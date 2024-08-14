Absolutely Delusional Politico Says Harris 'Momentum' Puts Florida in Play (Ha Ha Ha Ha)

This writer has long believe the narrative about Kamala Harris having 'momentum' in the election are just that: media narrative.
This absolutely delusional piece from Politico reaffirms her theory.
Democrats’ dream of putting Florida in play could be coming true — if you believe the latest polling out of the Sunshine State.— POLITICO Playbook (@playbookdc) August 13, 2024
It will remain a dream.
OUTLIER OR TREND? — Democrats’ dream of putting Florida in play could finally be coming true — if you believe the latest polling out of the Sunshine State.
DONALD TRUMP leads KAMALA HARRIS by 5 percentage points in the USA TODAY/Suffolk University/WSVN-TV poll — a figure that falls within the 4.4% margin of error and is “closer than other recent polls and much less than Gov. RON DeSANTIS’ 19-point blowout in 2022,” USA Today’s Zac Anderson writes.
The details: “Trump received the support of 47% of those in the USA TODAY/Suffolk/WSVN-TV Florida survey, compared with 42% for Harris and 5% for independent candidate ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR., with 5% undecided or refusing to disclose their choice.” See the full poll
How is a 5-point lead within the smaller 4.4-point margin of error?
But 'believe the polling.'
No one does, so there's that.— Mattox Mcmurdo (@MattoxMcmurdo) August 13, 2024
No one should believe the polling.
Your out of your mind. Good try though fake news hacks.— Tammy (@Tammy__LV) August 13, 2024
They're trying so hard.
August 13, 2024
Heed this advice.
Fact check: no way https://t.co/ct43OYU9h6— Jenn Pellegrino 🇺🇸 (@JennPellegrino) August 13, 2024
No way at all.
Politico thinks Florida is in play 🤣 pic.twitter.com/myPiS7qrSw— Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) August 13, 2024
Keep laughing at them.
We just went -300,00 to a net gain of over 1,000,000 Republicans in Florida, so my fact check meter rates this one as... pic.twitter.com/ukUzaRJEwn— 🐊 Florida Pete 🇺🇸 🪖 (@peter_lounsbury) August 13, 2024
But the polls!
I mean if it were real momentum and not just media generated hype then still no, lmao.— Patriot Pigeon (@MindTheDrops) August 13, 2024
And it's all media generated hype.
Now you KNOW they’re lying 😂😂— Michelle Burton (@burton_mic713) August 13, 2024
Lying like a rug.
TODAY’S POLITICO PM:— Phillip Jerez (@PhillipJerez) August 13, 2024
“Could Harris’ momentum put Florida in play?” 😉 https://t.co/nMxC6BgO6g
Politico deserves nothing but ridicule for this.
hmm.. not likely. pic.twitter.com/uuiXp8gK3j— Nikkki Fried (@NikkkiFried) August 13, 2024
Oh, another poll.
Weird how Politico ignored this one.
