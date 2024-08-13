Woke Snow White Rachel Zegler Tweets 'Free Palestine' Because of Course She Did
Let's Talk About All the Ways Kamala Harris Doesn't ACTUALLY Trust Women
MSNBC: Donald Trump's Words Were 'Extremely Slurred' During X Event
FOWL CRIME: Illinois School Food Employee Gets NINE YEARS for Stealing $1.5 Million...
What's the Definition of Insanity Again? Six-Times Boosted Fauci Admits He Got COVID...
'I Do Not Support Her': California Sheriff RIPS Harris Campaign for Using His...
In Genuinely Shocking News, San Francisco DA Charges Eight With FELONIES for Golden...
Tim Walz’s Damage Control Over Hitler-Adoring Cleric Debunked by New Footage
CHILD ABUSE: Report Says THOUSANDS of Girls (Some As Young As TWELVE) Had...
WATCH: Resurfaced Video Reminds Us Kamala Said She'd Close Illegal Immigrant Detention Cen...
Holy WOW, and We Thought the Stolen Valor Stuff Was BAD! WATCH Tim...
Leftist With Terminal Case of TDS Accuses Vance of Misogyny Over Story About...
Media Boils With Rage at Trump & Elon, Dan Goldman Humiliated, Kamala Is...
Stephen Colbert's Audience CRACKS UP When He Praises CNN's Kaitlan Collins for Reporting...

Snob Politician Says Tennessee's 'Problem' Is Having Churches, Not Libraries (Cause He Didn't See Them)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on August 13, 2024
Meme screenshot

For the Left, if they don't see something, it doesn't exist. 

For Kyle Parish, a former congressional candidate from North Carolina, he thinks Tennessee doesn't have any libraries. 

Advertisement

Why? On a recent road trip through the Volunteer State, he didn't see any. But he saw churches and Trump signs and rebel flags!

What. A. Jerk.

Thankfully, he got absolutely dragged (to the point he locked down replies).

So do we.

Of course he doubled down.

Because why would cities and suburbs -- where the majority of people live -- have things like libraries?

No wonder you lost your primary.

Excellent question.

Recommended

MSNBC: Donald Trump's Words Were 'Extremely Slurred' During X Event
Brett T.
Advertisement

Yeah, that last part.

In his rush to be a snob, he forgot about little things like 'zoning' and 'logic.'

He chose not to.

Precisely what he's saying.

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

OUCH.

Advertisement

Mic. Drop.

Absolutely.

'But are they the right kind of books?!' - Kyle, probably.

Oh, look. Facts:

BOOM.

They know. He lost his election. 

Can't imagine why.

Tags: BIBLE BOOK BOOKS CHURCH TENNESSEE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC: Donald Trump's Words Were 'Extremely Slurred' During X Event
Brett T.
Woke Snow White Rachel Zegler Tweets 'Free Palestine' Because of Course She Did
Gordon K
'I Do Not Support Her': California Sheriff RIPS Harris Campaign for Using His Image in Ad (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Shut Up, They Explained: UK Journalist Calls for Police to Investigate Author Douglas K Murray
Amy Curtis
'SUCH NPCs'! Elon Musk MOCKING Media's TEMPER Tantrum Over His Trump Interview is HILARIOUSLY Brutal
Sam J.
FOWL CRIME: Illinois School Food Employee Gets NINE YEARS for Stealing $1.5 Million in Chicken Wings
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC: Donald Trump's Words Were 'Extremely Slurred' During X Event Brett T.
Advertisement