Girl, Woman Stabbed in London as Right-Wing Activists Fuel Disturbances

WATCH: Resurfaced Video Reminds Us Kamala Said She'd Close Illegal Immigrant Detention Centers DAY ONE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 13, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The only question now is: how soon before an anonymous campaign staffer walks this back? 

This is from the 2020 presidential campaign, given it looks like an Iowa primary event. But it shows that Kamala Harris held very Leftist positions when running for president and -- now that she's actually the nominee -- those views are biting her on the butt.

Hence all the flip-flopping.

Watch:

She's always very clear and emphatic in these answers. There's no hesitancy, no thinking, no pause. 

Your neighborhoods.

That's where.

Kamala is also on record as wanting to decriminalize illegal immigration, so you don't have to enforce immigration laws.

She sure is.

The spin will happen so fast it'll make us all dizzy.

'SHE'S NOT THE BORDER CZAR! ARGLE BARGLE!' -- the Left, probably.

And looky here -- Kamala proposed a bill to do this very thing.

So there's zero reason to believe her flip-flop on this issue is sincere.

She tried to get this codified in federal law.

Radical. Absolutely radical and insane.

And Kamala doesn't care. A few dead Americans are a small price to pay for an expanded voter base and the destruction of America.

This takes away jobs and housing from American citizens, too.

Which is the point.

