WATCH: Eight-Year-Old Girl Has More Nerve Than Tim Walz, Beats Would-Be Robber With Baseball Bat

This is epic and hilarious. Imagine being a criminal who got your butt kicked by an 8-year-old girl.

That's exactly what happened to a would-be robber of a Minnesota liquor store. The owner's young daughter was having none of it. Which makes her more masculine than Tim 'Let Minneapolis Burn' Walz.

BRAVO! 8-year-old girl beats robber with baseball bat at her dad's liquor store in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/DCSs2u5zCi — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 14, 2024

Metal baseball bats hurt.

The ultimate TPX commercial. Home run. pic.twitter.com/uwmp1NoLqB — AC (@AC_SL8TR) August 14, 2024

Absolute home run.

Heroic kid, but she should have to if Tim Walz would arrest and lock up criminals. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 15, 2024

Yep.

Warrior Princess! So proud of her!...and WTG Mom and Dad! — TasiaB (@cmnsenselady) August 15, 2024

She's a brave little girl.

Sometimes heroes come in the smallest packages. 👏💪 — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) August 14, 2024

They really do.

Needs some barbed wire. — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) August 15, 2024

+1000 for the Negan reference.

Imagine him having to tell everyone in lockup he got taken down by an 8 year old girl… yikes — Patrick Wayne-Bateman (@B8MANisBATMAN) August 14, 2024

He'll be the laughing stock of the cell block.

One person’s robbery is another person’s neighborliness! https://t.co/5FdkAXqEew — janice (@chestnuthell) August 14, 2024

That's the Tim Walz way!

Baseball bats are highly underrated as a weapon for self-defense… https://t.co/IccxOrMTUq — TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) August 15, 2024

Especially metal ones. There's a reason they're prohibited in certain leagues.