LYING HACK Ron Filipkowski Says Video of Josh Hawley Offering to Debate on TV Proves Hawley Is a Coward

There are few purveyors of misinformation worse than Ron Filipkowski. And he's proud of it, which is why he does things like this:

Josh Hawley refuses to debate on TV where people can see it. He’s a coward. https://t.co/oV6P0lL0UL — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 15, 2024

He's literally quoting a video in which Hawley says he'll debate right now, and somehow that's proof Hawley is a coward.

Shut up, Ron.

Ron, you’re literally sharing a *TV CLIP* of Josh asking Luke to debate right there in front of all the TV cameras. How dense can you be? — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) August 15, 2024

Very, very dense, apparently.

And he doubles down:

You aren’t fooling anyone with this tired act. Why won’t Josh simply agree to a televised debate instead of playing these games? As you know, local TV stations are ready to host TV debates. But your boy is running away from them, just like he ran away from Trump’s mob on J6. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 15, 2024

He literally says he agrees to a debate.

Ron thinks you're stupid.

Funny, that's not what he says out loud in the clip you shared...



If you are paid to lie, at least try to back it up with something that doesn't eviscerate your lie. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) August 15, 2024

Who you gonna believe? Your own eyes and ears or Ron's interpretation of the explicitly clear video?

He says "Let's do it right now. Let's do it right now."



You flat out lied. — Raising Civic Literacy From the Dead (@raisingcivlit) August 15, 2024

He sure did.

And he expects you to believe him.

What the clip actually shows is Hawley offering to debate in front of TV cameras. Ron continues to be a chief purveyor of disinformation on this site. https://t.co/0fs4xQ1Bzj — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 15, 2024

While accusing others of being cowards.

Nice try, Ron.