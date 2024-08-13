Snob Politician Says Tennessee's 'Problem' Is Having Churches, Not Libraries (Cause He Did...
In Genuinely Shocking News, San Francisco DA Charges Eight With FELONIES for Golden Gate Bridge Shutdown

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on August 13, 2024

No joke, this is genuinely shocking news. After years of Lefties rioting and 'protesting' by blocking roads to O'Hare (and other airports) without any major consequences, it's amazing to see San Francisco might be throwing the book at the overgrown toddlers who shut down the Golden Gate Bridge in April.

We've long argued that this behavior continues until there are severe consequences for it. There should be severe consequences for it, but a dearth of charges left us feeling pessimistic anyone would be punished.

Neither can we.

But we guess even the hardcore Leftists in San Fran have a breaking point. Makes us wonder if someone close to the DA was impacted by this.

Hamas, BLM, Just Stop Oil -- if you block traffic, you go to prison on serious charges.

They deserve no better.

'I Do Not Support Her': California Sheriff RIPS Harris Campaign for Using His Image in Ad (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
This writer's cynical side wonders how true this is.

We'll keep an eye on how it plays out.

Skepticism seems to be a prevailing mood on this.

Also fair questions. If they had prayed outside an abortion clinic, all of this would've happened.

A LOT more, please.

No reason not to, if San Francisco does it.

They should be charged under RICO.

So will we.

Tags: CALIFORNIA CRIME FELONY PROTEST PROTESTERS SAN FRANCISCO

