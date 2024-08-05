How Are YOU Doing? Amid Stock Market Crash, Remember What Chuck Schumer Said About the Economy Last Year

This post aged like milk in the August sun. On August 16 of last year, this is what Chuck Schumer said about the economy.

Watch:

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer on dissatisfaction with Biden and Democrats over the economy: "A year from now, people will know — they will know the economy is strong." pic.twitter.com/5RyxrAaDwF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023

Advertisement

Oof.

Well, it’s almost a year later, Chuck. https://t.co/mRZvJm99Ch — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) August 5, 2024

How are you doing? Are you better off economically?

Do you think the economy is strong?

We sure don't.

The deterioration of Biden in a year is stunning. I don't think he will finish his term. — Area Man (@lheal) August 5, 2024

The economy also deteriorated pretty darned quickly.

Yeah, I do. Sour milk. pic.twitter.com/qgIeTrw9TR — I R A Darth Aggie (@IRA_Darth_Aggie) August 5, 2024

And it stinks.

If this economy was a cookout.

ole Chuck's lips were moving and he was wrong again... — Mooses Felix 🇺🇸 (@MoosesFelix) August 5, 2024

Wrong or lying?

The elusive promise of "tomorrow," in this case "A year from now..."



Outright con-artists use this, too, and it's most effective when the promise is what people want to hear.



Economy and other risks we face now, promises are being made for ... delivery tomorrow. — Ti Man (@Contrarian64) August 5, 2024

Just like inflation was 'transitory.'

And global markets are crashing right now. Can’t wait to see US markets tomorrow morning. — Aquaartnc (@aquaartnc1) August 5, 2024

Sinking like the Titanic today.

Big oops.

Not so good.

And per Sahm Rule we are now in a recession! Thanks Biden-Harris Administration https://t.co/2zo3Qh8rfw — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 5, 2024

Build back better!

Or, maybe the Biden/Harris economy is trash. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/croZMRdu4E — Fred Von Canon (@fredvoncanon) August 5, 2024

Absolutely trash.