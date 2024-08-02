This Is Sad: Watch Biden Wander Back on Airplane for Some Reason (We're As Confused As You)

We've all known Joe Biden is unwell, and have known it for a while. So these videos are not uncommon (and not 'cheap fakes', no matter how much the media tried to make that a thing), but it's incredible to watch.

Here he is, getting back on a recently arrived plane:

Joe Biden climbed back up the stairs of an airplane that had just arrived and he wasn’t flying on, as Kamala watched in amazement



I mean, he legitimately has no idea where he is or what he’s doing

pic.twitter.com/g5dBZ0CqXo — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) August 2, 2024

Now, some say he went on to thank the flight crew.

He went to thank the flight crew. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 2, 2024

But given that the media has lied to us about Biden for years, we don't believe this without hard evidence now.

Looks like he had to go to the bathroom or take a call, to be honest. We will never know, of course, and if he was indeed confused we will be gaslit, if this goes viral. — Woman in tech against the woke ideology (@montreal_girl) August 2, 2024

Also possible, but we won't know and we won't believe anything the media says to spin this.

Why amazement? She and everyone around him have known for months he's suffering from dementia, and she and everyone around him have abused him to cling to power. — Jack Oatmon, Jack Of All Trades, Master Of None (@TomTraversIII) August 2, 2024

We don't think it was amazement, but we would love to hear what Kamala said to the guy next to her.

What's even more pitiful? Kamala, et al, aren't quick enough on their feet to figure out a way to make him look normal. And they don't have dementia. Imagine Kamala trying to negotiate with Putin. 🤣 — Gwen𝕏 (@WBVT_98FM) August 2, 2024

You'd think they'd have a handler with him 24/7 now.

Who the F is running the country...? — Ned Buntline (@BuntlineNed) August 2, 2024

An excellent question.

She lied to the American people for 3.5 years about his fitness! — Bonnie S 🇺🇸❤️🐶 (@BonnieS21912114) August 2, 2024

And 92% of voters believe this.

When was the last time you saw 92% of voters agree on an issue?

It is Kamala Harris who could stop this. But she’s not. She’s not doing anything about it. https://t.co/UsP1yIVOVC — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 2, 2024

Of course she's not.

As long as Americans vote for this we will have this. https://t.co/qn574XeVWm — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 2, 2024

We get the government we deserve.

They sure did.

How long has he been like this? How long has Harris known? She really gets to continue to serve as VP and say nothing and is asking nothing about this issue specifically? Absolute madness. https://t.co/MUAZkYgYy8 — Brittany (@bccover) August 2, 2024

Excellent questions, all.

And absolute madness.