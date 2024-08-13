Snob Politician Says Tennessee's 'Problem' Is Having Churches, Not Libraries (Cause He Didn't See Them)

For the Left, if they don't see something, it doesn't exist.

For Kyle Parish, a former congressional candidate from North Carolina, he thinks Tennessee doesn't have any libraries.

Why? On a recent road trip through the Volunteer State, he didn't see any. But he saw churches and Trump signs and rebel flags!

Today my son and I were driving through eastern TN and western NC. In the 45 minute drive between two very rural locations, we counted 23 churches. We saw many, many Trump signs and rebel flags.



We also counted zero libraries.



I think we found the problem. — KP for NC (@KP4NC) August 10, 2024

What. A. Jerk.

Thankfully, he got absolutely dragged (to the point he locked down replies).

Sir, if you need corrective lenses, I recommend you wear them while driving pic.twitter.com/8kKrJQE6bq — D2 (@dedrick427) August 10, 2024

So do we.

All of those libraries are in cities or suburbs.



See the open green areas? RURAL.



FFS. — KP for NC (@KP4NC) August 12, 2024

Of course he doubled down.

Because why would cities and suburbs -- where the majority of people live -- have things like libraries?

No wonder you lost your primary.

So did you type this at a computer terminal in your local library or on your handheld device that gives you instant access to all of humanity’s knowledge? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) August 11, 2024

Excellent question.

You are the problem. You alone have decided that these people are illiterate rubes that need your benevolent guidance else they'd do something stupid like vote in their best interests instead of yours.



Thanks for playing, but GFY. — Roy L. Fuchs 🇺🇸 (@cg_vet) August 11, 2024

Yeah, that last part.

Says the man too stupid to understand what “zoning” means. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 11, 2024

In his rush to be a snob, he forgot about little things like 'zoning' and 'logic.'

The tiny little town near me has a library. The slightly larger towns near me all have libraries.



Maybe you just didn't see them. — Michelle Barrett (@muchtoocommon) August 12, 2024

He chose not to.

Hi, I'm KP.



Rural, religious Americans are stupid hicks who don't know how awful their lives are. If they did, they'd move to a city. I didn't see libraries in the middle of nowhere, which is proof of their idiocy. I also assume none of these morons have the internet at home. https://t.co/8rohtgc5u9 — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) August 12, 2024

Precisely what he's saying.

This guy is a f**king idiot.

And someone already posted google maps showing that there are libraries everywhere there. His responses are pathetic obfuscation, all in some vain dumbf**k attempt to pain rural America as backwards illiterates.

As a somebody who grew up rural, and… https://t.co/8RHB1vFF3P — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) August 12, 2024

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

The biggest loser in all of this? Your son who had to sit in a car with you for 45 minutes. https://t.co/6RHINEef6S — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 12, 2024

OUCH.

People fund churches, governments fund libraries. I agree with you that government continues to fail and ignore rural America. https://t.co/F0DZqPoZbj — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) August 12, 2024

Mic. Drop.

Absolutely.

Most churches have books and even libraries so we're way ahead of you. https://t.co/yBJ0J5icjW — So Much Blood (@SoMuchBloodJoe) August 12, 2024

'But are they the right kind of books?!' - Kyle, probably.

Oh, look. Facts:

TN:



-289 libraries

-Pop: 7.05M

-1 library per 24,395 people



NC:



-411 libraries

-Pop: 10.7M

-1 library per 26,034 people



CA:



-1,226 libraries

-Pop: 39.04M

-1 library per 31,843 people



NYC:



-92 libraries

-Pop: 8.34M

-1 library per 90,652 people



I think we found the problem. https://t.co/p5z5ZwMhZ4 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 12, 2024

BOOM.

North Carolina Voters. It’s important that you know how this person views people who aren’t in lockstep with his lifestyle and opinions. https://t.co/XuWPAZ4aAq — Uppity Hobbit: Maker of Things (@uppityhobbit) August 12, 2024

They know. He lost his election.

Can't imagine why.