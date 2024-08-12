The Atlantic: Kamala's Politics Are Hard to 'Pin Down' ('Cause of ALL HER FLIP-FLOPPING)

The media are despicable, but determined. They're determined to drag the Kamala Harris campaign across the November finish line, and there's no depths to which they won't sink to do it.

But this from The Atlantic? This is just laughably funny.

“The Trump campaign says that Kamala Harris is a radical leftist. The far left fears that she’s a neoliberal cop. They can’t both be right,” @GrahamDavidA writes: https://t.co/DRUaxPbm5b — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) August 12, 2024

Yeah, actually they can be, when Kamala flip flops from one position to another in order to gain electoral favor.

But read this absolute drivel (emphasis added):

The Trump campaign says that Kamala Harris is a radical leftist. The far left fears that she’s a neoliberal cop. They can’t both be right. But pinning down exactly where the vice president and Democratic nominee for president sits on the political spectrum is not so easy. She has gone from her first state-level election to the top of the presidential ticket in 14 years, far faster than Joe Biden, and she spent much of that time in positions that don’t provide an extensive record on a wide range of policy issues. During her 2020 presidential bid, she took some positions to the left of her prior record—several of which she’s now walked back in her current bid for president.

They answer their own question in the second paragraph.

You can't pin down someone who changes policies the way some people change underwear.

They sure are.

If only there was a group of people…an association….that would start insisting she sit for interviews or hold a press conference so it wasn’t an open issue. I wonder if one day we’ll have a group of people who might do that. — LeeM 🐊 (@LisaLeeM) August 12, 2024

If only.

Wouldn't it be nice?

Even Leftists are mad at The Atlantic over this.

We won't let you do this again. Trump actually has ZERO policies. Focus on that. — Thinkin' Of A Master Plan (@luvinourmelanin) August 12, 2024

Actually, he has policies. In fact, Kamala stole at least one of them (so far).

You do realize there are videos of her taking far left positions right ? — You mad bro ?🇺🇸 (@phantom3009) August 12, 2024

They do. They're just choosing to ignore them.

She's an authoritarian radical leftist. Both sides are close enough to be correct, yes. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) August 12, 2024

Yep.

The best thing to do, though, is just mock the hell out of The Atlantic:

Right? So funny.

Yes, it's so hard to look up her 2019 policies she ran on, her Senate record, and everything her current administration has done for the last 3 1/2 years. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 12, 2024

So hard, in fact, this writer was able to find them in about 3 seconds with Google. It's amazing she survived that ordeal.

The media will morph Khameleon Kamala into whatever they think needs to be represented in the moment - they are banking on her having "floating positions" - which includes ones such as this where she's historically supported BLM riots but claims to be a law an order candidate. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) August 12, 2024

Bingo.

It's not like Kamala can simply come out and tell everyone she's a full-blown Marxist.



She simply trying to trick enough people one day at a time to make it seem somewhat plausible when the machine attempts to claim she has been elected. — Chris (@ChrizDDv3) August 12, 2024

She'd lose, and she knows it.

Hence this is where we are.

Maybe The Atlantic could be bothered to demand she divulge her policy positions. — John Tuld (@BradHuston) August 12, 2024

Commit a random act of journalism? Nah.

I can help you @TheAtlantic she is lying about being a moderate and you aren’t talking about her extreme far left socialist positions https://t.co/c366RIqKqk — commonsense (@commonsense258) August 12, 2024

Nailed it.