He's a Natural! Turkey’s Dressed Down Olympic Shooter Inspires Hilarious Memes, Jokes (and Wins Silver)

Most people go about their day never expecting to go viral. When you go to the Olympics, you expect a certain level of international attention, but for one Olympic sharp shooter from Turkey, he's become an internet sensation for his simplistic, but successful, way of shooting.

South Korea sent a fully-kitted out player for the Olympic shooting.

Turkey sent an guy with no specialized lenses, eye cover or ear protection and got the silver medal pic.twitter.com/8xJOr9qCPf — LogKa (@LogKa11) July 31, 2024

The silver.

Let the memes, jokes, and snark from X users commence:

He’s a gang boss isn’t he? — J-Sun (@ThebanMonk) August 1, 2024

You asked, not us.

"Wait. Yusuf is at the Olympic game? Really?!" pic.twitter.com/nKwRQvVScC — Random Clusterf**k of Flesh (@EDemotivated) July 31, 2024

Perfect.

its even funnier with his inspector gadget nemesis pic.twitter.com/nvx460uKit — Mert Erdir (@merterdir) July 31, 2024

Hahahahahahaha.

Lol, he looked like a passer-by who picked up a gun and just tried it out — Luke Chen (@itslukechen) July 31, 2024

He's so casual.

New Characters for next Red Dead Redemption game pic.twitter.com/3qfLReRc7A — Dolittle (@DrDolit26369857) July 31, 2024

LOL

His wife does not even believe he is at the Olympics now; she thinks he is in Paris cheating pic.twitter.com/yufBwF1opO — Franklin Burrus (@franklinburrus) July 31, 2024

'You're going to the Olympics with no equipment? Sure, honey.'

Man was out for a walk and stopped by to shoot some circles — 🖤 (@ameye_17) July 31, 2024

That's the vibe.

The hand in pocket is a boss move… — 𝙞𝙂𝙚𝙩𝙏𝙧𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙨 (@iGetTrades) July 31, 2024

The hand in our pocket is our favorite part.

I got one hand in my pocket and the other one’s winning the silver medal. https://t.co/ejnwEuyZeE — 🦝 uooɔɔɐᴚ ˙∀ (@_eat_pray_lift_) August 1, 2024

And if you get the song reference in this post, it's time to take some ibuprofen for your back.

I'm too disgusted by the Olympics to pay any real attention, but this is somewhat bada**.



The guy just showed up with nothing but his gun and took the silver. https://t.co/y30Ec3IP07 — Eve Keneinan 𝛗☦️ن (@EveKeneinan) July 31, 2024

It really is bada**.

No this is not me. I’m not from Turkey and I don’t have air guns. Stop DMing me!!!! https://t.co/QdcOlCBAAi — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 31, 2024

Honest to goodness, this writer made the joke it was Rob.

Sorry, Rob.

This was too funny not to include.

did they just find a hitman and were like how do you feel about the olympics https://t.co/agXIBDnpOz — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) July 31, 2024

Would not surprise us at all.

And the man of the hour speaks:

The 51-year-old Turkish athlete Yusuf Dikeç makes a statement about going viral for competing at the Olympics without specialized equipment and winning a silver medal.



“I did not need special equipment. I'm a natural, a natural shooter” pic.twitter.com/cTF6dJ2yD5 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) August 1, 2024

Even his comment on being one of the biggest sensations on the internet is short and sweet.

i checked his wiki page, bro is not to be messed with 💀 pic.twitter.com/kJE7ywRW4q — ً (@tylerduran21) August 1, 2024

No, he's not.

so the jokes everyone been making turned out to be true?😭 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) August 1, 2024

Pretty much.

Perfect.