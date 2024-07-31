Best Economy Ever, Jack! Day After Biden Said He 'Cured' Economy, Jobs Numbers Continue DOWNWARD Trend

We're sure this is fine and not at all indicative of a struggling economy.

Job openings continue on their downward trend after peaking in Mar '22 and now significantly below the pre-pandemic trend; what makes this worse is the types of job openings left are increasingly in gov't, or gov't-funded industries, or low-wage jobs; the labor market is turning: pic.twitter.com/45OdT59i0X — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) July 31, 2024

It's bad.

And no matter how much the media gaslight us on this, the average American knows this

Government and health care. — Oligarch Kabuki (@HouseCracka) July 31, 2024

What could possibly go wrong here?

Bigger government, fewer private businesses.



This is the goal of the Leftists. — MyMoneyMyValues (@MyValuesMedia) July 31, 2024

It sure is.

And the percentage of employed Americans is still below pre-pandemic. pic.twitter.com/lxn2EnwuCT — KuiperBelt.Org (@KBO54667809) July 31, 2024

But Biden told us the economy was doing great!

Historic job creation! Major wage increases!

Did he lie?

Color us shocked.

Not.

Soviet economy — Winston Smith (Ministry of Truth) PhD (@3540Party) July 31, 2024

Build back better, baby!

Yep. Last month, more than a third of the 206K new jobs were in government, and another 82K were in "social assistance." 49K in healthcare.



Retail, professional and business services, and manufacturing all shed jobs. https://t.co/17KYzIWgIZ — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 31, 2024

All the people Biden claimed to support -- low-wage workers, manufacturing, etc. -- are all losing jobs.

Jobs trending down, while parasitic government-funded jobs taking over. https://t.co/qLnmbUahJ7 — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) July 31, 2024

It'll end badly for all of us.