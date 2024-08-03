Biden's Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden GETS SCHOOLED for Horrible Trump Debate Take

Let's make this very clear: Donald Trump agreed to debates with Joe Biden. At the behest of Joe Biden and on Joe Biden's terms.

He didn't agree to debates with Kamala Harris. So it's perfectly reasonable for Trump to request new terms and new debates.

Of course the Left and the media (but we repeat ourselves) are spinning this as Trump being afraid to debate Kamala, including the White House's Domestic Policy Adviser Neera Tanden:

So Trump is too afraid to face Kamala in a neutral setting he previously agreed to. He basically admits that to face her he’ll need to the assist of two Fox hosts and its whole network.



You know what that is?

It’s weak. — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) August 3, 2024

That they all say ABC is a 'neutral' setting gives away the game here. It was not going to be neutral, nor was it meant to be.

X users wasted no time in setting the record straight.

Hey Neera, what happened here? pic.twitter.com/acvhbP4RgT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2024

Yeah, Neera. What happened here?

Biden chickened out. Not sure where you’ve been. Also, ABC is the furthest thing from being neutral on earth you hack. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 3, 2024

Exactly.

Any debate agreements Biden made were null and void when Biden ceased to be the candidate.

Biden backed out. Harries said any time any place. Now… show the f**k up. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 3, 2024

If Kamala won't agree to a Fox News debate, the narrative should be she's afraid. And the focus should be on how horribly she does answering questions off-script. Cause she is.

Like this rambling non-answer on inflation.

He agreed to debate Harris? I don’t think k that’s true. The candidate he agreed to debate left the race. New candidate. New campaign. New debate negotiations. — Thomas Raffles (@TomRafflesJr) August 3, 2024

It's not true.

True but, she said any time, any place. If she insists on a different venue, she will appear weak. — Tweetuhtwit🟧 (@tweetuhtwit) August 3, 2024

She sure did.

Spolier Alert: Neera is a liar. Dishonesty is her whole game. — Ham (@zedidutch) August 3, 2024

She works for the Biden administration, so, yeah.

45 is suing ABC, he can't appear on Defendants network. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 3, 2024

Also this.

I'll play along.



If she cant handle Bret Baier, how is she gonna handle Putin? — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) August 3, 2024

Excellent question.

He agreed to face Joe.



We could still do that debate if you want.



The man IS still president. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 3, 2024

Yes. That'll go so well.

Calling Trump weak three weeks after he took a bullet to the face is grotesque. https://t.co/oulQ3NSTvu — Jo Clark (@JoClark70992650) August 3, 2024

Just a bit.

You can tell just how much Trump one-upped Kamala here by how unhinged these people are acting right now.



Well, they're always unhinged but *even moreso* now. https://t.co/swFD20nGWD — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) August 3, 2024

And they know -- they know -- Trump is right here.

Kamala afraid to debate unless she knows moderators will help her, but Democrats want us to believe she can stand up to Putin and Xi. https://t.co/7dplU7URjn — William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) August 3, 2024

Right. 'Cause she's a brat or something.

Trump previously agreed to a debate with Joe Biden and you all know it. This is astonishingly, dishonest even for you guys. https://t.co/mGoLPgpO1l — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2024

It really is.

Trump went where former candidate Biden demanded former candidate Biden’s terms. Why won’t Kamala for Trump? https://t.co/A6VVF7DKTR — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 3, 2024

We all know why.

This is the funniest thing about politics. You can’t possibly believe Trump is afraid to debate Kamala. Literally the only thing Trump likes to do is talk s**t to people to their face. Kamala got massacred in her own debates and Trump ruined every other republicans career lmao https://t.co/LAqhiveYCJ — Joe Esposito (@Joe_Esposito_) August 3, 2024

Bingo.

You remember how it went for Biden when he kept daring Trump to debate him? https://t.co/PEQ3yLv52I — RBe (@RBPundit) August 3, 2024

We sure do.

It ended his campaign.