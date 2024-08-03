John Harwood Hilariously Tries to Defend Kamala's Prisoner Exchange 'Word Salad' and It...
Urgent: U.S. Embassy in Beirut Tells Americans in Lebanon to GET OUT on Any Available Flight

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:30 PM on August 03, 2024
AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari

This is fine. It's totally not another failure of the BIden-Harris administration's foreign policy. 

This is basically the Biden administration saying 'good luck' to Americans in Lebanon.

The Biden-Harris administration won't help you.

So decent.

As soon as possible.

It sure does.

This is all on them.

And neither Biden nor Harris will get questions on this.

