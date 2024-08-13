CHILD ABUSE: Report Says THOUSANDS of Girls (Some As Young As TWELVE) Had...
Girl, Woman Stabbed in London as Right-Wing Activists Fuel Disturbances

Leftist With Terminal Case of TDS Accuses Vance of Misogyny Over Story About Trump Hugging His Wife

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on August 13, 2024
Twitter

The Left finds even the most normal, human interactions problematic. Which is why JD Vance talking about how Trump treats his wife is a 'disgusting misogynistic statement.'

You mad, Andrea?

In the sick and twisted world of the Leftist, where politics and identity and victim status trump everything else.

She sure is.

'ORANGE MAN BAD!' -- Andrea, probably.

Misogyny is when a Republican does anything, according to the Left.

Because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

They really are.

Full swing and catching.

They're kinda bad if it's just a Republican, but SUPER BAD if Trump is involved.

The Left is absolutely unhinged. There is nothing wrong with what Trump said, or did. The fact they think hugs and compliments are misogyny shows how unserious and desperate they are.

