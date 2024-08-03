Max Blumenthal Is Having a TOTAL MELTDOWN Over Josh Shapiro's Time With the IDF

Earlier, Twitchy told you about Wikipedia scrubbing Josh Shapiro's page of mention of his time serving the IDF. There is speculation Shapiro will be Kamala Harris' VP pick, although the anti-Jewish faction of the Democratic Party might have a problem with the fact Shapiro is Jewish and served the IDF.
The scrubbing of his Wikipedia page is proof of this.
Now that we've got background here, this writer admits she hadn't really heard of Max Blumenthal until today.
He's having a normal one about Shapiro and his time with the IDF (thus proving the above point about the anti-Jewish Left hating him):
Gov. Joshua Shapiro (D-AIPAC) volunteered to serve in the genocidal occupying Israeli army— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) August 3, 2024
Shapiro did not serve in the US army, he SERVED APARTHEID ISRAEL instead
Shapiro’s Wikipedia page omits this disgusting fact and the US media is covering it up pic.twitter.com/YI8mV1SWKw
The IDF is not genocidal.
Israel is not an apartheid state.
Touch grass, Max.
Some of the replies also confirm that there is a part of the Democratic Party base that won't vote for Kamala if Shapiro is her running mate:
There is no freaking way I will ever vote for someone who was an IDF terr0rist.— Dizzy 🇵🇸 (@dizalifornia) August 3, 2024
The Palestinian flag is a nice touch.
I generally don't care much about what someone did 30 years ago - if they're able to articulate how they've evolved. Problem is, Shapiro hasn't. That's very problematic given we know very little about his foreign policy positions.— scottiev (@scottiev) August 3, 2024
He's the governor of Pennsylvania. Who would know about his foreign policy positions?
Your publication is literally funded by the Islamic Republic.— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 3, 2024
Your Wikipedia page does not omit this thought.
Ouch.
I cannot imagine an act more anti American and traitorous, joining the genocidal IDF. A Shapiro VP will fuel the backlash against the U.S. globally. https://t.co/enoM0eEyaG— Mearsheimer Fan (@Real_Politik101) August 3, 2024
Just. Wow.
Shapiro as VP probably wins PA but loses the youth vote nationally. A big risk— Ross (@XRMT71) August 3, 2024
Sadly, probably accurate.
And this writer says this as someone who wants Kamala to lose. Shapiro would be a good choice, probably lock up PA, but the anti-Jewish faction of the Democratic Party would revolt.
Anyway, most people saw this for the unhinged lunacy it actually is:
"Jenocide Josh"? Just spitballing here.— The Hanford Institute 🐶 (@ThiccInstitute) August 3, 2024
This is mocking Blumenthal, and we hope Max takes it seriously and runs with it.
I seem to recall that during World War II, before America entered the war, many brave Americans went to England and joined their military, because they correctly recognized that the Nazis posed a threat to everyone— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 3, 2024
I guess you would denounce those people, too? https://t.co/WCKu9O57NC
Max probably would.
Kinda funny that the extreme anti-Israel base of Dem Party may help re-elect the most pro-Israel president (Trump) by scaring Dems away from naming popular PA Gov VP nominee and/or not voting. Meanwhile, Trump supporters are encouraging this with big league concern trolling. https://t.co/a3BpdUq0sg— William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) August 3, 2024
In the words of Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, 'Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.'
