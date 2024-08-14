Watch: Tim Walz STRAIGHT UP LIED About How Much School Kids Missed Thanks to His Lockdowns

It's a day ending 'y', so of course Tim Walz is lying again. This time about his record on COVID-related school lockdowns.
Watch:
FLASHBACK:— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 14, 2024
REPORTER: "A lot of parents are upset with what happened with the schools [shutting down during COVID]. Do you think you could've made any other choice?"
TIM WALZ: It wasn't that bad!
WATCH via @RNCResearch from 2022: pic.twitter.com/H4Q0UmBFC1 https://t.co/MsZhRf8GpE
America's Cool Dad, dismissing the concerns of parents and denying the harm he did to kids.
He's not lying, that's just how much he doesn't care.— \m/-=3Đ∇サ=-\m/ (@CargoShortLife) August 14, 2024
He doesn't care at all.
He is the - Nothing is his fault - kind of guy— WhatsNewsHere (@WhatsNewsHere) August 14, 2024
Of course it's not. He's a Democrat.
He’s a liar! My Minnesota grandchildren were out of school for months. My granddaughter was forced to play a season of basketball wearing a damn mask. I loathe him.— Divine Intervention (@kona24) August 14, 2024
Anyone who has or knows kids -- or pays an ounce of attention -- knows he's lying.
Incredible Gaslighting.— Support Free Speech (@InfinityBurners) August 14, 2024
He claims the typical MN student only lost 10 days on in-person learning? In what alternate universe?
Only 10% of MN students were doing in-person learning.
They lost over a year and many never came back to in-person learning.https://t.co/uE3Bfy3erf
It's as if he doesn't care that we'll fact check him.
"Over 80% of our students missed less than 10 days of in class learning." Look at the reporters face when he says that. There's not a student in America that missed less than 10 days of in class learning. https://t.co/ue4T5Fv8yi— Brittany (@bccover) August 14, 2024
The reporter's face says it all, but she really doesn't challenge him.
Which says even more.
"It wasn't that bad," says America's dad. https://t.co/oD07DU86oM— Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 14, 2024
The absolute nerve of that man.
