Biden's Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden GETS SCHOOLED for Horrible Trump Debate Take

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on August 03, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Let's make this very clear: Donald Trump agreed to debates with Joe Biden. At the behest of Joe Biden and on Joe Biden's terms.

He didn't agree to debates with Kamala Harris. So it's perfectly reasonable for Trump to request new terms and new debates.

Of course the Left and the media (but we repeat ourselves) are spinning this as Trump being afraid to debate Kamala, including the White House's Domestic Policy Adviser Neera Tanden:

That they all say ABC is a 'neutral' setting gives away the game here. It was not going to be neutral, nor was it meant to be.

X users wasted no time in setting the record straight.

Yeah, Neera. What happened here?

Exactly.

Any debate agreements Biden made were null and void when Biden ceased to be the candidate.

If Kamala won't agree to a Fox News debate, the narrative should be she's afraid. And the focus should be on how horribly she does answering questions off-script. Cause she is.

Like this rambling non-answer on inflation.

Max Blumenthal Is Having a TOTAL MELTDOWN Over Josh Shapiro's Time With the IDF
Amy Curtis
It's not true.

She sure did.

She works for the Biden administration, so, yeah.

Also this.

Excellent question.

Yes. That'll go so well.

Just a bit.

And they know -- they know -- Trump is right here.

Right. 'Cause she's a brat or something.

It really is.

We all know why.

Bingo.

We sure do.

It ended his campaign.

