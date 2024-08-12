The Atlantic: Kamala's Politics Are Hard to 'Pin Down' ('Cause of ALL HER FLIP-FLOPPING)

Columnist Calling for Elon Musk to Be Arrested Wrote Book Fantasizing About Assassination
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on August 12, 2024
Townhall Media

The media are despicable, but determined. They're determined to drag the Kamala Harris campaign across the November finish line, and there's no depths to which they won't sink to do it.

But this from The Atlantic? This is just laughably funny.

Yeah, actually they can be, when Kamala flip flops from one position to another in order to gain electoral favor.

But read this absolute drivel (emphasis added):

The Trump campaign says that Kamala Harris is a radical leftist. The far left fears that she’s a neoliberal cop. They can’t both be right.

But pinning down exactly where the vice president and Democratic nominee for president sits on the political spectrum is not so easy. She has gone from her first state-level election to the top of the presidential ticket in 14 years, far faster than Joe Biden, and she spent much of that time in positions that don’t provide an extensive record on a wide range of policy issues. During her 2020 presidential bid, she took some positions to the left of her prior record—several of which she’s now walked back in her current bid for president.

They answer their own question in the second paragraph.

You can't pin down someone who changes policies the way some people change underwear.

They sure are.

If only.

 Wouldn't it be nice?

Even Leftists are mad at The Atlantic over this.

Actually, he has policies. In fact, Kamala stole at least one of them (so far).

They do. They're just choosing to ignore them.

Yep.

The best thing to do, though, is just mock the hell out of The Atlantic:

Right? So funny.

So hard, in fact, this writer was able to find them in about 3 seconds with Google. It's amazing she survived that ordeal.

Bingo.

She'd lose, and she knows it.

Hence this is where we are.

Commit a random act of journalism? Nah.

Nailed it.

