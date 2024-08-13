WATCH: Resurfaced Video Reminds Us Kamala Said She'd Close Illegal Immigrant Detention Centers DAY ONE

The only question now is: how soon before an anonymous campaign staffer walks this back?

This is from the 2020 presidential campaign, given it looks like an Iowa primary event. But it shows that Kamala Harris held very Leftist positions when running for president and -- now that she's actually the nominee -- those views are biting her on the butt.

Hence all the flip-flopping.

Watch:

Q: “When you become president, would you be committed to close the immigration detention centers?”



Kamala: “Absolutely, on day one. On day one.”



Can’t wait for a random Kamala campaign staffer to tell us she doesn’t think this anymore.

Can't wait for a random Kamala campaign staffer to tell us she doesn't think this anymore.

She's always very clear and emphatic in these answers. There's no hesitancy, no thinking, no pause.

Did she say where she would put our new neighbors when they cross the border and are waiting for their phones and tickets?

Your neighborhoods.

That's where.

There's no deportation without detention—somewhere to hold people between apprehension and actually putting them on a plane out of the country. How do you enforce immigration law otherwise? What about unaccompanied minors? Just let them wander the streets? Kamala is an idiot.

Kamala is also on record as wanting to decriminalize illegal immigration, so you don't have to enforce immigration laws.

This person can absolutely not be allowed to become the president. She is an existential threat to the republic in every possible way.

She sure is.

Can't wait for them to flip a 180 on this policy.

The spin will happen so fast it'll make us all dizzy.

Isn't she supposed to be the Border Czar?



They're her centers.

'SHE'S NOT THE BORDER CZAR! ARGLE BARGLE!' -- the Left, probably.

And looky here -- Kamala proposed a bill to do this very thing.

She did kind of introduce a senate bill to do this very thing - move illegal aliens out of detention and into "community solutions" - parks, hotels, stadiums, etc

So there's zero reason to believe her flip-flop on this issue is sincere.

She tried to get this codified in federal law.

Kamala's immigration vision: Decriminalize illegal immigration, give illegal immigrants healthcare, abolish and replace 'KKK' ICE, and close immigration detention centers "on day one."

Radical. Absolutely radical and insane.

Kamala Harris doesn't just want to decriminalize illegal border crossings, she wants to free all criminal illegal aliens. Kamala's open border policies would lead to more dead Americans like Laken Riley.

And Kamala doesn't care. A few dead Americans are a small price to pay for an expanded voter base and the destruction of America.

No borders. No detention centers.



That means people can walk in unimpeded with no vetting, no deporting, and just walk into your local grocery store.



No borders. No detention centers.

That means people can walk in unimpeded with no vetting, no deporting, and just walk into your local grocery store.

The democrats are willing to destroy the US by any means necessary.

This takes away jobs and housing from American citizens, too.

If you don't detain illegal aliens it is also impossible deport them

Which is the point.