Long Term Study Released on Universal Basic Income, and It's As Bad As You'd Expect

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on August 03, 2024
AP Photo/Kurt Strumpf

Universal basic income (UBI) is just another way to say socialism. And -- as predicted -- a long term study into the impacts of giving free money to lower income families shows it ends up being a disaster.

Yeah, a lot happened in July.

But this would've been buried even if nothing else happened in July. Why? Because it destroys the Left's narrative that UBI is the solution to poverty.

It actually makes things worse.

Which is what government always does.

We'll ignore for a moment the fact they think AI and AGI will make jobs go away.

A 40% bump in income.

When he says '21 cents', this writer believes he means 21 cents on every dollar, but the point stands: household income dropped, despite getting 40% more income annually.

Oh? When you pay people not to work they don't rush to go back to work?

Color us (not) shocked.

And they work less hours and jobs don't improve?

Again: not shocked.

Oh, really now?

We'd love to know if these were legitimate disabilities or not.

And here they are:

This is what the Left will argue, naturally.

This is the correct takeaway.

Bingo.

And here's the link to the study:

UBI is socialism. Full stop. It is meant to disincentivize work, keeping people in a cycle of poverty and dependent on the benevolence of government to get by.

It should be opposed by any decent people.

Tags: INCOME INEQUALITY POVERTY RESEARCH SOCIALISM

