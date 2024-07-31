Bananas! New Video of Trump Would Be Assassin Stuns Viewers (WATCH)
Best Economy Ever, Jack! Day After Biden Said He 'Cured' Economy, Jobs Numbers Continue DOWNWARD Trend

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on July 31, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We're sure this is fine and not at all indicative of a struggling economy.

It's bad. 

And no matter how much the media gaslight us on this, the average American knows this

What could possibly go wrong here?

It sure is.

But Biden told us the economy was doing great!

Historic job creation! Major wage increases!

Did he lie?

Color us shocked.

Not.

Build back better, baby!

All the people Biden claimed to support -- low-wage workers, manufacturing, etc. -- are all losing jobs.

It'll end badly for all of us.

