CHILD ABUSE: Report Says THOUSANDS of Girls (Some As Young As TWELVE) Had 'Gender-Affirming' Mastectomies

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on August 13, 2024
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

This is appalling and so incredibly sad.

Advertisement

This means thousands of young girls had perfectly health breasts removed, forever altering their bodies and their lives. What happens if they decide they're not trans? That happens not infrequently. Where do they go to get their bodies back?

Abhorrent doesn't begin to describe it.

Don't forget the politicians who championed this abuse.

So did we.

The post continues:

- Every doctor and “counselor” who pushes kids into this process should be imprisoned for life.

- Every insurance company and health system who makes money off of mayhem should be bankrupted.

- Every parent who stands by and allows this to happen to their child should consider seppuku.

- Every politician who supports this butchery should be banished from civilization.

Advertisement

Yep.

They all need to pay the price.

Endorsed.

Thousands.

So the number could be twice as high.

Heaven help us.

Advertisement

It makes our hearts hurt, too.

A middle schooler cannot get a tattoo, or smoke, or drink. But she can consent to having her breasts removed in a procedure that cannot be reversed.

We are in the upside down.

