Three Years After Botched Withdrawal, Taliban Parade Thanks Biden-Harris for the Free Military Equipment

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on August 14, 2024
Harris screenshot meme

Three years ago, during the first year of the Biden-Harris administration, Joe and Kamala oversaw the disastrous withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. The botched retreat left thirteen American soldiers dead at Abbey Gate and left millions of dollars worth of American military equipment in the hands of the Taliban.

Today, the Taliban paraded that equipment through the streets of Kabul.

Shameful.

Afghanistan back in the hands of the Taliban, now armed with our equipment.

Well done.

It really is.

We should be furious.

So courageous.

It's an embarrassment.

This writer remembers when we went into Afghanistan. Never imagined this is how it would end.

Occam's razor says the simplest solution is usually the right one. This is all incompetence. Gross incompetence.

It's absolutely sickening.

We sure do and it sure was, just not in the way they want it to be.

And not one person was held responsible for it. Not one.

