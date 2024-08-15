Elitist Snob Atlantic Writer Gets Bitten by REALITY After Criticizing People Struggling to Buy Food

If you're not impacted by inflation, congrats. You are extremely wealthy and privileged. For those of us who actually live in the real world, however, we all see how grocery prices have gone up, up, up with no relief.

Advertisement

Meet James Surowiecki, a writer for Fast Company and The Atlantic. James is one of those lucky people who aren't impacted by inflation, and he's gonna try to shame those of us who are.

If you think your grocery bills have doubled in the last four years, you do not live in the real world. pic.twitter.com/4EheGoRWxy — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) August 14, 2024

Remember when the Left would lecture people about honoring the 'lived realities' of others? Guess Jimmy here didn't get that memo.

Many people are giving him examples:

I paid $90 for a 30# box of hamburger, now it $150. We used to allocate $800 a month for our family's groceries, now we allocate $1500. It's a little less than double, but not much. — Tim Kulogo (@tkulogo) August 14, 2024

And this is how he replies:

It's simply untrue that you're paying 90% more for the same items. It's not happening. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) August 14, 2024

'DON'T BELIEVE YOUR RECEIPTS! BELIEVE ME!' - James

My grocery prices have gone up by about 75%, and that's factoring in product mix downgrades and changes I've made to conserve a bit more. I have no doubt a straight-up identical product mix would be 2x, easily. — Aphasialista (@Aphasialista) August 14, 2024

Another person telling him what they're seeing.

Nope - just false. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) August 14, 2024

What. A. Jerk.

Grocery prices have not doubled but they have risen 400% faster under Biden than Trump.



So grocery inflation has more than doubled! It’s quadrupled! — John Carney (@carney) August 14, 2024

Oof.

The poors really should stop speaking their minds. It’s very detrimental to your party. — Meara (@MillennialOther) August 14, 2024

And that's what this is all about: it hurts the Democratic Party.

This is James. James is a communist apparatchik. He thinks he has a seat at the table if he’s a good little commie but he’s gonna face the wall with the rest of us https://t.co/0hk6xDnlRm — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) August 15, 2024

Bingo.

You could produce two receipts for identical items in different years proving the point and he would just deny it to your face. There's no point trying to reason with zealots like this. https://t.co/STo7xY2Vdt — Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) August 14, 2024

He's denied people showing him that food prices have gone up significantly.

Don't let your eyes and bank account tell you how much you're paying for groceries when this pretentious douchebag of a writer can do that for you.... https://t.co/60d9s9avNv — Jeff Runyon (@jrun462) August 15, 2024

Advertisement

This made us chuckle.

This thread is hilarious. 100% filled with people saying “actually my bill has about doubled” and this guy going “no it hasn’t” over and over again https://t.co/pJvfgjvVqR — demon peen (@PeeneyTodd) August 15, 2024

He really tried though.

James thinks prices have only gone up 20% in the last few years on the majority of consumer products. James may believe this fallacy, due to saving a bit more money every month, by having his pet ferret, Senor Tingles, cut his hair for him: https://t.co/NtEszg6K8m pic.twitter.com/VOZK1nXgkn — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) August 15, 2024

Oof. Hahahahaha!

“The poors complaining about their grocery bills skyrocketing under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don’t know what they’re talking about. They need to stop believing their lying eyes.” 🤡🤡🤡



Tell me you’re an elitist without telling me you’re an elitist. https://t.co/feuGa0ZS3l — Meara (@MillennialOther) August 14, 2024

He's totally an elitist.