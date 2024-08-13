Leftist With Terminal Case of TDS Accuses Vance of Misogyny Over Story About Trump Hugging His Wife

The Left finds even the most normal, human interactions problematic. Which is why JD Vance talking about how Trump treats his wife is a 'disgusting misogynistic statement.'

“Every time Donald Trump sees her, he gives her a hug, tells her she’s beautiful, and jokes around with her a little bit.” — JD Vance.



One of the most disgusting misogynistic statements ever. About his own wife. Unbelievable. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) August 11, 2024

You mad, Andrea?

In what world is hugging, complimenting and joking with a woman misogynistic? 😂😂 you people are unwell. — Danny Ice Cold (@danielroyyyy) August 11, 2024

In the sick and twisted world of the Leftist, where politics and identity and victim status trump everything else.

She sure is.

Are you being serious? I loathe Trump, but what is the problem here? — Lexington Concord (@carlsson808) August 11, 2024

'ORANGE MAN BAD!' -- Andrea, probably.

Just what is misogynistic? Apparently uou have never been on the receiving end of misogyny. Take the word out of your mouth. — Lady Haleth 1776 (@Ladyhaleth1776) August 11, 2024

Misogyny is when a Republican does anything, according to the Left.

Not for anything but if Kamala had said this about Doug and Gwen the media would be all over it. https://t.co/jWtegQUHJ2 — Eric 🇺🇸🦅 (@NYCDemocrat318) August 11, 2024

Because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

You people are actually sick. https://t.co/ozC8IivCMQ — Queen B. (@TheMirianW) August 12, 2024

They really are.

TDS is back in full swing. https://t.co/t1wmJNNY4X — Pepperbody Paulo (@bottledpaul) August 12, 2024

Full swing and catching.

Are hugs, jokes, and compliments generally bad, or is this just a Trump thing? https://t.co/CSY0hfEkFq — Somi❤️ (@SomiEkhasomhi) August 12, 2024

They're kinda bad if it's just a Republican, but SUPER BAD if Trump is involved.

The Left is absolutely unhinged. There is nothing wrong with what Trump said, or did. The fact they think hugs and compliments are misogyny shows how unserious and desperate they are.