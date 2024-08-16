KARMA, BABY! Tech Reporter Harassed by Taylor Lorenz Is THRILLED She's Finally Getting Her Comeuppance

Earlier today, we told you about the hot water Taylor Lorenz has found herself in. Her 'war criminal' Instagram snap -- which she said was fake -- is being 'looked into' by the higher ups at The Washington Post.

Taylor will undoubtedly play the victim here. But let's remind you once more what an awful person she is.

This is Matthew Keys, a media and tech journalist. Check out what Lorenz tried to do to him a few years ago:

I have been waiting six years for karma to catch up to Taylor Lorenz.



In 2019, she falsely accused me of harassment, then deleted her tweets.



Her editor, @NoahShachtman, lied in her defense.



More: https://t.co/H8Bcb7EARC@davidfolkenflik @LevineJonathan pic.twitter.com/8tKRk3ev7u — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) August 16, 2024

Absolutely shameful.

Here's more from the cease and desist letter Keys sent:

On March 12, 2018, Ms. Lorenz published a number of baseless, inflammatory and untrue accusations about me on her professional account. Those accusations claimed I had harassed her and “many other young women social media editors.” Ms. Lorenz also linked to a single blogpost that made other baseless and untrue accusations, and in doing so Ms. Lorenz presented them as factual. Ms. Lorenz’s statements were seen by journalists at a large number of other news outlets and professional organizations, including the New York Times, ProPublica, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, BuzzFeed News and elsewhere. Her statements were also repeated in a Facebook group associated with hundreds of media professionals. Shortly after her postings, I asked Ms. Lorenz to publish evidence backing her assertions or refrain from “trolling.” I gave Ms. Lorenz permission to publish any and all private communication involving me that she had in her possession to prove any of her allegations as factual. Ms.Lorenz has not done so, likely because she knows her accusations to be false.

And on Lorenz's editor lying for her:

Mr. Shachtman said he had spoken with a number of unknown individuals who apparently corroborated Ms. Lorenz’s account, but he declined to say who these people were. Mr. Shachtman said he would not require Ms. Lorenz to retract her statements because he believed them to be true, but he also said he asked Ms. Lorenz to stop publishing statements about me. Around the same time, Ms. Lorenz asked me to unblock her onFacebook, another social media service, presumably to make contact.

Scum.

Taylor never published the emails or chat logs or other screen captures as I requested. She also demanded I unblock her on Facebook — which is a weird thing for someone to request from a person who supposedly "harassed" them, right? — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) August 16, 2024

This writer has blocked her fair share of trolls and harassers on X and on Facebook. Unblocking them has never crossed her mind because the block was warranted based on their behavior. Requesting your so-called 'harasser' to unblock you on social media says you weren't really harassed.

Anyway, I've sat quietly about this for six years.



No more.



Thak you to Anon for the screen grab. Thank you to @LevineJonathan for his story that revealed Taylor's true colors. Thank you to @davidfolkenflik for exposing her lies. @washingtonpost, ball is now in your court. — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) August 16, 2024

Don't be quiet about this. Lorenz is not a journalist; she is an activist and propagandist who harasses her targets under the guise of 'journalism' and then lies about it, deletes communications, and plays the victim.