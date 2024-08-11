Once Again, DESPICABLE Media Help Hamas Lie About Israeli Strike That Took Out 20 Terrorists

We regret to inform you the media are at it again, engaging in blatant lies about Israel and the ongoing war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

First, some background. Early yesterday, Israel carried out a strike in Gaza that took out several terrorist leaders. Who were hiding in and around a school.

Advertisement

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Brigade Commander of the Central Camps, Ashraf Juda is now also believed to have been Eliminated in the Israeli Airstike this morning on the Command-and-Control Center at the Al-Taba’een School Complex in Gaza City. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 10, 2024

Naturally, the 'Gaza Ministry of Health' -- also Hamas -- claimed over 100 civilians were killed. That was a lie.

It’s so weird how Israel allegedly indiscriminately bombing schools somehow keeps taking out senior terrorists. Must just be coincidence. https://t.co/6FDViumXM8 — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 10, 2024

Must be just a coincidence.

In all seriousness, the mainstream press is just an embarrassment in how they parrot terrorist propoganda daily now without checking.



This morning all the major outlets cited Gaza officials to claim 100+ civilians were killed when Israel bombed a school full of displaced… https://t.co/BXt0dLLZJi — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 10, 2024

The entire post reads:

This morning all the major outlets cited Gaza officials to claim 100+ civilians were killed when Israel bombed a school full of displaced civilians. - They took out a terrorist command center located within the compound with 3 precise munitions

- the other infrastructure was untouched

- The casualties have been revised down to 40

- At least 19 have been identified already with terror affiliations, including senior Hamas and Islamic Jihad members. It isn’t like this happened once and it’s a mistake. Gaza officials do this every time. They invent casualty numbers within minutes of a strike and don’t differentiate between civilians and terrorists. So why does the press keep repeating it? Because then they get to pressure government officials for statements condemning Israel, which is the entire point of Gaza officials creating the lie in the first place.

It's shameless and blatant.

After the entire media ran w 100+ in a school because Gaza officials said it, Gaza Health Ministry now says 40 people killed over 3 different incidents today.



So not even 40 from Al-Taba’een where 19 have already been identified w terrorist affiliations. (Ht @EFischberger) pic.twitter.com/ADnDPRQ8iU — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 10, 2024

Notice how the media and the Leftists who complain about Israel and 'genocide' never condemn Hamas for hiding terrorists in schools.

Then again, why would they? Media outlets shared office space with the terrorists.

You think Israel will get apologies from the AP, Reuters, NYT, CNN, NBC News, WaPo?



They all misled their readers based on claims from terror affiliates who lie constantly. And they did so knowingly. pic.twitter.com/4D3l7x5X19 — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 10, 2024

Israel won't get apologies. These outlets likely won't even print retractions or corrections.

And again, the worst part of this is it rewards Hamas and other groups for using those shelters/schools thus incentivizing them to keep using those locations. The press is complicit in endangering Palestinian civilians by going along with these lies. — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 10, 2024

They sure are complicit.

PS the source of the widely cited media claim of 100+ killed was Gaza civil defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal. They also released the below collage of “martyrs” from the strike.



Notice anything given all the posts referencing dead women and children? pic.twitter.com/VyyUpI6Qlr — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 11, 2024

Advertisement

No pics of women or children.