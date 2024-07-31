WATCH: Gov. Whitmer STRAIGHT UP LIES About COVID and School Closures

Bananas! New Video of Trump Would Be Assassin Stuns Viewers (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on July 31, 2024

Democrats lie. We all know this, but on no topic have they lied more than COVID. Why? Because they made absolutely terrible, anti-science decisions throughout the pandemic.

Advertisement

No one will be held accountable, so we're not quite sure why they keep lying, but they do.

Gretchen Whitmer -- once considered a potential running mate for Kamala Harris -- is one politician who lies about COVID. And we get it. She locked down Michigan so hard you couldn't buy seeds for your garden (cause science!).

Here she is lying about COVID and school lockdowns:

These are lies.

We knew it was respiratory.

If we hadn't -- what was with the (useless) mask mandates?

We also knew it impacted the elderly more than children.

Back in 2020.

How about both?

Both is good.

Harming children in Flint.

Definitely a problem.

Of course not.

We all called it.

It was all part of the plan.

Ignored on purpose.

No, she's not.

Especially since we all were alive and saw what played out in 2020.

The eyes give it away every single time.

Advertisement

'Experts' ruin everything.

More likely she knows Tapper won't challenge her.

Even Pravda is telling the Democratic Party to tap the brakes.

And yet -- at the behest of the teachers unions and to get Trump -- they did untold harm to children by keeping schools lockdown much longer than they needed to be.

Like all of the media.

