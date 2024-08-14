Three Years After Botched Withdrawal, Taliban Parade Thanks Biden-Harris for the Free Military Equipment

Three years ago, during the first year of the Biden-Harris administration, Joe and Kamala oversaw the disastrous withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. The botched retreat left thirteen American soldiers dead at Abbey Gate and left millions of dollars worth of American military equipment in the hands of the Taliban.

Today, the Taliban paraded that equipment through the streets of Kabul.

JUST IN: 🇦🇫 🇺🇸 The Taliban held a military parade using United States military equipment that was left behind after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.



This parade marks the third anniversary of the Taliban's return to power in the nation. pic.twitter.com/oZzg0RuAo5 — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) August 14, 2024

Shameful.

Our government spent trillions on this war, and this is all we have to show for it. — Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy (parody) (@VivekRammaswamy) August 14, 2024

Afghanistan back in the hands of the Taliban, now armed with our equipment.

Well done.

A powerful display of the lasting impact of the U.S. exit from Afghanistan. — U S M A N ⚓️ (@usmansays56) August 14, 2024

It really is.

Taliban suddenly the second most advanced military in the world. Equipment worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Americans should be furious — White Wolf (@HvitaUlfrinn) August 14, 2024

We should be furious.

Remember, this is the result of what Kamala described as Biden’s “extraordinary courage.” She said she was “the last person in the room” when Biden decided to pull all U.S. troops from Afghanistan.



Their horrendous withdrawal left behind $7 BILLION in military equipment,… https://t.co/oRXDPa8ity — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 14, 2024

So courageous.

Let’s be honest: how many of you are surprised any of it is still running?



Also, they only have it because Miley chose to violate the formerly iron-clad principle of civilian control of the military.



He repudiated the core tenet of American Military Virtues. https://t.co/UOXcT9HI08 — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) August 14, 2024

It's an embarrassment.

Taliban is holding a parade showing off equipment left behind by Biden-Harris



pic.twitter.com/mZUxFzzul1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 14, 2024

This writer remembers when we went into Afghanistan. Never imagined this is how it would end.

Billions of dollars worth of equipment was given to them on a silver platter.



It wasn’t negligence, it’s corrupt. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) August 14, 2024

Occam's razor says the simplest solution is usually the right one. This is all incompetence. Gross incompetence.

Makes me sick that our government was so insanely incompetent that they gave actual terrorists weapons and equipment.



Biden and Harris ARE FAILURES. — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) August 14, 2024

It's absolutely sickening.

Remember when they told us that the withdrawal was historic? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 14, 2024

We sure do and it sure was, just not in the way they want it to be.

List of equipment we left in Afghanistan:



- 12,000 humvees

- 42,000 trucks

- 1,000 armored vehicles

- 78 planes/helicopters

- 350,000 rifles

- 16,000 night vision goggles

- 160,000 radios

- much more



We destroyed some, but most of it we left for the Taliban to use and/or sell. https://t.co/aZVKqzoXF8 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) August 14, 2024

And not one person was held responsible for it. Not one.