Absolutely Delusional Politico Says Harris 'Momentum' Puts Florida in Play (Ha Ha Ha Ha)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on August 14, 2024

This writer has long believe the narrative about Kamala Harris having 'momentum' in the election are just that: media narrative.

This absolutely delusional piece from Politico reaffirms her theory.

It will remain a dream.

Here's what Politico says:

OUTLIER OR TREND? — Democrats’ dream of putting Florida in play could finally be coming true — if you believe the latest polling out of the Sunshine State.

DONALD TRUMP leads KAMALA HARRIS by 5 percentage points in the USA TODAY/Suffolk University/WSVN-TV poll — a figure that falls within the 4.4% margin of error and is “closer than other recent polls and much less than Gov. RON DeSANTIS’ 19-point blowout in 2022,” USA Today’s Zac Anderson writes.

The details: “Trump received the support of 47% of those in the USA TODAY/Suffolk/WSVN-TV Florida survey, compared with 42% for Harris and 5% for independent candidate ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR., with 5% undecided or refusing to disclose their choice.” See the full poll

How is a 5-point lead within the smaller 4.4-point margin of error?

But 'believe the polling.'

No one should believe the polling.

They're trying so hard.

Harris Spox Tries and Fails to Defend Kamala's Media Dodging (Not Even CNN Bought This BS)
Doug P.
Heed this advice.

No way at all.

Keep laughing at them.

But the polls!

And it's all media generated hype.

Lying like a rug.

Politico deserves nothing but ridicule for this.

Oh, another poll.

Weird how Politico ignored this one.

