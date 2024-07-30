This Is Fine: Julio Rosas Reports Violent Venezuelan Gang Has Green Light to TARGET U.S. Law Enforcement

More Crime and Open Borders? X Users WRECK Hakeem Jeffries for Saying Future...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on July 30, 2024
Harris screenshot meme

Open borders and unfettered illegal immigration have consequences. Deadly consequences. And now it seems Tren de Aragua (TDA), a violent gang from Venezuela, has the okay to target U.S. law enforcement officers.

We're sure this can't end badly.

Law enforcement is a tough, dangerous job and now they have a target on their backs.

Thanks to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the Democratic party.

Illegal immigrants have a 100% crime rate -- but circumventing American immigration laws, they are automatically criminals.

And we thought no one was above the law.

It'll get ugly.

Don't ever give up your guns.

Dorner was a former LAPD officer who went on a killing spree back in 2013.

Intentionally.

Willfully.

We're surprised it didn't happen sooner.

And this is why they want to distance her from the title of border czar.

Very, very spicy.

