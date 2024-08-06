WOMP WOMP: Axios Laying Off 50 People Across the Company

Who knew that lying about Kamala Harris' record as border czar wasn't a winning business model?
Oh, we did.
If the media did their jobs -- instead of being an arm of the Democratic Party -- perhaps they wouldn't be facing massive layoffs industry-wide.
But they aren't doing their jobs, and yet another media outlet laid off more employees.
NEW: Axios is laying off 50 people across the company. CEO @JimVandeHei just sent out this note — which says the layoffs are because of “changes in the media business” pic.twitter.com/lLVemNFh0N— Katie Robertson (@katie_robertson) August 6, 2024
Let us get our tiny violins.
By "changes in the media business", they mean far fewer people are buying their bulls**t.— AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 6, 2024
Yep.
They are going to wait three years and issue a correction on these layoffs.— Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) August 6, 2024
Hahahahahahahaha!
Traditional news media is dying. That's probably a good thing. Increasingly I'm getting everything from Indy journalists on X and honestly it's better and more accurate information.— Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) August 6, 2024
And that's the fault of the media.
August 6, 2024
This is perfect.
The "why it matters" headline is a vicious way to present this.— Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) August 6, 2024
Recommended
So vicious, but richly deserved.
I don’t gloat at the misfortune of others, but people have choices in their propaganda peddlers, the market is saturated. https://t.co/XMGGF8hWPz— Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 6, 2024
Nailed it.
This is a s**tty and cowardly thing to do.— Sunny (@sunnyright) August 6, 2024
I’ve laid people off in tough times. Be a man and look them in the face when you do it. Don’t “oh we’re letting 50 people go and you’ll find out if it’s you soon by email!” F**k off. https://t.co/j99M2CHV2U pic.twitter.com/sQKQpvynKW
But it's on par for Axios.
Remember when this place banned people for saying "Learn to code"? https://t.co/9IqaWZMAwC— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 6, 2024
We sure do.
Oh well, whoever was the brains behind the “Kamala Harris was never the border czar” retcon at least has a lucrative future in Democrat political consulting. https://t.co/ZC3XZMbuNE— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 6, 2024
Sadly, this is also accurate.
Man, I hope they took some time to learn the finer points of computer programming languages. https://t.co/4J3ocYZChs— RBe (@RBPundit) August 6, 2024
So do we.
Imagine getting fired with a “why it matters” explainer https://t.co/dlJ4RExmRA— Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) August 6, 2024
It's kinda funny, but it kinda isn't.
Why it matters: you might not have a job anymore. https://t.co/kCzfBt5PZ9— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 6, 2024
This made us laughed out loud.
Posting this in Axios' standard article format is kinda weird. https://t.co/Ckspbhbnv0— Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 6, 2024
But ironically funny.
Wonder if laid off Axios people think we're entering a recession now. https://t.co/6h0jRMxLKe pic.twitter.com/twGiuKybcE— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 6, 2024
Excellent question.
