Bidenomics, Baby! The Pattern of Revising Job Numbers Continues As May, June Were...
You're a Mean One, Mrs. Grinch! WATCH Kamala Harris Scold People for Saying...
This Is Why She Doesn't Take Questions: Kamala Delivers Gibberish Word Salad on...
Wait, WHAT!? NY Times Serves Up a New Term for Harris-Mania and It's...
Oh Honey, No: The Democrats Perform EPIC Face Plant With Republicans' 'Compliments' of...
Associated Press Rushes to Defend Kamala Harris After Trump Highlighted Her Pandering Phon...
BIG MISTAKE ... YUGE: CNN Reporter Tries to Race Bait With J.D. Vance...
Basement 2.0: Kamala Harris Just Needs to ‘Duck and Hide’ Until the Election
Tariq Nasheed Weighs in on Trump at the NABJ Conference and You'll Be...
Olympic Boxing Travesty Shows What Biden-Harris Title IX Rewrite Means for American Girls
Kamala Harris Reads Directly From Binder to Press, Takes No Questions
He's a Natural! Turkey’s Dressed Down Olympic Shooter Inspires Hilarious Memes, Jokes (and...
President Joe Biden Still Plans to Shut Down Guantanamo Bay Before He Leaves...
FLIP-FLOP PALOOZA: Read the EPIC Thread on All of Kamala Harris' Policy Changes

This Is Sad: Watch Biden Wander Back on Airplane for Some Reason (We're As Confused As You)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:30 PM on August 02, 2024
AngieArtist

We've all known Joe Biden is unwell, and have known it for a while. So these videos are not uncommon (and not 'cheap fakes', no matter how much the media tried to make that a thing), but it's incredible to watch.

Advertisement

Here he is, getting back on a recently arrived plane:

Now, some say he went on to thank the flight crew.

But given that the media has lied to us about Biden for years, we don't believe this without hard evidence now.

Also possible, but we won't know and we won't believe anything the media says to spin this.

We don't think it was amazement, but we would love to hear what Kamala said to the guy next to her.

Recommended

This Is Why She Doesn't Take Questions: Kamala Delivers Gibberish Word Salad on Prisoner Exchange
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

You'd think they'd have a handler with him 24/7 now.

An excellent question.

And 92% of voters believe this.

When was the last time you saw 92% of voters agree on an issue?

Of course she's not.

We get the government we deserve.

They sure did.

Excellent questions, all.

And absolute madness.

Tags: 2024 JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS PRESIDENT BIDEN VIDEO 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Is Why She Doesn't Take Questions: Kamala Delivers Gibberish Word Salad on Prisoner Exchange
Grateful Calvin
You're a Mean One, Mrs. Grinch! WATCH Kamala Harris Scold People for Saying Merry Christmas
Amy Curtis
Bidenomics, Baby! The Pattern of Revising Job Numbers Continues As May, June Were Just LOWERED
Amy Curtis
Oh Honey, No: The Democrats Perform EPIC Face Plant With Republicans' 'Compliments' of Kamala
Grateful Calvin
Wait, WHAT!? NY Times Serves Up a New Term for Harris-Mania and It's a DOOZY
Doug P.
BIG MISTAKE ... YUGE: CNN Reporter Tries to Race Bait With J.D. Vance and Gets Buried by the Truth
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Is Why She Doesn't Take Questions: Kamala Delivers Gibberish Word Salad on Prisoner Exchange Grateful Calvin
Advertisement