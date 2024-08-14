Peter Doocy Gets KJP to Provide PLENTY of Material for a Trump Ad...
Shame on You! Check Out How Disney's Scumbag Lawyers Tried to Get Widower's Allergy Death Lawsuit Tossed

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on August 14, 2024
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

We've seen some pretty questionable, and downright vile legal tactics. On one hand, we get it: that's what lawyers are paid to do. On the other hand, sometimes common sense and basic human decency should win out.

This is a case where the latter applies.

Talk about grasping at straws.

According to Google, Disney+ has 153 million subscribers worldwide. To say they now have no standing to sue for something that happens at at Disney restaurant or theme park is really something.

Here's more details from The New York Post:

Disney is trying to get a wrongful death lawsuit filed by a New York University doctor’s grieving husband tossed — because he signed up for the Disney+ streaming service years earlier, court papers said.

Kanokporn Tangsuan’s bereaved widower, Jeffrey Piccolo, is suing the theme park juggernaut, claiming that she suffered a fatal allergic reaction shortly after eating at a Disney Springs restaurant in Florida last October.

But Disney is claiming the $50,000 suit should be moved out of the courts because Piccolo agreed to arbitrate all disputes with the company when he first signed up for a one-month trial of the Disney+ streaming service back in 2019, court documents charge.

Tangsuan told waitstaff at a Disney restaurant she had nut and dairy allergies, and became ill shortly after eating. Despite the administration of an epi-pen, Tangsuan died at the hospital.

Attorneys for the plaintiff shot back:

It does border on the surreal.

This writer has degrees in English and Nursing, and even she knows this.

Right? We'd love to see who they really are.

That's what Disney is arguing. And the more we think about it, the more insane it sounds.

Wouldn't that be nice, sometimes?

And here we thought Disney+ just came with Hulu.

Yep.

As the OP notes:

Good.

Really amazing.

And there was a picture of Disney's legal team.

Rightly so.

They pale in comparison to Disney's lawyers.

OUCH.

We'll keep an eye on this one to see how the judge rules and how the lawsuit proceeds.

