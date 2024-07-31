WATCH: Gov. Whitmer STRAIGHT UP LIES About COVID and School Closures

Democrats lie. We all know this, but on no topic have they lied more than COVID. Why? Because they made absolutely terrible, anti-science decisions throughout the pandemic.

Advertisement

No one will be held accountable, so we're not quite sure why they keep lying, but they do.

Gretchen Whitmer -- once considered a potential running mate for Kamala Harris -- is one politician who lies about COVID. And we get it. She locked down Michigan so hard you couldn't buy seeds for your garden (cause science!).

Here she is lying about COVID and school lockdowns:

Today @GovWhitmer said schools were closed during Covid bc “we did not know it was respiratory in nature, we didn’t know it would be people on the other end of the age spectrum would be most vulnerable.”



We knew this in March 2020.



Michigan schools were closed well into 2021.😳 pic.twitter.com/GKtUVDgPIc — Scott Davison (@scottyd121) July 30, 2024

These are lies.

We knew it was respiratory.

If we hadn't -- what was with the (useless) mask mandates?

We also knew it impacted the elderly more than children.

Back in 2020.

Of course we knew. She's either a liar or an idiot. https://t.co/kjTqpAKKCC — Kelley K (@KelleyKga) July 30, 2024

How about both?

Both is good.

It’s even worse: Flint, Michigan kept their schools closed until 2022. pic.twitter.com/9VGJOrZ7ly — Tori Sachs (@Tori_Sachs) July 31, 2024

Harming children in Flint.

And yet she was reelected resoundingly. The people are the problem. — michelle dufay (@mdufay) July 31, 2024

Definitely a problem.

Did anyone ask her why people couldn’t buy seeds and patio furniture then?



She’s such a liar — Buildbackcommonsense (@nomandates23) July 31, 2024

Of course not.

She intentionally shut down Michigan as part of running Trump’s red-hot economy into the ground. She did it to help Biden. We all called it before she did it. We didn’t know she would put sick people in nursing homes that caused others to die — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) July 31, 2024

We all called it.

It was all part of the plan.

Lies upon lies upon lies.

By August 2020 we knew all that she denies knowing here. There was clear data from schools in Sweden supporting all of it—data that Michigan and many other states ignored. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) July 30, 2024

Ignored on purpose.

Kamala's not the only Democrat shamelessly trying to rewrite history this month. https://t.co/nflqoLBItr — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 31, 2024

No, she's not.

The Devouring Mother run amok. The dishonesty here is astonishing. https://t.co/qksiYAcAKD — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) July 31, 2024

Especially since we all were alive and saw what played out in 2020.

Crazy is best seen in their eyes. @GovWhitmer https://t.co/QOsZogNM8F — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) July 31, 2024

The eyes give it away every single time.

This is the height of dishonesty — we knew children were at extremely low risk immediately, not to mention that European countries like Sweden kept schools open with no issues



They got COVID wrong because they listened to incompetent experts…and they’re still listening to them https://t.co/xZptQSX6kI — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) July 30, 2024

Advertisement

'Experts' ruin everything.

It was literally called SARSv2. Either she's dumb or she knows Tapper's dumb. https://t.co/4gLXx8amy6 — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) July 31, 2024

More likely she knows Tapper won't challenge her.

This is Soviet level historical revisionism. We knew all this by the summer of 2020 https://t.co/tOLB2iyF2Q — The Incrementalist Libertarian (@colorblindk1d) July 31, 2024

Even Pravda is telling the Democratic Party to tap the brakes.

We knew it was respiratory in nature in January, 2020. We knew kids were doing pretty good by Spring of that year. https://t.co/r6TsEDxm3k — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) July 30, 2024

And yet -- at the behest of the teachers unions and to get Trump -- they did untold harm to children by keeping schools lockdown much longer than they needed to be.

That is an out and out lie. This was 100% known from day 1.



Absolutely disgusting @jaketapper didn’t push back on this.



But he’s a democrat operative https://t.co/9lsi4bCnrW — Eric (@EB21122) July 31, 2024

Like all of the media.