NASA Astronauts May Be Stuck on Space Station Until FEBRUARY (Guess Who Chairs...
Sen. Steve Daines: 'Don’t Be Fooled by @KamalaHarris Saying She Now Supports No...
WATCH: Chicago Teachers Union Prez Says Testing Is 'White Supremacy' When Asked Why...
'The Election Is Not Rigged' Say the Pennsylvania Officials Who Will Likely Try...
Headline: 'Biden Admits His Own Party Forced Him Out of the Race'
Once Again, DESPICABLE Media Help Hamas Lie About Israeli Strike That Took Out...
WATCH: JD Vance DESTROYS Jon Karl's Lame Attempt to Defend Tim Walz's Radical...
Secret Service APOLOGIZES for Breaking Into Salon to Access Restroom for Kamala Fundraiser...
Kamala's Elitist 'Campaign O' Joy' Explains Why She Doesn't HAVE to Share Policy...
No One Cares! Megyn Kelly Goes Straight-FIRE on Media Clutching Pearls Over Trump...
BIG Mistake! Dana Bash So OWNED Questioning JD Vance About Tim Walz She...
HA! Kamala Harris REALLY REALLY REALLY Hopes Nobody Sees THIS Old TWEET After...
Tim Walz AKA Lefty White Women's Favorite Daddy Admits to Being a Horrible...
Pissed Off Top Biden Adviser Spills the Beans on What Really Happened and...

Good Luck With That: LA Mayor Says 2028 Olympics Will Be Car Free (and a COMPLETE CLUSTER)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on August 11, 2024
Twitter

LA Mayor Karen Bass sure is optimistic. Not only does she assume she will still be mayor of LA in 2028, when it hosts the next summer Olympic games, she thinks she'll make the event 'car free.'

Advertisement

Good luck with that.

More from The Hill:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said her city is working to make the Summer Olympic games car-free when they’re held in her city in 2028.

“We’re already working to create jobs by expanding our public transportation system in order for us to have a no-car Games,” she said in a Saturday release. “And that’s a feat for Los Angeles, as we’ve always been in love with our cars. We’re working to ensure that we can build a greener Los Angeles.”

Ahead of Sunday’s closing ceremony at the Paris Olympics, Bass is attempting to address a big issue for the next games: Los Angeles traffic.

Bass said the only way to access the Olympic venues will be public transportation. The city will borrow 3,000 buses from all over the country and ask businesses to allow their employees to work from home, The Associated Press reported.

“Part of have a no-car Olympics means getting people not to drive,” Bass said.

We'd also wonder if she'd tried to enforce the no-car rule after the games. Wouldn't surprise us.

And how do people like nurses and firefighters and grocery store clerks 'work from home'? Or will Bass demand they live at their places of employment for the duration of the games? Will grocery stores close?

Recommended

NASA Astronauts May Be Stuck on Space Station Until FEBRUARY (Guess Who Chairs National Space Council)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

She didn't think this through.

They're gonna try so hard, though.

Right? Does she have no idea how massive the city is that she governs?

LA is 502 square miles, and many events for the Olympics will be held in cities outside of LA.

Using all public transportation is telegraphing that the games will be an utter clusterf**k.

It sure will be.

Yep.

All it takes is one accident, one road closure, and the entire public transportation infrastructure will fall apart.

Row a boat across the Pacific and walk across the country. Make it really green.

Advertisement

Of course. The rules never apply to the elites.

This made us chuckle.

She's insane if she thinks this'll work.

It's going to be terrible, and a national embarrassment, if Bass tries this.

That's assuming she's still the mayor in 2028. She's up for reelection in 2026.

Tags: CARS LOS ANGELES OLYMPICS THE HILL KAREN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NASA Astronauts May Be Stuck on Space Station Until FEBRUARY (Guess Who Chairs National Space Council)
Amy Curtis
BUSTED! Thread Exposes Kamala Harris Peeps Responsible for Fake Photos of Her 'HUGE Crowds' (They RAN!)
Sam J.
WATCH: JD Vance DESTROYS Jon Karl's Lame Attempt to Defend Tim Walz's Radical Trans Agenda
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Chicago Teachers Union Prez Says Testing Is 'White Supremacy' When Asked Why Students Are Failing
Amy Curtis
BIG Mistake! Dana Bash So OWNED Questioning JD Vance About Tim Walz She Tries Changing Subject (Watch)
Sam J.
HA! Kamala Harris REALLY REALLY REALLY Hopes Nobody Sees THIS Old TWEET After She Pushed No Taxes on Tips
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NASA Astronauts May Be Stuck on Space Station Until FEBRUARY (Guess Who Chairs National Space Council) Amy Curtis
Advertisement