Remember How Pence Was Gonna Put Gays in Camps? Harris Says Trump Will Enact Anti-LGBTQ Policies Again

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 12, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

All the Left does is lie about their political opponents. Romney gave a woman cancer and was going to put blacks 'back in chains.'

Mike Pence was going to round up the gays and put them in camps.

Blah, blah, blah.

Watch Kamala Harris lie about Trump's first term, and his 'discriminatory' anti-LGBTQ policies:

All lies.

And some members of the gay community let her know what they really think:

He can target us with those policies, too. We liked cheap gas and lower taxes.

This post ends with 'especially gay youth', which is 100% correct.

She sure is.

No one else is buying this, either.

It's all she's got.

She's the equity candidate, after all.

Not a damn thing.

No, he didn't.

There you go, being all factual.

The post continues:

I’m a gun owner who goes to the range weekly.  I go to church every Sunday.  And I happen to be one of those radicals that believe a man is born a man and can’t suddenly change that.

I’m voting for Trump!

Kamala -- and the entire Left -- separate people by identity group. See the 'white women' or 'white dudes' for Kamala, for example.

Dividing people by identity is a way to get and keep power.

The post continues:

During the (first?) Trump Administration, I got to celebrate Pride with the US Embassy Berlin team (twice) and participate in discussions at the UN on decriminalizing homosexuality worldwide.

So, pray tell, what rights did I lose under Trump?

Being lorded over by Democrats, that's what you lost. And it makes them so mad.

What an inconvenient truth for Kamala.

