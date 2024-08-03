'This Is Misinformation'! Politico Reports 'Trump Calls Off ABC Debate' While Reality Chec...
Biden's Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden GETS SCHOOLED for Horrible Trump Debate Take
AP Story on Dems' 'JD Vance Is Weird' Strategy Fails to Note the...
Jonathan Chait Can't Admit Who Pulled Out of the Presidential Debate (Hint: It...
MiniTru Strikes Again: Wikipedia Wipes Out Josh Shapiro's History Ahead of Likely VP...
Dem Rep. Raskin's Attempt to Tie Venezuela's Maduro to 'Right Wing' Gets Community...
Friday Eve's News Dumps AGAIN Make Everybody Wonder Who's REALLY In Charge of...
Dear GOP, Here's Some Free Campaign Advice From Me to You: Keep Your...
Let Us Grab Our Tiny Violins! AP Whines About College Students Facing 'Fallout'...
GET HIM A STRAITJACKET: Jarvis Tweets Hilarious Thread of Keith Olbermann Wanting People...
Knockout: IOC Apparently BLOCKING Videos of Unfair Boxing Match on X
YIKES: Biden Says There's No Way Out Because We're Stuck With Him for...
Follow the Science?! FDA Admits Puberty Blockers Are DANGEROUS, Recommended Them Anyway
PERFECT! Daily Mail Has the Most Accurate Headline About Kamala Harris Becoming the...

Max Blumenthal Is Having a TOTAL MELTDOWN Over Josh Shapiro's Time With the IDF

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on August 03, 2024
Twitchy

Earlier, Twitchy told you about Wikipedia scrubbing Josh Shapiro's page of mention of his time serving the IDF. There is speculation Shapiro will be Kamala Harris' VP pick, although the anti-Jewish faction of the Democratic Party might have a problem with the fact Shapiro is Jewish and served the IDF.

Advertisement

The scrubbing of his Wikipedia page is proof of this.

Now that we've got background here, this writer admits she hadn't really heard of Max Blumenthal until today. 

He's having a normal one about Shapiro and his time with the IDF (thus proving the above point about the anti-Jewish Left hating him):

The IDF is not genocidal.

Israel is not an apartheid state.

Touch grass, Max.

Some of the replies also confirm that there is a part of the Democratic Party base that won't vote for Kamala if Shapiro is her running mate:

The Palestinian flag is a nice touch.

Recommended

Biden's Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden GETS SCHOOLED for Horrible Trump Debate Take
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

He's the governor of Pennsylvania. Who would know about his foreign policy positions?

Ouch.

Just. Wow.

Sadly, probably accurate.

And this writer says this as someone who wants Kamala to lose. Shapiro would be a good choice, probably lock up PA, but the anti-Jewish faction of the Democratic Party would revolt.

Anyway, most people saw this for the unhinged lunacy it actually is:

This is mocking Blumenthal, and we hope Max takes it seriously and runs with it.

Advertisement

Max probably would.

In the words of Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, 'Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.'

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL IDF ISRAEL JEWISH JEWS KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden GETS SCHOOLED for Horrible Trump Debate Take
Amy Curtis
'This Is Misinformation'! Politico Reports 'Trump Calls Off ABC Debate' While Reality Checks Flow
Doug P.
Jonathan Chait Can't Admit Who Pulled Out of the Presidential Debate (Hint: It Wasn't Trump)
ArtistAngie
MiniTru Strikes Again: Wikipedia Wipes Out Josh Shapiro's History Ahead of Likely VP Selection
Grateful Calvin
Dem Rep. Raskin's Attempt to Tie Venezuela's Maduro to 'Right Wing' Gets Community Note Nuked
Doug P.
Friday Eve's News Dumps AGAIN Make Everybody Wonder Who's REALLY In Charge of the Country
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden's Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden GETS SCHOOLED for Horrible Trump Debate Take Amy Curtis
Advertisement