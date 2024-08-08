There It Is: Cenk Uygur Says Whoever Cuts Funding to Israel Wins Michigan

FINALLY: CBS News Does a Fact-Check on Those Stolen Valor Claims
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:30 PM on August 08, 2024
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

For a while now, this writer has said that the Democratic Party cares more about votes in Dearborn than they do about our longtime ally Israel, or Jews in general.

It's refreshing -- albeit disappointing -- to see the Left actually admit this out loud though.

Wow.

That would be 1) likely and 2) hilarious.

Because he's an idiot.

This is why Kamala's National Security Advisor walked back her Israeli arms embargo comments today.

They know it's a losing issue.

The Democratic Party has an antisemitism problem.

No thanks indeed.

Amy Curtis
Nope, it sure isn't.

Remember this when they say the Right are Nazis and Trump is Hitler reincarnated.

That's all projection.

He's not too bright.

Please do. 

Absolutely sabotage your campaign. We're fine with that.

The fact is, no one who proposes this publicly will win the election. It's that simple. That's why the Kamala campaign walked back her embargo statements. It's wildly unpopular because -- unlike the Left -- most Americans know Israel is the good guy here.

