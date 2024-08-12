Remember How Pence Was Gonna Put Gays in Camps? Harris Says Trump Will Enact Anti-LGBTQ Policies Again

All the Left does is lie about their political opponents. Romney gave a woman cancer and was going to put blacks 'back in chains.'

Mike Pence was going to round up the gays and put them in camps.

Watch Kamala Harris lie about Trump's first term, and his 'discriminatory' anti-LGBTQ policies:

If Donald Trump wins in November, he will once again implement policies that target the LGBTQ+ community.



We know he will—just look at what he did his first term in office. pic.twitter.com/quwxlynNa7 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 12, 2024

And some members of the gay community let her know what they really think:

As a gay man, I loved Trump’s policies. He lowered my income taxes, doubled the value of my investments, and eased regulations for the industry I work in. I hope he wins so he can keep targeting me with his policies. — Storm (@stormrobinson) August 12, 2024

I am a gay man. I voted for the Democrats in every election since I could first vote in 1988…until 2020, when I voted for Trump. I will do so again this year because your policies, particularly your support of the radical TQ+ ideology, is a threat to the wellbeing of gay people,… — Joseph Jones (@JoeGayHistorian) August 12, 2024

This post ends with 'especially gay youth', which is 100% correct.

Can you stop gaslighting the gay community? You’re lying. — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@toughtalkty) August 12, 2024

Donald Trump hasn’t done anything to anyone.



All you do is lie your ass off and fear monger. — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) August 12, 2024

Fact check: False. Trumps policies are and have always been to treat all people equally and with respect. Whereas your administrations policies have been one of division and the assignment of privilege at the expense of others — Conrad Hannon (@ConradHannon) August 12, 2024

What exactly did he take away from them ? — Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) August 12, 2024

Trump did not target the LGBTQ community in his first term in office. https://t.co/pV1ERGnyPy — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 12, 2024

Donald Trump was the first president in history to support same-sex marriage before taking office. https://t.co/zxA5TH07cW — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 12, 2024

Being Gay is not my entire identity.



I’m a middle class earning, small business owner who would really love to have a family one day.



I can’t even think about that right now because there’s no way I could afford to feed anyone but myself.



I’m a gun owner who goes to the range… https://t.co/I5cK3dc7IX — shawn (@thewontonshawn) August 12, 2024

I’m a gun owner who goes to the range weekly. I go to church every Sunday. And I happen to be one of those radicals that believe a man is born a man and can’t suddenly change that. I’m voting for Trump!

Kamala -- and the entire Left -- separate people by identity group. See the 'white women' or 'white dudes' for Kamala, for example.

Dividing people by identity is a way to get and keep power.

It's been ~42,069 days since @HRC told me I would be sent to Mike Pence's Re-education Camp for Homosexual Deviants, and yet that still hasn't happened.



Gay marriage is still legal, Don't Ask, Don't Tell isn't coming back, and I still have the same rights I did before.



During… https://t.co/2c1L1dyk9q — Dave McCulloch 🇺🇸 (@dtmcculloch) August 12, 2024

During the (first?) Trump Administration, I got to celebrate Pride with the US Embassy Berlin team (twice) and participate in discussions at the UN on decriminalizing homosexuality worldwide. So, pray tell, what rights did I lose under Trump?

The guy *literally* had the first openly gay cabinet member in history. @KamalaHarris https://t.co/KcbC43Ykeb — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) August 12, 2024

What an inconvenient truth for Kamala.