Oh-So-Tolerant Leftist Sends NASTY Hate Message to Riley Gaines

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on August 05, 2024
AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum

This is how the Left treats women who don't toe the line on the transgender issue. Riley Gaines has been an outspoken critic of men in women's sports and spaces, and makes no apology for it.

So, naturally, the oh-so-tolerant Left can't stand her.

And they think they're justified in sending disgusting, threatening messages like this because of it (NSFW language warning):

And this is just one of those messages.

Don't ever let the Left tell you they're the tolerant ones. Don't ever let them say they care about women. They don't.

And bullies.

This is why women have to keep fighting. The Left must be held accountable for this.

Report all of them.

This writer personally knows people who were permanently suspended for things that weren't at all offensive.

This is actual threats.

Bingo.

It sure did.

Vile is an understatement.

There need to be consequences for this kind of behavior.

So tolerant.

