Once Again, DESPICABLE Media Help Hamas Lie About Israeli Strike That Took Out 20 Terrorists

We regret to inform you the media are at it again, engaging in blatant lies about Israel and the ongoing war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.
First, some background. Early yesterday, Israel carried out a strike in Gaza that took out several terrorist leaders. Who were hiding in and around a school.
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Brigade Commander of the Central Camps, Ashraf Juda is now also believed to have been Eliminated in the Israeli Airstike this morning on the Command-and-Control Center at the Al-Taba’een School Complex in Gaza City.— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 10, 2024
Naturally, the 'Gaza Ministry of Health' -- also Hamas -- claimed over 100 civilians were killed. That was a lie.
It’s so weird how Israel allegedly indiscriminately bombing schools somehow keeps taking out senior terrorists. Must just be coincidence. https://t.co/6FDViumXM8— AG (@AGHamilton29) August 10, 2024
Must be just a coincidence.
In all seriousness, the mainstream press is just an embarrassment in how they parrot terrorist propoganda daily now without checking.— AG (@AGHamilton29) August 10, 2024
This morning all the major outlets cited Gaza officials to claim 100+ civilians were killed when Israel bombed a school full of displaced… https://t.co/BXt0dLLZJi
The entire post reads:
This morning all the major outlets cited Gaza officials to claim 100+ civilians were killed when Israel bombed a school full of displaced civilians.
- They took out a terrorist command center located within the compound with 3 precise munitions
- the other infrastructure was untouched
- The casualties have been revised down to 40
- At least 19 have been identified already with terror affiliations, including senior Hamas and Islamic Jihad members.
It isn’t like this happened once and it’s a mistake. Gaza officials do this every time. They invent casualty numbers within minutes of a strike and don’t differentiate between civilians and terrorists. So why does the press keep repeating it?
Because then they get to pressure government officials for statements condemning Israel, which is the entire point of Gaza officials creating the lie in the first place.
It's shameless and blatant.
After the entire media ran w 100+ in a school because Gaza officials said it, Gaza Health Ministry now says 40 people killed over 3 different incidents today.— AG (@AGHamilton29) August 10, 2024
So not even 40 from Al-Taba’een where 19 have already been identified w terrorist affiliations. (Ht @EFischberger) pic.twitter.com/ADnDPRQ8iU
Notice how the media and the Leftists who complain about Israel and 'genocide' never condemn Hamas for hiding terrorists in schools.
Then again, why would they? Media outlets shared office space with the terrorists.
You think Israel will get apologies from the AP, Reuters, NYT, CNN, NBC News, WaPo?— AG (@AGHamilton29) August 10, 2024
They all misled their readers based on claims from terror affiliates who lie constantly. And they did so knowingly. pic.twitter.com/4D3l7x5X19
Israel won't get apologies. These outlets likely won't even print retractions or corrections.
And again, the worst part of this is it rewards Hamas and other groups for using those shelters/schools thus incentivizing them to keep using those locations. The press is complicit in endangering Palestinian civilians by going along with these lies.— AG (@AGHamilton29) August 10, 2024
They sure are complicit.
PS the source of the widely cited media claim of 100+ killed was Gaza civil defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal. They also released the below collage of “martyrs” from the strike.— AG (@AGHamilton29) August 11, 2024
Notice anything given all the posts referencing dead women and children? pic.twitter.com/VyyUpI6Qlr
No pics of women or children.
