How Are YOU Doing? Amid Stock Market Crash, Remember What Chuck Schumer Said About the Economy Last Year

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 05, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

This post aged like milk in the August sun. On August 16 of last year, this is what Chuck Schumer said about the economy.

Watch:

Oof.

How are you doing? Are you better off economically?

Do you think the economy is strong?

We sure don't.

The economy also deteriorated pretty darned quickly.

And it stinks.

If this economy was a cookout.

Wrong or lying?

Just like inflation was 'transitory.'

Sinking like the Titanic today.

Big oops.

Not so good.

Build back better!

Absolutely trash.

