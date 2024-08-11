CLUELESS Florida Journo Can't Understand Why Property Insurance Is Higher in a State Hit by Hurricanes

Journalists literally have one job: to investigate and report facts.

It's not that hard of a concept. In theory.

But for Florida journalist AG Gancarski, who lives in Florida, the basic concept of property insurance rates confounds him.

The average property insurance bill in PA is $1200. In Florida, it's $5600.



There is no reason why Floridians can't have Pennsylvania insurance rates. https://t.co/5pa4wsSOZm — AG Gancarski (@AGGancarski) August 11, 2024

Tell us, AG -- how many hurricanes make landfall in Pittsburgh?

So the fact that Pennsylvania doesn’t get hurricanes makes it harder to count votes there? Sounds logical — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 11, 2024

He's trying -- and failing -- to dunk on Ron DeSantis, who is questioning why Pennsylvania has said -- two and half months before the election -- that results probably won't come in on election night.

(But take them at their word there's no fraud!)

Does PA get hit with hurricanes that do millions of dollars in damages almost every year? — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) August 11, 2024

Nope.

What on earth are you talking about? What does counting votes have to do with insurance rates? Kind of early to be drinking. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) August 11, 2024

Because Ron DeSantis is bad. Or something.

Are you even serious right now?

Are you unfamiliar with hurricanes? — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) August 11, 2024

Here we'd like to remind you that AG lives in Florida. Jacksonville, to be specific. According TO HIS OWN X BIO.

I live in PA. We don't get hurricanes often, rarely get tornadoes, no landslides or earthquakes either. If you can't understand why my insurance is lower, your IQ is below room temp. — Yarnfanatic (@ljnarnia) August 11, 2024

Below room temp and approaching freezing.

You take our yearly hurricanes & then talk to us about insurance rates. At least our votes are counted the same day, since you had to bring that up. — BevyBear2 (@Bear2Bevy) August 11, 2024

Talk about a non-sequitur.

Ron DeSantis says there's no reason PA can't count votes on election night.

AG: BUT INSURANCE RATES!

I know you aren't very intelligent but hurricanes nail Florida basically on a yearly basis. Not sure what natural disasters happen in PA on a yearly basis? — BringBackStrongMen (@BlazeC13) August 11, 2024

The Steelers football season.

But that doesn't impact insurance rates.

Yeah.

He not only had that thought. He typed it out and posted it on X.

S https://t.co/OBcTX8vZZe — ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) August 11, 2024

This made us chuckle.

There are semi-annual, insurmountable reasons.



Insurance rates add up to the total of the claims plus a surprisingly small margin.



Compare the average insurance claims and... well, you SHOULD understand but I doubt you will. https://t.co/i35MVMO5s9 — MoronPUNdit - Aspiring Supervillain (@MoronPundit) August 11, 2024

He won't understand. On purpose.

Except, no.

Florida is a peninsula in a hurricane zone, you absolute doorknob. https://t.co/aFWIXEhnJo — LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) August 11, 2024

'Absolute doorknob' is a great insult.

Does Pennsylvania get hit by devastating hurricanes that inflict billions of dollars in property damage? 🌀



Last time I checked, NO.



Insurance rates in Florida are accordingly higher because of storm risk. 🏝️



This isn’t the “gotcha” ya think it is, big brain. 🧠 https://t.co/ODZXJWhPCa — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) August 11, 2024

He tried so hard to dunk on DeSantis.

Twitter is wild, man. People just say stuff. https://t.co/YtUnFitmdQ — Wind-Up Alligator Hooch (@CompanyHooch) August 11, 2024

And then we get to drag them for it.