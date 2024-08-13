Shut Up, They Explained: UK Journalist Calls for Police to Investigate Author Douglas...
CNN Stooge Jim Sciutto Forgets Who He Works (and Worked) for When He Attacks Elon Musk's Trump Interview

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on August 13, 2024
AP Photo/Ron Harris

They say people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones, and people in media shouldn't try to define what is or isn't an interview based on political endorsements.

Jim Sciutto, CNN anchor and partisan goon, decided that the Elon Musk interview of Donald Trump wasn't really an interview because, well, check it out:

Did Jim forget who is employer is?

Because LOL this is hysterical.

Your rules, Jimmy.

Bingo.

She sure is.

What is she afraid of?

Of course they are.

And even if it was an interview, in what world can another person not conduct an interview based on their political endorsements?

No, he's not.

None whatsoever.

We all know why.

And in case Jimmy forgot who he used to work for:

Boom.

So by his own rules, he can never interview a Democrat.

Indeed. Let's make this happen.

So do we.

Huh. Weird how Jimmy ignored this.

And all of them work for Fox News.

There are few professions that get to be as wrong, so blatantly biased, and so lazy at their jobs as journalists. A five-second Google search would've shown Jimmy this argument would backfire. But he posted it anyway.

You don't despise the media enough.

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK INTERVIEW JOURNALISM TWITTER

