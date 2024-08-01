He's a Natural! Turkey’s Dressed Down Olympic Shooter Inspires Hilarious Memes, Jokes (and Wins Silver)

Olympic Boxing Travesty Shows What Biden-Harris Title IX Rewrite Means for American Girls
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on August 01, 2024
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Most people go about their day never expecting to go viral. When you go to the Olympics, you expect a certain level of international attention, but for one Olympic sharp shooter from Turkey, he's become an internet sensation for his simplistic, but successful, way of shooting.

The silver.

Let the memes, jokes, and snark from X users commence:

You asked, not us.

Perfect.

Hahahahahahaha.

He's so casual.

LOL

'You're going to the Olympics with no equipment? Sure, honey.'

That's the vibe.

The hand in our pocket is our favorite part.

And if you get the song reference in this post, it's time to take some ibuprofen for your back.

It really is bada**.

Honest to goodness, this writer made the joke it was Rob.

Sorry, Rob.

This was too funny not to include.

Would not surprise us at all.

And the man of the hour speaks:

Even his comment on being one of the biggest sensations on the internet is short and sweet.

No, he's not.

Pretty much.

Perfect.

