Peter Doocy Gets KJP to Provide PLENTY of Material for a Trump Ad...
Shame on You! Check Out How Disney's Scumbag Lawyers Tried to Get Widower's...
President Biden Tells Press We Beat Inflation, ‘So Start Writing That Way’
Google Blames 'Glitch' for Manipulated Ads, Deceiving Voters to Prop Up Harris Campaign
Federal Judge SMACKS Down UCLA, Blocks School From Assisting Antisemitic Goons Who Harass...
Breaking: Hackers Claim to Have Stolen EVERY American's Social Security Number
Elon Musk Reaches Master Level Troll After RT of Trump and Musk Dancing...
Have They Seen His Record? Democrats' Attempt to Elevate Walz Over 'Weird' BACKFIRES...
Following Mostly Peaceful Tenth Anniversary Protests for Michael Brown, Ferguson Cop in a...
'So She WAS in Charge?' AP's Border Spin for Harris Is Shameless but...
Kamala Goes Rogue: Backstabs Biden, Vance Ends Walz's Entire Career!
Kamala Harris' Illegal Immigration Failures Will Cost NYC $5 BILLION This Year and...
Harris Spox Tries and Fails to Defend Kamala's Media Dodging (Not Even CNN...
Karine Jean-Pierre Says President Biden Supports Donald Trump's 'No Tax on Tips'

Watch: Tim Walz STRAIGHT UP LIED About How Much School Kids Missed Thanks to His Lockdowns

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on August 14, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It's a day ending 'y', so of course Tim Walz is lying again. This time about his record on COVID-related school lockdowns.

Watch:

Advertisement

America's Cool Dad, dismissing the concerns of parents and denying the harm he did to kids.

He doesn't care at all.

Of course it's not. He's a Democrat.

Anyone who has or knows kids -- or pays an ounce of attention -- knows he's lying.

It's as if he doesn't care that we'll fact check him.

Recommended

Elon Musk Reaches Master Level Troll After RT of Trump and Musk Dancing Video
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

The reporter's face says it all, but she really doesn't challenge him.

Which says even more.

The absolute nerve of that man.

Tags: 2024 MINNEAPOLIS MINNESOTA VP 2024 ELECTION COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk Reaches Master Level Troll After RT of Trump and Musk Dancing Video
ArtistAngie
Peter Doocy Gets KJP to Provide PLENTY of Material for a Trump Ad About Harris' Role in 'Bidenomics
Doug P.
Shame on You! Check Out How Disney's Scumbag Lawyers Tried to Get Widower's Allergy Death Lawsuit Tossed
Amy Curtis
President Biden Tells Press We Beat Inflation, ‘So Start Writing That Way’
Brett T.
Federal Judge SMACKS Down UCLA, Blocks School From Assisting Antisemitic Goons Who Harass Jews
Amy Curtis
Have They Seen His Record? Democrats' Attempt to Elevate Walz Over 'Weird' BACKFIRES BIG TIME
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elon Musk Reaches Master Level Troll After RT of Trump and Musk Dancing Video ArtistAngie
Advertisement