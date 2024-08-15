Even CNN Reports That 'Corporate Greed' Isn’t the Cause of Inflation
WATCH: Eight-Year-Old Girl Has More Nerve Than Tim Walz, Beats Would-Be Robber With Baseball Bat

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on August 15, 2024
ImgFlip

This is epic and hilarious. Imagine being a criminal who got your butt kicked by an 8-year-old girl.

That's exactly what happened to a would-be robber of a Minnesota liquor store. The owner's young daughter was having none of it. Which makes her more masculine than Tim 'Let Minneapolis Burn' Walz.

Advertisement

Metal baseball bats hurt.

Absolute home run.

Yep.

She's a brave little girl.

They really do.

+1000 for the Negan reference.

He'll be the laughing stock of the cell block.

That's the Tim Walz way!

Especially metal ones. There's a reason they're prohibited in certain leagues.

