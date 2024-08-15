ALL The Cringe: Harris And Walz Discuss 'White Guy Tacos' (WATCH)
More Like FarmVille Boys: Hilarious 'Country Boys for Harris' Post Gets ABSOLUTELY ROASTED
SHOCK: Yearbook Photo of 18-Year-Old JD Vance Is Weird
Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing...
Montana Supreme Court -- Yes, MONTANA -- Rules Minors Don't Need Parental Consent...
Victim of Coup Calls Vice President Harris an 'Incredible Partner' at Rally
SHOCKER! Harris Agrees to Debates but Not the One Hosted by FOX
Despicable UCLA Appeals to Ninth Circuit So They Can Allow Antisemitism on Campus...
President Joe Biden Tells Donald Trump to ‘Get a Job’ (President, Maybe?)
Big Whoop: Gavin Newsom Brags About Tackling Organized Retail Theft, Gets CLOBBERED by...
It's the Biden-HARRIS Administration: Politico's Mad Trump Is Reminding Voters Who's Runni...
BOOMITY! David Marcus Calls KamalaHQ Account OUT In a HUGE Way for Pushing...
TMZ Reports Several People, Including a Doctor, ARRESTED in Connection to Matthew Perry's...
Biden Has NO Intention of Untethering Kamala Harris From 'Bidenomics' and PASS THE...

Elitist Snob Atlantic Writer Gets Bitten by REALITY After Criticizing People Struggling to Buy Food

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 15, 2024
Meme screenshot

If you're not impacted by inflation, congrats. You are extremely wealthy and privileged. For those of us who actually live in the real world, however, we all see how grocery prices have gone up, up, up with no relief.

Advertisement

Meet James Surowiecki, a writer for Fast Company and The Atlantic. James is one of those lucky people who aren't impacted by inflation, and he's gonna try to shame those of us who are.

Remember when the Left would lecture people about honoring the 'lived realities' of others? Guess Jimmy here didn't get that memo.

Many people are giving him examples:

And this is how he replies:

'DON'T BELIEVE YOUR RECEIPTS! BELIEVE ME!' - James

Another person telling him what they're seeing.

Recommended

More Like FarmVille Boys: Hilarious 'Country Boys for Harris' Post Gets ABSOLUTELY ROASTED
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

What. A. Jerk.

Oof.

And that's what this is all about: it hurts the Democratic Party.

Bingo.

He's denied people showing him that food prices have gone up significantly.

Advertisement

This made us chuckle.

He really tried though.

Oof. Hahahahaha!

He's totally an elitist.

Tags: ECONOMY FOOD INFLATION THE ATLANTIC BIDENOMICS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

More Like FarmVille Boys: Hilarious 'Country Boys for Harris' Post Gets ABSOLUTELY ROASTED
Amy Curtis
Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing a MAGA Swimsuit
Grateful Calvin
SHOCK: Yearbook Photo of 18-Year-Old JD Vance Is Weird
Brett T.
ALL The Cringe: Harris And Walz Discuss 'White Guy Tacos' (WATCH)
Amy
BOOMITY! David Marcus Calls KamalaHQ Account OUT In a HUGE Way for Pushing Trump 'Very Fine People' Lie
Sam J.
SHOCKER! Harris Agrees to Debates but Not the One Hosted by FOX
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
More Like FarmVille Boys: Hilarious 'Country Boys for Harris' Post Gets ABSOLUTELY ROASTED Amy Curtis
Advertisement