He'd Vote for Kamala Harris Either Way: Jimmy Carter Wants to Live Long Enough to Cast Vote for POTUS

We are, genuinely, amazed that Jimmy Carter is still with us. He entered hospice about a year and a half ago and will be turning 100 on October 1. He's a tough old bird, and has told family his goal is to stay alive long enough to vote for Kamala Harris.

Former President Jimmy Carter has told his family he’s trying to stay alive long enough so that he can vote for Kamala Harris.



Carter turns 100 on October 1st and early voting begins in Georgia on October 15. https://t.co/K0zrDm2F53 pic.twitter.com/JFv7fiSER6 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 3, 2024

More from AJC:

As former President Jimmy Carter nears his 100th birthday, his milestone celebration isn’t on his mind. Defeating Donald Trump is. “I’m only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris,” Carter told his son Chip this week, according to his grandson Jason Carter. Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday is Oct. 1 and the possibility that he might reach the century mark is stunning, given that when he entered hospice care in February 2023 his physicians indicated he might have only days to live.

Speaking for herself, if this writer were in hospice and nearing 100, the last thing she'd care about is politics, but that's her.

He doesn’t need to be alive for that. — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) August 3, 2024

They walked right into this one.

He'll be voting for Kamala whether he makes it or not — Warren Wilhelm (@War_Wilhelm) August 3, 2024

A common refrain.

Sure he did pic.twitter.com/zmhiYIwE3W — Cat on A Leash (@CatonALeash1) August 3, 2024

He looked very unwell at his wife Rosalynn Carter's funeral back in November.

And understandably so.

Has he though?



Or did his family say that?



This has strong "her last words before she died were 'I wish I'd gotten the Covid vaccine'" vibes.



Dude is either in major pain or la la land or both. — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) August 3, 2024

It sure does.

He's a Democrat. He'll be voting for her whether he's alive or not. https://t.co/HB22Q3SU8s — Inconspicuous Rex (@CrankyTRex) August 3, 2024

We're all thinking it.

Being alive doesn't seem to be an issue for Democrat voters. https://t.co/BRDIKiwr6l — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) August 3, 2024

No, it does not.

Joe Biden has told his family the same thing. https://t.co/kHXEVV6XAV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2024

Ouch.

Does….does he not know he’ll be voting for her whether or not he’s alive? https://t.co/RVWuqw5ZIO — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 3, 2024

Probably has no idea.

So you can die before election day and have your vote count? Seems to me that anyone who dies between when they mail in their early ballot and election day should have their vote tossed out. It's election *day* not election *fortnight*. https://t.co/ADbuCKUt4a — BWH (@BWH85) August 3, 2024

This is also a fair point. It shouldn't be counted. Early voting is a bad idea to begin with.

Well done.