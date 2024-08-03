Media Told How to Spin the Presidential Debate Story and They're RUNNING With...
He'd Vote for Kamala Harris Either Way: Jimmy Carter Wants to Live Long Enough to Cast Vote for POTUS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on August 03, 2024
Adam Schultz, The White House via AP

We are, genuinely, amazed that Jimmy Carter is still with us. He entered hospice about a year and a half ago and will be turning 100 on October 1. He's a tough old bird, and has told family his goal is to stay alive long enough to vote for Kamala Harris.

More from AJC:

As former President Jimmy Carter nears his 100th birthday, his milestone celebration isn’t on his mind.

Defeating Donald Trump is.

“I’m only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris,” Carter told his son Chip this week, according to his grandson Jason Carter.

Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday is Oct. 1 and the possibility that he might reach the century mark is stunning, given that when he entered hospice care in February 2023 his physicians indicated he might have only days to live.

Speaking for herself, if this writer were in hospice and nearing 100, the last thing she'd care about is politics, but that's her.

They walked right into this one.

A common refrain.

He looked very unwell at his wife Rosalynn Carter's funeral back in November.

And understandably so.

It sure does.

We're all thinking it.

No, it does not.

Ouch.

Probably has no idea.

This is also a fair point. It shouldn't be counted. Early voting is a bad idea to begin with.

Well done.

