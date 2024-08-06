Nero May Have Fiddled but Gwen Walz Took Strong Whiffs While Her City...
WOMP WOMP: Axios Laying Off 50 People Across the Company

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 06, 2024

Who knew that lying about Kamala Harris' record as border czar wasn't a winning business model? 

Oh, we did.

If the media did their jobs -- instead of being an arm of the Democratic Party -- perhaps they wouldn't be facing massive layoffs industry-wide.

But they aren't doing their jobs, and yet another media outlet laid off more employees.

Let us get our tiny violins.

Yep.

Hahahahahahahaha!

And that's the fault of the media.

This is perfect.

So vicious, but richly deserved.

Nailed it.

But it's on par for Axios.

We sure do.

Sadly, this is also accurate.

So do we.

It's kinda funny, but it kinda isn't.

This made us laughed out loud.

But ironically funny.

Excellent question.

Tags: LAYOFFS MEDIA MEDIA BIAS AXIOS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

