In Genuinely Shocking News, San Francisco DA Charges Eight With FELONIES for Golden Gate Bridge Shutdown

No joke, this is genuinely shocking news. After years of Lefties rioting and 'protesting' by blocking roads to O'Hare (and other airports) without any major consequences, it's amazing to see San Francisco might be throwing the book at the overgrown toddlers who shut down the Golden Gate Bridge in April.

NEW: San Francisco DA is charging 26 pro-Palestine protesters with false imprisonment after they shut down the Golden Gate Bridge for hours in April.



8 are accused of felony conspiracy, trespassing, obstructing a thoroughfare, refusal to disperse a riot and failure to obey a… pic.twitter.com/KdHQEyApdy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 12, 2024

We've long argued that this behavior continues until there are severe consequences for it. There should be severe consequences for it, but a dearth of charges left us feeling pessimistic anyone would be punished.

I can't believe this is happening in San Franciso of all places. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 12, 2024

Neither can we.

But we guess even the hardcore Leftists in San Fran have a breaking point. Makes us wonder if someone close to the DA was impacted by this.

More please!

Shutting down public infrastructure should cone with a heavy cost to the Hamas mobs — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) August 12, 2024

Hamas, BLM, Just Stop Oil -- if you block traffic, you go to prison on serious charges.

LOL!! In SF? I hope they lock them up and toss the keys! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 12, 2024

They deserve no better.

Election year. Next year, they'll be back to handing out medals to them. — Ralph L Santovenia (@Joker961) August 12, 2024

This writer's cynical side wonders how true this is.

I like this, but I want to see them actually convicted and given weighty sentences commiserate with the crimes they committed. You know the only reason charges are even being brought is because it’s an election year. — Belinda (@Cobeekat) August 12, 2024

We'll keep an eye on how it plays out.

This is just political theater. The pro-Palestine protesters won’t get any real legal penalties.



They never do.



That’s why their nonsense keeps happening and why San Francisco and California are going down the tubes. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 12, 2024

Skepticism seems to be a prevailing mood on this.

Why aren't they in pre-trial detention?

Why aren't there pre-dawn raids to bring them in?

Why are they trusted to turn themselves in? https://t.co/BXEAkAyUb7 — Mary Walter (@MaryWalterRadio) August 13, 2024

Also fair questions. If they had prayed outside an abortion clinic, all of this would've happened.

A LOT more, please.

Shockingly good news. If San Francisco can do it, everywhere these f**kers show up should. https://t.co/KW82CNwddO — Thomas Beard (@ThomasB238) August 13, 2024

No reason not to, if San Francisco does it.

This is REALLY F**KING BIG if true (and if the charges aren't dropped or reduced to jaywalking tickets).



Just wished they were going al RICO Act on them, too. https://t.co/NnFRjgTKVK — Toxic Miscuelinity (@Dave_DelFavero) August 12, 2024

They should be charged under RICO.

This is one of the most credulity-straining stories I've read in months. San Francisco is more a filled chamber pot than a city, with an utterly incompetent mayor, municipal gov't, police, and DA. If they actually prosecute these pro-Hamas vermin, I'll cheer loudly. https://t.co/Y2jiVAKTtu — Noah Singman (@nsingman) August 12, 2024

So will we.