WOMP WOMP: Axios Laying Off 50 People Across the Company

Who knew that lying about Kamala Harris' record as border czar wasn't a winning business model?

Oh, we did.

If the media did their jobs -- instead of being an arm of the Democratic Party -- perhaps they wouldn't be facing massive layoffs industry-wide.

But they aren't doing their jobs, and yet another media outlet laid off more employees.

NEW: Axios is laying off 50 people across the company. CEO @JimVandeHei just sent out this note — which says the layoffs are because of “changes in the media business” pic.twitter.com/lLVemNFh0N — Katie Robertson (@katie_robertson) August 6, 2024

Let us get our tiny violins.

By "changes in the media business", they mean far fewer people are buying their bulls**t. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 6, 2024

Yep.

They are going to wait three years and issue a correction on these layoffs. — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) August 6, 2024

Hahahahahahahaha!

Traditional news media is dying. That's probably a good thing. Increasingly I'm getting everything from Indy journalists on X and honestly it's better and more accurate information. — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) August 6, 2024

And that's the fault of the media.

This is perfect.

The "why it matters" headline is a vicious way to present this. — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) August 6, 2024

So vicious, but richly deserved.

I don’t gloat at the misfortune of others, but people have choices in their propaganda peddlers, the market is saturated. https://t.co/XMGGF8hWPz — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 6, 2024

Nailed it.

This is a s**tty and cowardly thing to do.



I’ve laid people off in tough times. Be a man and look them in the face when you do it. Don’t “oh we’re letting 50 people go and you’ll find out if it’s you soon by email!” F**k off. https://t.co/j99M2CHV2U pic.twitter.com/sQKQpvynKW — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 6, 2024

But it's on par for Axios.

Remember when this place banned people for saying "Learn to code"? https://t.co/9IqaWZMAwC — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 6, 2024

We sure do.

Oh well, whoever was the brains behind the “Kamala Harris was never the border czar” retcon at least has a lucrative future in Democrat political consulting. https://t.co/ZC3XZMbuNE — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 6, 2024

Sadly, this is also accurate.

Man, I hope they took some time to learn the finer points of computer programming languages. https://t.co/4J3ocYZChs — RBe (@RBPundit) August 6, 2024

So do we.

Imagine getting fired with a “why it matters” explainer https://t.co/dlJ4RExmRA — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) August 6, 2024

It's kinda funny, but it kinda isn't.

Why it matters: you might not have a job anymore. https://t.co/kCzfBt5PZ9 — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 6, 2024

This made us laughed out loud.

Posting this in Axios' standard article format is kinda weird. https://t.co/Ckspbhbnv0 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 6, 2024

But ironically funny.

Wonder if laid off Axios people think we're entering a recession now. https://t.co/6h0jRMxLKe pic.twitter.com/twGiuKybcE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 6, 2024

Excellent question.