You Don't Hate the Media Enough: After Oct 7 Attacks NYT Reporter Doxxed Members of Jewish WhatsApp Group

We have seen some horrible media practices, but this one? This may be one of the worst because it was done knowing full well the absolute hell that would come for the victims.

Following the 10/7 attack, a large group of Jewish professionals (600+)in Australia joined a WhatsApp group to share their concerns about rising anti-Semitism and the war.



In November, a New York Times reporter, Natasha Frost, covertly gained access to the group. She downloaded…

The entire post reads:

In November, a New York Times reporter, Natasha Frost, covertly gained access to the group. She downloaded the private information of those in the group and their chats to write a hit piece published by the New York Times in January. Frost then left the group. Apparently not satisfied, Frost then shared the private data from the group with someone who passed it along to various "anti-zionist" activists and had it posted online. A spreadsheet was created with information on all the Jews in the group. Before long, teachers, business owners, and other private individuals who were in the group started being harassed and threatened. Associated businesses were vandalized. Several people reported having to flee their homes.The New York Times concedes it was an ethical violation and claims they took disciplinary action against Frost, but it is unclear what that entailed. She is still publishing a daily briefing for the Times.

Wow.

Remember this when the Left says conservatives are Nazis and Trump is basically Hitler. A New York Times reporter gave a list of Jews to antisemitic goons who then harassed and threatened those Jews.

They have no standing to call any Nazis. They are no different than whoever handed Anne Frank and her family over to the Nazis during World War II.

More from The Wall Street Journal:

The activists posted snippets on social media, along with the names, photos and social-media page links of many of the group’s 600-odd members. Before long, members of the chat group faced online and in-person harassment—including threats and vandalism—repercussions that for some have continued several months later. The incidents touched off a national debate in Australia, where the government subsequently said it would seek to curb doxing, the sharing of people’s personal details with malicious intent. Anti-doxing legislation is expected to be introduced in the country as soon as this month. Throughout the crisis, it has remained a mystery how the chat thread leaked in the first place. The events were set in motion in January by a New York Times reporter, according to a Wall Street Journal review of the incident and statements from the Times.

Here we'd like to remind you Australia was quick to put people with COVID in quarantine camps, and they passed a law that threatened social media execs with jail for failing to curb 'violent speech' -- but they seem to be taking their sweet time on this.

Incredible.

But completely on-brand for journalists these days.

We hope they do, although we don't know the legalities that come with an international lawsuit (and that may be why Frost went to Australia rather than a similar group in the U.S.

From her @nytimes page



If she loses her job—and if this post is accurate she should lose her job—will it be because she did wrong, or because she got caught?

Our irony meters just broke.

"She is still publishing a daily briefing for the Times."



Basically, the NYT is pure evil.

The fact she wasn't summarily fired and blacklisted from working in journalism ever again tells you all you need to know about The New York Times.

I suspect NY Times employees do this a lot, and this is one of the very few times we hear about it.

Would not surprise us at all.

That's their concern? The ethical violation? And not the fact that our Australian 'friends' conducted their lite version of Kristallnacht upon receiving the information???

Right. Their priorities are all out of whack.

Which is also on-brand for them.

Just a NY Times reporter behaving like an activist and passing along private information to anti-Semitic group who then harassed Jews

What would've happened if one of those Jews had gotten hurt or killed? It's frankly a miracle more haven't been hurt or killed by the antisemites who seem to operate without fear in most of the world these days.

Guys there is no daylight between Antifa and the NYT slack channel.

None whatsoever.

Keep your private chat groups TIGHT

Tighter than Fort Knox.

No matter how much you hate journalists, it's not enough

No, it's not. And it never will be.