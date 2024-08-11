CLUELESS Florida Journo Can't Understand Why Property Insurance Is Higher in a State Hit by Hurricanes

Journalists literally have one job: to investigate and report facts.
It's not that hard of a concept. In theory.
But for Florida journalist AG Gancarski, who lives in Florida, the basic concept of property insurance rates confounds him.
The average property insurance bill in PA is $1200. In Florida, it's $5600.— AG Gancarski (@AGGancarski) August 11, 2024
There is no reason why Floridians can't have Pennsylvania insurance rates. https://t.co/5pa4wsSOZm
Tell us, AG -- how many hurricanes make landfall in Pittsburgh?
So the fact that Pennsylvania doesn’t get hurricanes makes it harder to count votes there? Sounds logical— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 11, 2024
He's trying -- and failing -- to dunk on Ron DeSantis, who is questioning why Pennsylvania has said -- two and half months before the election -- that results probably won't come in on election night.
(But take them at their word there's no fraud!)
Does PA get hit with hurricanes that do millions of dollars in damages almost every year?— Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) August 11, 2024
Nope.
What on earth are you talking about? What does counting votes have to do with insurance rates? Kind of early to be drinking.— Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) August 11, 2024
Because Ron DeSantis is bad. Or something.
Are you even serious right now?— George Wept (@GeorgeWept) August 11, 2024
Are you unfamiliar with hurricanes?
Here we'd like to remind you that AG lives in Florida. Jacksonville, to be specific. According TO HIS OWN X BIO.
I live in PA. We don't get hurricanes often, rarely get tornadoes, no landslides or earthquakes either. If you can't understand why my insurance is lower, your IQ is below room temp.— Yarnfanatic (@ljnarnia) August 11, 2024
Below room temp and approaching freezing.
You take our yearly hurricanes & then talk to us about insurance rates. At least our votes are counted the same day, since you had to bring that up.— BevyBear2 (@Bear2Bevy) August 11, 2024
Talk about a non-sequitur.
Ron DeSantis says there's no reason PA can't count votes on election night.
AG: BUT INSURANCE RATES!
I know you aren't very intelligent but hurricanes nail Florida basically on a yearly basis. Not sure what natural disasters happen in PA on a yearly basis?— BringBackStrongMen (@BlazeC13) August 11, 2024
The Steelers football season.
But that doesn't impact insurance rates.
Ummmmmmmmmmmmmmm https://t.co/wF6cbpks1u— alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) August 11, 2024
Yeah.
He not only had that thought. He typed it out and posted it on X.
H— ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) August 11, 2024
U
R
R
I
C
A
N
E
S https://t.co/OBcTX8vZZe
This made us chuckle.
There are semi-annual, insurmountable reasons.— MoronPUNdit - Aspiring Supervillain (@MoronPundit) August 11, 2024
Insurance rates add up to the total of the claims plus a surprisingly small margin.
Compare the average insurance claims and... well, you SHOULD understand but I doubt you will. https://t.co/i35MVMO5s9
He won't understand. On purpose.
Except, no.— LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) August 11, 2024
Florida is a peninsula in a hurricane zone, you absolute doorknob. https://t.co/aFWIXEhnJo
'Absolute doorknob' is a great insult.
Does Pennsylvania get hit by devastating hurricanes that inflict billions of dollars in property damage? 🌀— Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) August 11, 2024
Last time I checked, NO.
Insurance rates in Florida are accordingly higher because of storm risk. 🏝️
This isn’t the “gotcha” ya think it is, big brain. 🧠 https://t.co/ODZXJWhPCa
He tried so hard to dunk on DeSantis.
Twitter is wild, man. People just say stuff. https://t.co/YtUnFitmdQ— Wind-Up Alligator Hooch (@CompanyHooch) August 11, 2024
And then we get to drag them for it.
