Oh-So-Tolerant Leftist Sends NASTY Hate Message to Riley Gaines

This is how the Left treats women who don't toe the line on the transgender issue. Riley Gaines has been an outspoken critic of men in women's sports and spaces, and makes no apology for it.

So, naturally, the oh-so-tolerant Left can't stand her.

And they think they're justified in sending disgusting, threatening messages like this because of it (NSFW language warning):

Meanwhile, I've been getting hundreds of messages like this one for saying these boxers are male. So tolerant, right?



What's false will never become reality just because it's accepted or encouraged by society.



XX ≠ XY https://t.co/sR9hfQUzz7 pic.twitter.com/PuFrBzFzdE — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 5, 2024

And this is just one of those messages.

Don't ever let the Left tell you they're the tolerant ones. Don't ever let them say they care about women. They don't.

Because they are insecure morons in their wokeism. pic.twitter.com/Y4Ub2V2OqQ — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 5, 2024

And bullies.

Oh gosh Riley I’m so sorry. I’ve been getting a lot of hate too and it’s making me anxious. But this is something else. — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) August 5, 2024

This is why women have to keep fighting. The Left must be held accountable for this.

I hope you reported that one ... these people tell you what they will do in true psychopath mentality — A scientist for sanity in politics (@scientist_for) August 5, 2024

Report all of them.

This writer personally knows people who were permanently suspended for things that weren't at all offensive.

This is actual threats.

This is a result of the largest disinformation campaign I've ever seen in the media.



It's being spearheaded by the @AP, which has now run over dozens of articles claiming Khelif is female and being bullied by racists.



They're afraid that if ppl know a man is beating up women,… — ♀️Jennifer Gingrich ✡️ (@fem_mb) August 5, 2024

Bingo.

Guess all that dying on the “trust the science” hill went out the window — Sarah Luna (@sarah_luna_1111) August 5, 2024

It sure did.

It amazes me how the left screams "tolerance" and exhibits ZERO. They are disgusting inhuman vile creatures. No actual human being with a moral compass would EVER speak to another human this way.

Stay strong Riley. https://t.co/H3no6mcnCR — Sarah B (@SarahBrown89) August 5, 2024

Vile is an understatement.

They’re weak minded people. It’s easy to have courage behind a keyboard and not face to face to say these things.



I would report this to authorities saying he’d do it himself or what I’d assume is a guy but who knows how he/she thinks https://t.co/qoBYeZjYy0 — Mark Silverman 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@silvermanmarkj) August 5, 2024

There need to be consequences for this kind of behavior.

So tolerant.