Long Term Study Released on Universal Basic Income, and It's As Bad As You'd Expect

Universal basic income (UBI) is just another way to say socialism. And -- as predicted -- a long term study into the impacts of giving free money to lower income families shows it ends up being a disaster.

A lot happened in July.



But, one event went quietly unnoticed.



The result of largest American controlled experiment in Universal Basic Income (UBI) was released.



You haven’t heard about it because the findings are terrifyingly bad. (1/12) pic.twitter.com/Q4NMtF5niQ — Athan Koutsiouroumbas (@Athan_K) August 2, 2024

Yeah, a lot happened in July.

But this would've been buried even if nothing else happened in July. Why? Because it destroys the Left's narrative that UBI is the solution to poverty.

It actually makes things worse.

Which is what government always does.

It was funded by the founders of ChatGPT, presumably to mitigate the potential job losses anticipated through AI and AGI. (2/12) — Athan Koutsiouroumbas (@Athan_K) August 2, 2024

We'll ignore for a moment the fact they think AI and AGI will make jobs go away.

1,100 randomized households making under $29,900 were given $1,000 per month for three years. Essentially, their income increased by 40%. The UBI participants lived in urban, suburban and rural towns in Texas and Illinois. (3/12) — Athan Koutsiouroumbas (@Athan_K) August 2, 2024

A 40% bump in income.

Result 1: UBI participants ended up earning $1,500 less despite being given $12,000 more annually. For every one dollar received, total household income dropped by at least 21 cents. (4/12) — Athan Koutsiouroumbas (@Athan_K) August 2, 2024

When he says '21 cents', this writer believes he means 21 cents on every dollar, but the point stands: household income dropped, despite getting 40% more income annually.

Result 2: UBI participants stayed unemployed for an extra month compared to those unemployed in the control group. (5/12) — Athan Koutsiouroumbas (@Athan_K) August 2, 2024

Oh? When you pay people not to work they don't rush to go back to work?

Color us (not) shocked.

Result 3: UBI participants worked less and there were no substantive changes in quality of employment. UBI participants did little to improve their education or training to improve their income. (6/12) — Athan Koutsiouroumbas (@Athan_K) August 2, 2024

And they work less hours and jobs don't improve?

Again: not shocked.

Result 4: UBI participants self-reported increased rates of disability to limit the work they can do. (7/12) — Athan Koutsiouroumbas (@Athan_K) August 2, 2024

Oh, really now?

We'd love to know if these were legitimate disabilities or not.

Two ways to look at these results. (8/12) — Athan Koutsiouroumbas (@Athan_K) August 2, 2024

And here they are:

The American Underclass is so worn down that when thrown a life preserver, they could only float rather than paddle to safety. UBI advocates will argue that $1,000 per month wasn’t enough. (9/12) — Athan Koutsiouroumbas (@Athan_K) August 2, 2024

This is what the Left will argue, naturally.

Or, Universal Basic Income and its collectivist derivatives are never enough. Work is intrinsically tied to human dignity, happiness and progress. (10/12) — Athan Koutsiouroumbas (@Athan_K) August 2, 2024

This is the correct takeaway.

In other words, according to Ronald Reagan when he accepted the 1980 GOP Nomination. (11/12) pic.twitter.com/iHuvGOtzRZ — Athan Koutsiouroumbas (@Athan_K) August 2, 2024

Bingo.

And here's the link to the study:

Read the study for yourself and draw your own conclusions. (12/12)https://t.co/2XGxaj6M1W — Athan Koutsiouroumbas (@Athan_K) August 2, 2024

UBI is socialism. Full stop. It is meant to disincentivize work, keeping people in a cycle of poverty and dependent on the benevolence of government to get by.

It should be opposed by any decent people.