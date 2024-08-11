WTAF?? Like All Good Fascists, the U.K. Is Now Turning to the Kids...
MAKE MY DAY: Elon Musk Throws Down the Gauntlet As Scottish Leader Humza Yousaf Threatens Legal Action

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 11, 2024
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf is mad at Elon Musk, y'all.

Why? Because Elon says thinks Yousaf doesn't like, and it hurts Yousaf's feelings. To the point where Yousaf is considering legal action against Elon.

Except Yousaf has said anti-white things, such as there are 'too many white people' in power in Scotland. Ya know, a majority-white country.

Here's more from The Daily Record:

Humza Yousaf has issued a warning to tech billionaire Elon Musk after he called the ex-first minister a “super, super racist”.

X owner Musk used his own social media site to brand the Glasgow-born politician a bigot for a speech Yousaf made in the Scottish Parliament about racial injustice and lack of diversity.

The Tesla boss, who is facing accusations of stoking far right violence on Britain’s streets by suggesting civil war was “inevitable”, told his 193million followers the SNP MSP “loathes white people”. The Sunday Mail understands Yousaf has not ruled out legal action and is “considering all options”.

For his part, Elon doesn't seem all too worried:

Hang on. We need to make popcorn.

Discovery would not work out well for Yousaf. That's for certain.

Elon Musk, along with Rumble, recently sued the 'Global Alliance for Responsible Media' (GARM) and they were so intimidated by the suit they disbanded rather than fight it.

But if Yousaf tries to sue, here's some more evidence for Elon's defense:

Oof.

Bingo.

They'll used some half-baked definition of 'racism' that says white people can't be the victims of racial hate.

The fact he was so open about it tells you where we are.

Racism against certain groups is now acceptable to the Left.

As Elon said, the private communications will undoubtedly be worse.

Yes, because it Leftist circles it is.

Yousaf didn't think this through, did he?

There sure is. Yousaf would ose the lawsuit.

And our money says he quietly drops the issue now that Elon has shown he's not afraid.

