Watch: Tim Walz STRAIGHT UP LIED About How Much School Kids Missed Thanks to His Lockdowns

It's a day ending 'y', so of course Tim Walz is lying again. This time about his record on COVID-related school lockdowns.

Watch:

FLASHBACK:



REPORTER: "A lot of parents are upset with what happened with the schools [shutting down during COVID]. Do you think you could've made any other choice?"



TIM WALZ: It wasn't that bad!



WATCH via @RNCResearch from 2022: pic.twitter.com/H4Q0UmBFC1 https://t.co/MsZhRf8GpE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 14, 2024

America's Cool Dad, dismissing the concerns of parents and denying the harm he did to kids.

He's not lying, that's just how much he doesn't care. — \m/-=3Đ∇サ=-\m/ (@CargoShortLife) August 14, 2024

He doesn't care at all.

He is the - Nothing is his fault - kind of guy — WhatsNewsHere (@WhatsNewsHere) August 14, 2024

Of course it's not. He's a Democrat.

He’s a liar! My Minnesota grandchildren were out of school for months. My granddaughter was forced to play a season of basketball wearing a damn mask. I loathe him. — Divine Intervention (@kona24) August 14, 2024

Anyone who has or knows kids -- or pays an ounce of attention -- knows he's lying.

Incredible Gaslighting.



He claims the typical MN student only lost 10 days on in-person learning? In what alternate universe?



Only 10% of MN students were doing in-person learning.



They lost over a year and many never came back to in-person learning.https://t.co/uE3Bfy3erf — Support Free Speech (@InfinityBurners) August 14, 2024

It's as if he doesn't care that we'll fact check him.

"Over 80% of our students missed less than 10 days of in class learning." Look at the reporters face when he says that. There's not a student in America that missed less than 10 days of in class learning. https://t.co/ue4T5Fv8yi — Brittany (@bccover) August 14, 2024

The reporter's face says it all, but she really doesn't challenge him.

Which says even more.

The absolute nerve of that man.