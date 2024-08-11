CLUELESS Florida Journo Can't Understand Why Property Insurance Is Higher in a State Hit by Hurricanes

The Media's Complete About Face on Taxing Tips (to Help Kamala, Naturally)
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on August 11, 2024
Seinfeld

Journalists literally have one job: to investigate and report facts. 

It's not that hard of a concept. In theory.

But for Florida journalist AG Gancarski, who lives in Florida, the basic concept of property insurance rates confounds him.

Tell us, AG -- how many hurricanes make landfall in Pittsburgh?

He's trying -- and failing -- to dunk on Ron DeSantis, who is questioning why Pennsylvania has said -- two and half months before the election -- that results probably won't come in on election night.

(But take them at their word there's no fraud!)

Nope.

Because Ron DeSantis is bad. Or something.

Here we'd like to remind you that AG lives in Florida. Jacksonville, to be specific. According TO HIS OWN X BIO.

Below room temp and approaching freezing.

Talk about a non-sequitur.

Ron DeSantis says there's no reason PA can't count votes on election night.

AG: BUT INSURANCE RATES!

The Steelers football season.

But that doesn't impact insurance rates.

Yeah. 

He not only had that thought. He typed it out and posted it on X.

This made us chuckle.

He won't understand. On purpose.

'Absolute doorknob' is a great insult.

He tried so hard to dunk on DeSantis.

And then we get to drag them for it.

