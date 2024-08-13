CHILD ABUSE: Report Says THOUSANDS of Girls (Some As Young As TWELVE) Had 'Gender-Affirming' Mastectomies

This is appalling and so incredibly sad.

The @ManhattanInst and @LeorSapir report: Based on national insurance database that from 2017-2023, there were 5,288 to 6,294 gender-transition double mastectomies in minors in the US. This includes 50-179 children who were 12.5 or younger at the time of the surgery. State bans… pic.twitter.com/axDGnkeOrx — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) August 12, 2024

This means thousands of young girls had perfectly health breasts removed, forever altering their bodies and their lives. What happens if they decide they're not trans? That happens not infrequently. Where do they go to get their bodies back?

This is abhorrent. Last credible (but outdated) numbers suggested in the 100s. It’s hard to believe that people think this is ‘care’. What are we doing to kids? This is truly appalling. — Kate c (@katec1956) August 12, 2024

Abhorrent doesn't begin to describe it.

There is not punishment enough for the doctors and parents that let this happen. — Amy LePore (@ArchetypalDork) August 12, 2024

Don't forget the politicians who championed this abuse.

You know I thought genital mutilation was against then law — Steve, rider for Sandin #ALLCAPS (@GigachadsRISEup) August 12, 2024

So did we.

Imagine the monster who would do this to a child. Now imagine the monster who would profit from it. Now imagine the politicians who ran for office on it.



- Every doctor and “counselor” who pushes kids into this process should be imprisoned for life.



- Every insurance company… https://t.co/eAil3wP6Of — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) August 13, 2024

The post continues:

- Every doctor and “counselor” who pushes kids into this process should be imprisoned for life. - Every insurance company and health system who makes money off of mayhem should be bankrupted. - Every parent who stands by and allows this to happen to their child should consider seppuku. - Every politician who supports this butchery should be banished from civilization.

Yep.

Every single person who participated in this

Particularly the "counsellors" who abetted the butchery

And the greedy sadistic delusional surgeons who did the slicing

And dicing

Are guilty of

Crimes against humanity

And need to pay the pricehttps://t.co/UJJKBftgvO — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) August 12, 2024

They all need to pay the price.

sounds like there are between 5,288 and 6,294 reasons for various practicing surgeons to be thrown into the deepest, darkest dungeons imaginable & be left to rot there for as long as they may live https://t.co/SjjH0Jzswb — Anders Eigen (@AndersEigen) August 13, 2024

Endorsed.

Irreversible damage to thousands of girls. https://t.co/5A3viYtSmO — Catherine Kronas (@CatherineKronas) August 13, 2024

Thousands.

Reminder that inability to measure cash pay patients is not a minor limitation; they may account for HALF of these surgeries. (This source is admittedly a bit old and the numbers probably trend down as pressure on insurers to cover has increased. Point is: it’s a large fraction.) https://t.co/zJHj9bPY1Q pic.twitter.com/uMMet1Fl8S — Jimmy Carter’s Peanut Farm 🥜🚜🥜 (@CartersPeanuts) August 12, 2024

So the number could be twice as high.

Heaven help us.

This hurts my heart. There is a unique evil living in the hearts of people who harm children like this. We will eventually end it, but many many children will be irreparably harmed in the meantime 💔 https://t.co/tMJAkzpgM2 — Jenny George (@proudkidanddog1) August 13, 2024

It makes our hearts hurt, too.

A new report reveals that thousands of "trans kids," some as young as 12 years old, underwent surgery.



Remember when we were told that pediatric surgeries aren't happening? 🤔



𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗮 𝗱𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗺𝘆. https://t.co/U8hzcjAQsu — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) August 12, 2024

A middle schooler cannot get a tattoo, or smoke, or drink. But she can consent to having her breasts removed in a procedure that cannot be reversed.

We are in the upside down.