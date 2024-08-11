Once Again, DESPICABLE Media Help Hamas Lie About Israeli Strike That Took Out 20 Terrorists

WATCH: JD Vance DESTROYS Jon Karl's Lame Attempt to Defend Tim Walz's Radical...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on August 11, 2024
Journalism meme

We regret to inform you the media are at it again, engaging in blatant lies about Israel and the ongoing war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

First, some background. Early yesterday, Israel carried out a strike in Gaza that took out several terrorist leaders. Who were hiding in and around a school.

Naturally, the 'Gaza Ministry of Health' -- also Hamas -- claimed over 100 civilians were killed. That was a lie.

Must be just a coincidence.

The entire post reads:

This morning all the major outlets cited Gaza officials to claim 100+ civilians were killed when Israel bombed a school full of displaced civilians.

 - They took out a terrorist command center located within the compound with 3 precise munitions 
- the other infrastructure was untouched 
- The casualties have been revised down to 40
- At least 19 have been identified already with terror affiliations, including senior Hamas and Islamic Jihad members. 

It isn’t like this happened once and it’s a mistake. Gaza officials do this every time. They invent casualty numbers within minutes of a strike and don’t differentiate between civilians and terrorists. So why does the press keep repeating it?

Because then they get to pressure government officials for statements condemning Israel, which is the entire point of Gaza officials creating the lie in the first place.

WATCH: JD Vance DESTROYS Jon Karl's Lame Attempt to Defend Tim Walz's Radical Trans Agenda
Amy Curtis
It's shameless and blatant.

Notice how the media and the Leftists who complain about Israel and 'genocide' never condemn Hamas for hiding terrorists in schools.

Then again, why would they? Media outlets shared office space with the terrorists.

Israel won't get apologies. These outlets likely won't even print retractions or corrections.

They sure are complicit.

No pics of women or children.

