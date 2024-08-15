BOOMITY! David Marcus Calls KamalaHQ Account OUT In a HUGE Way for Pushing...
TMZ Reports Several People, Including a Doctor, ARRESTED in Connection to Matthew Perry's...
Biden Has NO Intention of Untethering Kamala Harris From 'Bidenomics' and PASS THE...
Toothbrush Troll David Leavitt SCHOOLED for Claiming GOP Doesn't Want Kids Learning to...
Kamala's Border Crisis: Illegal Alien Who Raped Maryland Woman Has 20-Year Sentenced Reduc...
'MAGA IS A CULT' Screech the Old Cat Ladies (Dudes?) Singing Creepy 'Folk...
Lib Reporter Gets Owned, JD Vance Rips Tim Walz, Taliban Thanks Kamala!
PO-TAY-TO --> Sean Astin's Video Series of His 'Austin For Kamala Harris' Road...
Dude, He's Not Gonna Date You: David Hogg Says Tim Walz Is What...
'Unbelievable': There's Been ANOTHER Incident Involving the Secret Service at a Trump Rall...
Got Some 'SPLAININ' to Do! NEWLY Discovered J6 Footage Gives GLIMPSE Into Pipe...
Let Trump Be Trump! Trump Team Said to Be Bringing Back Corey Lewandowski
Tim Walz Is Having a TERRIBLE, Horrible, No-Good, Very-Bad DAY in Headlines Even...
Kamala Harris' First 2 Policy Proposals Have Been Swiped From Trump and This...

LYING HACK Ron Filipkowski Says Video of Josh Hawley Offering to Debate on TV Proves Hawley Is a Coward

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on August 15, 2024
Meme

There are few purveyors of misinformation worse than Ron Filipkowski. And he's proud of it, which is why he does things like this:

Advertisement

He's literally quoting a video in which Hawley says he'll debate right now, and somehow that's proof Hawley is a coward.

Shut up, Ron.

Very, very dense, apparently.

And he doubles down:

He literally says he agrees to a debate.

Ron thinks you're stupid.

Recommended

BOOMITY! David Marcus Calls KamalaHQ Account OUT In a HUGE Way for Pushing Trump 'Very Fine People' Lie
Sam J.
Advertisement

Who you gonna believe? Your own eyes and ears or Ron's interpretation of the explicitly clear video?

He sure did.

And he expects you to believe him.

While accusing others of being cowards.

Nice try, Ron.

Tags: DEBATE LIAR MISSOURI JOSH HAWLEY SEN. JOSH HAWLEY RON FILIPKOWSKI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOOMITY! David Marcus Calls KamalaHQ Account OUT In a HUGE Way for Pushing Trump 'Very Fine People' Lie
Sam J.
Got Some 'SPLAININ' to Do! NEWLY Discovered J6 Footage Gives GLIMPSE Into Pipe Bomb Mystery (Watch)
Sam J.
Biden Has NO Intention of Untethering Kamala Harris From 'Bidenomics' and PASS THE POPCORN
Doug P.
Kamala's Border Crisis: Illegal Alien Who Raped Maryland Woman Has 20-Year Sentenced Reduced to 190 DAYS
Amy Curtis
Toothbrush Troll David Leavitt SCHOOLED for Claiming GOP Doesn't Want Kids Learning to Read or Write
Sam J.
Clean Up Aisle 3! Stephen King Learns the HARD WAY You Never Bring a Knife to a Gunfight with Dan Bongino
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BOOMITY! David Marcus Calls KamalaHQ Account OUT In a HUGE Way for Pushing Trump 'Very Fine People' Lie Sam J.
Advertisement