CNN Stooge Jim Sciutto Forgets Who He Works (and Worked) for When He Attacks Elon Musk's Trump Interview

They say people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones, and people in media shouldn't try to define what is or isn't an interview based on political endorsements.
Jim Sciutto, CNN anchor and partisan goon, decided that the Elon Musk interview of Donald Trump wasn't really an interview because, well, check it out:
It’s not an interview when the person asking the questions has endorsed you and is a donor to your campaign.— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 13, 2024
Did Jim forget who is employer is?
Because LOL this is hysterical.
Well, under that definition, CNN has never interviewed a Democrat.— Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 13, 2024
Your rules, Jimmy.
It’s almost like that’s why Elon called it a CONVERSATION.— BLAIRE WHITE (@MsBlaireWhite) August 13, 2024
Meanwhile, Kamala can’t do an interview OR a conversation. Cope.
Bingo.
Kamala Harris is welcome to do a Spaces with @ElonMusk. He's already made the invite.— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 13, 2024
Where is she? Oh, that's right. She's hiding from interviews and dodging debates.
She sure is.
What is she afraid of?
Almost everyone in media endorses the Democrat candidate. They just are too dishonest to admit it.— MAZE (@mazemoore) August 13, 2024
Of course they are.
It’s not an interview…— Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) August 13, 2024
Elon called it a conversation
Trump called it a chat
No interview, Jim.
And even if it was an interview, in what world can another person not conduct an interview based on their political endorsements?
You’re not very bright, are you? https://t.co/ClygrrCqhc— Lisa (@Rockprincess818) August 13, 2024
No, he's not.
You work for CNN. You have no room to speak.— Tom in FL (@thomasa56) August 13, 2024
None whatsoever.
Ask yourself why these people are so mad about a presidential candidate being interviewed. https://t.co/XZpkBv3pWo— Boo (@IzaBooboo) August 13, 2024
We all know why.
And in case Jimmy forgot who he used to work for:
Is that why Harris doesn’t do interviews?— RBe (@RBPundit) August 13, 2024
Also, weren’t you a staffer in the Obama admin? https://t.co/rkjAS9FYZV
Boom.
So by his own rules, he can never interview a Democrat.
I agree. All political journalists should have to disclose who they vote for, who they used to work for, who they socialize with, who they're married to, who their spouses work for, who they live next door to, whether their kids hang out together.— Cruadin (@cruadin) August 13, 2024
Let's do this! https://t.co/qOYlPC1BKU
Indeed. Let's make this happen.
I look forward to you maintaining this principle when Kamala does interviews with her fan club on MSNBC https://t.co/PyO2mLc45G— Sunny (@sunnyright) August 13, 2024
So do we.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/iK51mjTOpr pic.twitter.com/0Z14QkZbbq— SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) August 13, 2024
Huh. Weird how Jimmy ignored this.
By this metric there are at best 11 people in media who could “interview” Kamala Harris. https://t.co/4doToubjNM— Tandy (@dantypo) August 13, 2024
And all of them work for Fox News.
Thank you to @jimsciutto for making an excellent point.— Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) August 13, 2024
96% of political donations from journalists go to DEMOCRATS. https://t.co/8wKnjUQXGH pic.twitter.com/WjG0Ek7czg
There are few professions that get to be as wrong, so blatantly biased, and so lazy at their jobs as journalists. A five-second Google search would've shown Jimmy this argument would backfire. But he posted it anyway.
You don't despise the media enough.
