A Government Problem: Elon Musk Explains Who's Caused Inflation As Kamala Vows to Tackle It 'Day One'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on August 09, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kamala Harris was on the campaign trail, promising to tackle 'price gouging' and cap rent increases (both will lead to food and housing shortages, but that's a topic for another post). Ignoring the fact she's been the Vice President for three-plus years and should do something about it now, the problem is (as always) government.

Elon Musk explains this in very simple terms:

The entire post reads:

Inflation was particularly bad during the Covid years, as there was massive government spending, despite productivity plunging, as people were forced to stay home.

This is further exacerbated by excess regulation, which prevents the market from solving an unmet need (eg housing in high-demand areas).

Occasionally, there is monopolistic behavior by companies, but this is relatively rare and usually only possible if those companies have gained control of their industry regulator. Again, a government, not private sector, problem.

Government caused the problem. Democrats like Kamala think more government is the solution.

A lot of people absolutely refuse to open their eyes.

The plan has always been to collapse the system, blame capitalism, and remove it.

Bingo. It's a tax on the middle- and lower-class.

This is step one.

And more government regulation will only make the problems worse.

Less government, fewer regulations.

He's an interesting fellow.

Bingo.

It's really that easy.

