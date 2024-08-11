Good Luck With That: LA Mayor Says 2028 Olympics Will Be Car Free (and a COMPLETE CLUSTER)

LA Mayor Karen Bass sure is optimistic. Not only does she assume she will still be mayor of LA in 2028, when it hosts the next summer Olympic games, she thinks she'll make the event 'car free.'

Good luck with that.

Los Angeles mayor says 2028 Olympic games will be car-freehttps://t.co/xb6JgoMff4 — The Hill (@thehill) August 11, 2024

More from The Hill:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said her city is working to make the Summer Olympic games car-free when they’re held in her city in 2028. “We’re already working to create jobs by expanding our public transportation system in order for us to have a no-car Games,” she said in a Saturday release. “And that’s a feat for Los Angeles, as we’ve always been in love with our cars. We’re working to ensure that we can build a greener Los Angeles.” Ahead of Sunday’s closing ceremony at the Paris Olympics, Bass is attempting to address a big issue for the next games: Los Angeles traffic. Bass said the only way to access the Olympic venues will be public transportation. The city will borrow 3,000 buses from all over the country and ask businesses to allow their employees to work from home, The Associated Press reported. “Part of have a no-car Olympics means getting people not to drive,” Bass said.

We'd also wonder if she'd tried to enforce the no-car rule after the games. Wouldn't surprise us.

And how do people like nurses and firefighters and grocery store clerks 'work from home'? Or will Bass demand they live at their places of employment for the duration of the games? Will grocery stores close?

She didn't think this through.

🤣 You couldn't get enough cars out of LA in 4 years if you paid people money to sell them out of state, AND gifted them lifetime transportation passes. Neither of those things is gonna happen... so gl with that. — peppersagooddog (@peppersagooddog) August 11, 2024

They're gonna try so hard, though.

LOL



Has the mayor visited Los Angeles?

serious question. — \m/-=3Đ∇サ=-\m/ (@CargoShortLife) August 11, 2024

Right? Does she have no idea how massive the city is that she governs?

LA is 502 square miles, and many events for the Olympics will be held in cities outside of LA.

Using all public transportation is telegraphing that the games will be an utter clusterf**k.

Keep coming up with stupid ideas like this and the 2028 olympic games might be PEOPLE-FREE too. — Me (@Keefer1958) August 11, 2024

It sure will be.

Is this where they’ll end up redefining what the word “car” means just to say they were right? — Silence Dogood (@SilenceDogood46) August 11, 2024

Yep.

All it takes is one accident, one road closure, and the entire public transportation infrastructure will fall apart.

Make it plane free, have everyone row a boat to the city.



That’s green. — BWinTC (@BWMinTC) August 11, 2024

Row a boat across the Pacific and walk across the country. Make it really green.

Except for her, no doubt. — Candice (@Candice_AZ) August 11, 2024

Of course. The rules never apply to the elites.

They'll just have crackhead hobos pull people around in rickshaws https://t.co/X3kgpCOSc9 — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 11, 2024

This made us chuckle.

I love Mayor Bass but she is dreaming if she thinks this is ever going to work IN LA!!!! I just don’t see it happening. https://t.co/jTEnrDvtw9 — KC (@KwameCanty01) August 11, 2024

She's insane if she thinks this'll work.

Putting aside karen Bass has a 50 IQ, if you think LA traffic sucks, just wait until they try and make the Olympics accessible via the RTD, lol. This is what you clowns are voting for with Kamala -- she's a 10% more intelligent Bass. https://t.co/aPIJbft2qM — Learned Paw (@Booger42069) August 11, 2024

It's going to be terrible, and a national embarrassment, if Bass tries this.

That's assuming she's still the mayor in 2028. She's up for reelection in 2026.