Best Economy Ever, Jack! Day After Biden Said He 'Cured' Economy, Jobs Numbers Continue DOWNWARD Trend

We're sure this is fine and not at all indicative of a struggling economy.
Job openings continue on their downward trend after peaking in Mar '22 and now significantly below the pre-pandemic trend; what makes this worse is the types of job openings left are increasingly in gov't, or gov't-funded industries, or low-wage jobs; the labor market is turning: pic.twitter.com/45OdT59i0X— E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) July 31, 2024
It's bad.
And no matter how much the media gaslight us on this, the average American knows this
Government and health care.— Oligarch Kabuki (@HouseCracka) July 31, 2024
What could possibly go wrong here?
Bigger government, fewer private businesses.— MyMoneyMyValues (@MyValuesMedia) July 31, 2024
This is the goal of the Leftists.
It sure is.
And the percentage of employed Americans is still below pre-pandemic. pic.twitter.com/lxn2EnwuCT— KuiperBelt.Org (@KBO54667809) July 31, 2024
But Biden told us the economy was doing great!
Historic job creation! Major wage increases!
Did he lie?
Color us shocked.
Not.
Soviet economy— Winston Smith (Ministry of Truth) PhD (@3540Party) July 31, 2024
Build back better, baby!
Yep. Last month, more than a third of the 206K new jobs were in government, and another 82K were in "social assistance." 49K in healthcare.— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 31, 2024
Retail, professional and business services, and manufacturing all shed jobs. https://t.co/17KYzIWgIZ
Recommended
All the people Biden claimed to support -- low-wage workers, manufacturing, etc. -- are all losing jobs.
Jobs trending down, while parasitic government-funded jobs taking over. https://t.co/qLnmbUahJ7— Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) July 31, 2024
It'll end badly for all of us.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member