There It Is: Cenk Uygur Says Whoever Cuts Funding to Israel Wins Michigan

For a while now, this writer has said that the Democratic Party cares more about votes in Dearborn than they do about our longtime ally Israel, or Jews in general.
It's refreshing -- albeit disappointing -- to see the Left actually admit this out loud though.
First candidate to say they'd cut funding to Israel wins Michigan and a couple of million young voters. It probably makes all the difference.— Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) August 8, 2024
Wow.
And lose the vote in all 49 state. I think they even lose Michigan also🤣— K_ISO (@K_ISO_111) August 8, 2024
That would be 1) likely and 2) hilarious.
First person that says they’re cutting funding the Israel loses the election, Cenk. How do you not know this? Lol— TwoTimeCharlie (@TwoTimeCharlie0) August 8, 2024
Because he's an idiot.
Every hamastinians wet dream! But reality is openly supporting a repressive terrorist theocracy would cost many more votes from supporters of democracy, Y’srael, and decent civilization.— Allan Siegel (@realAllanSiegel) August 8, 2024
This is why Kamala's National Security Advisor walked back her Israeli arms embargo comments today.
They know it's a losing issue.
And that's why they couldnt put a jew on the ticket.— BillyMumphrey (@dudlydorit) August 8, 2024
The Democratic Party has an antisemitism problem.
all you have to do is sell your soul to Hamas.— AlwaysKnocking (@AlwaysKnocking) August 8, 2024
No thanks.
No thanks indeed.
not really ideal that we have an entire population in michigan that can swing the state, and maybe the election, based on events happening in a foreign country that the population considers their "real" home— Cincinnatus (@YaboNation) August 8, 2024
Nope, it sure isn't.
At the end of the day for the whole Left, what they most want is to kill Jews. https://t.co/azK4AzsV3C— Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) August 8, 2024
Remember this when they say the Right are Nazis and Trump is Hitler reincarnated.
That's all projection.
That kind of funding cut would destroy the party that promises it, you hack.— Eric Mrozek 🇺🇸🦅🌎⚛️🧦🗽✍🏻 (@EricMMrozek) August 8, 2024
Most Americans support Israel. https://t.co/X3EFMzsqSe
He's not too bright.
@KamalaHarris @KamalaHQ Pay attention https://t.co/fHu3HkAsiL— Daphne 🍉☮️🇺🇸🇪🇸 🇵🇸🌎 🎨🖌👩🎨 (@Daphne999) August 8, 2024
Please do.
Absolutely sabotage your campaign. We're fine with that.
The fact is, no one who proposes this publicly will win the election. It's that simple. That's why the Kamala campaign walked back her embargo statements. It's wildly unpopular because -- unlike the Left -- most Americans know Israel is the good guy here.
