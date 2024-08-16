'Absolute Insanity'! Kamala Harris Reminds Us How Much More Food Costs After Years...
Embrace the Agitprop: Artist Shepard Fairey Copies Himself With New Kamala 'Forward' Poste...
Politico Reports Harris Would 'Supercharge' Biden Era Policies That Only Worsened Problems
The Defenders of Democracy Are at It Again: Dems Trying to BLOCK Jill...
Serial Liar and Partisan Hack Taylor Lorenz in Hot Water Over Instagram Snap...
Self-Awareness FAIL: AP Warns About Stories That Look Like Real Articles But are...
CNN Devolves Into Race War Chaos, Kamala Goes Full Commie!
Well Looky Here: Under Tim Walz MN Gave $2 Million to Al Qaeda...
Is @POTUS Trying to HELP Kamala Harris With This 'Praise' or Sabotage Her...
Here's a Video That Straight Up ENDS Dems' Attempts to Distance Themselves From...
RRREEEEEEE! CNN Panel Goes Stark Raving Insane on Nancy Mace Over Kamala's Name...
The Harris Campaign Swiped a Proposal From Trump and JD Vance Is Next...
The Honeymoon Is OVER: Even WaPo Op Ed Says Kamala Harris' Price Control...
WHO Launched the War? CNN Shames Itself (Again) for Taking the Side of...

KARMA, BABY! Tech Reporter Harassed by Taylor Lorenz Is THRILLED She's Finally Getting Her Comeuppance

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 16, 2024
Meme

Earlier today, we told you about the hot water Taylor Lorenz has found herself in. Her 'war criminal' Instagram snap -- which she said was fake -- is being 'looked into' by the higher ups at The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Taylor will undoubtedly play the victim here. But let's remind you once more what an awful person she is.

This is Matthew Keys, a media and tech journalist. Check out what Lorenz tried to do to him a few years ago:

Absolutely shameful.

Here's more from the cease and desist letter Keys sent:

On March 12, 2018, Ms. Lorenz published a number of baseless, inflammatory and untrue accusations about me on her professional account. Those accusations claimed I had harassed her and “many other young women social media editors.” Ms. Lorenz also linked to a single blogpost that made other baseless and untrue accusations, and in doing so Ms. Lorenz presented them as factual.

Ms. Lorenz’s statements were seen by journalists at a large number of other news outlets and professional organizations, including the New York Times, ProPublica, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, BuzzFeed News and elsewhere. Her statements were also repeated in a Facebook group associated with hundreds of media professionals.

Shortly after her postings, I asked Ms. Lorenz to publish evidence backing her assertions or refrain from “trolling.” I gave Ms. Lorenz permission to publish any and all private communication involving me that she had in her possession to prove any of her allegations as factual. Ms.Lorenz has not done so, likely because she knows her accusations to be false.

Recommended

Embrace the Agitprop: Artist Shepard Fairey Copies Himself With New Kamala 'Forward' Poster
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

And on Lorenz's editor lying for her:

Mr. Shachtman said he had spoken with a number of unknown individuals who apparently corroborated Ms. Lorenz’s account, but he declined to say who these people were. Mr. Shachtman said he would not require Ms. Lorenz to retract her statements because he believed them to be true, but he also said he asked Ms. Lorenz to stop publishing statements about me. Around the same time, Ms. Lorenz asked me to unblock her onFacebook, another social media service, presumably to make contact.

Scum.

This writer has blocked her fair share of trolls and harassers on X and on Facebook. Unblocking them has never crossed her mind because the block was warranted based on their behavior. Requesting your so-called 'harasser' to unblock you on social media says you weren't really harassed.

Advertisement

Don't be quiet about this. Lorenz is not a journalist; she is an activist and propagandist who harasses her targets under the guise of 'journalism' and then lies about it, deletes communications, and plays the victim.

Tags: FACEBOOK HARASSMENT JOURNALISM LIES WASHINGTON POST TAYLOR LORENZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Embrace the Agitprop: Artist Shepard Fairey Copies Himself With New Kamala 'Forward' Poster
Grateful Calvin
'Absolute Insanity'! Kamala Harris Reminds Us How Much More Food Costs After Years of Biden-Harris
Doug P.
Serial Liar and Partisan Hack Taylor Lorenz in Hot Water Over Instagram Snap Calling Biden a War Criminal
Amy Curtis
Politico Reports Harris Would 'Supercharge' Biden Era Policies That Only Worsened Problems
Doug P.
RRREEEEEEE! CNN Panel Goes Stark Raving Insane on Nancy Mace Over Kamala's Name (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
The Defenders of Democracy Are at It Again: Dems Trying to BLOCK Jill Stein From Wisconsin Ballot
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Embrace the Agitprop: Artist Shepard Fairey Copies Himself With New Kamala 'Forward' Poster Grateful Calvin
Advertisement