MAKE MY DAY: Elon Musk Throws Down the Gauntlet As Scottish Leader Humza Yousaf Threatens Legal Action

Former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf is mad at Elon Musk, y'all.

Why? Because Elon says thinks Yousaf doesn't like, and it hurts Yousaf's feelings. To the point where Yousaf is considering legal action against Elon.

NEWS: Former Scottish leader Humza Yousaf is reportedly not ruling out legal action against Elon over comments saying Yousaf "loathes white people".



His lawyer said: “Elon has effectively painted a target on Yousaf’s back with his completely untrue and inflammatory comments.” pic.twitter.com/kxrlhGFD6o — X Daily News (@xDaily) August 11, 2024

Except Yousaf has said anti-white things, such as there are 'too many white people' in power in Scotland. Ya know, a majority-white country.

Here's more from The Daily Record:

Humza Yousaf has issued a warning to tech billionaire Elon Musk after he called the ex-first minister a “super, super racist”. X owner Musk used his own social media site to brand the Glasgow-born politician a bigot for a speech Yousaf made in the Scottish Parliament about racial injustice and lack of diversity. The Tesla boss, who is facing accusations of stoking far right violence on Britain’s streets by suggesting civil war was “inevitable”, told his 193million followers the SNP MSP “loathes white people”. The Sunday Mail understands Yousaf has not ruled out legal action and is “considering all options”.

For his part, Elon doesn't seem all too worried:

He’s obviously super racist against white people. I dare that scumbag to sue me. Go ahead, make my day … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2024

Hang on. We need to make popcorn.

Legal discovery will show that however big a racist he’s been in public communications, he is vastly worse in private communications — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2024

Discovery would not work out well for Yousaf. That's for certain.

Elon Musk, along with Rumble, recently sued the 'Global Alliance for Responsible Media' (GARM) and they were so intimidated by the suit they disbanded rather than fight it.

But if Yousaf tries to sue, here's some more evidence for Elon's defense:

Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) is known for going on a racist rant against white people. He is on record being a racist: pic.twitter.com/5kEX608E3d — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) August 11, 2024

Oof.

It is obvious to everyone that he hates white people and that makes him a racist, but to the DEI-educated woke idiots, you can’t be racist against whites because that requires “power plus prejudice” and apparently being the most powerful man in Scotland doesn’t cut it due to… — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 11, 2024

Bingo.

They'll used some half-baked definition of 'racism' that says white people can't be the victims of racial hate.

When I saw Yousaf calling out Scottish officials, castigating them, for being white, I was utterly shocked.



I've never seen a more openly racist speech.



Go on Sue @elonmusk, and I hope Elons lawyers take him to the cleaners. — Describe, characterise and identify our enemy. (@flyingfree101) August 11, 2024

The fact he was so open about it tells you where we are.

Racism against certain groups is now acceptable to the Left.

I can only imagine- if he’s saying all that out loud to the world! — Mouse (@BigWideRiver) August 11, 2024

As Elon said, the private communications will undoubtedly be worse.

He likely believes that being racist towards white people is completely acceptable and normal? — Ofelia (@OfeliaLamensky) August 11, 2024

Yes, because it Leftist circles it is.

Yeah. Drag this into court and let the reason behind Musk's claim be read aloud in court.



Good call. https://t.co/Pbw2GLYenE — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) August 11, 2024

Yousaf didn't think this through, did he?

Except there is video of him bashing white people.



Sue me too please so I can counter sue you. https://t.co/lScKvGQxzP — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) August 11, 2024

There sure is. Yousaf would ose the lawsuit.

And our money says he quietly drops the issue now that Elon has shown he's not afraid.