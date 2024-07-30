This Is Fine: Julio Rosas Reports Violent Venezuelan Gang Has Green Light to TARGET U.S. Law Enforcement

Open borders and unfettered illegal immigration have consequences. Deadly consequences. And now it seems Tren de Aragua (TDA), a violent gang from Venezuela, has the okay to target U.S. law enforcement officers.

Advertisement

We're sure this can't end badly.

From a DC law enforcement source: They have received intelligence that Tren de Aragua has officially given the green light to their members to target US law enforcement.



TDA is a violent gang from Venezuela that now has members in the US due to the Biden-Harris border crisis. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 30, 2024

Law enforcement is a tough, dangerous job and now they have a target on their backs.

Thanks to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the Democratic party.

Didn’t Border Czar Kamala Harris tell us “undocumented immigrants” are the least likely to commit crimes? Our country has become more dangerous by the day and the “white dudes” only voting for her cause her skin color. — Cassie Nguyen (@azn_chic) July 30, 2024

Illegal immigrants have a 100% crime rate -- but circumventing American immigration laws, they are automatically criminals.

And we thought no one was above the law.

I can't wait for the day when people rebel against the western-world politicians who turned all of our countries into 3rd world terrorist hot zones. — Anthony's ghost (@Muskspuppet) July 30, 2024

It'll get ugly.

Let me know when they want to get it on with 5 million gun owners. Pussies don’t have the balls and have to resort to ambushing lone law endorsement officers. — Dirk This (@Dirkalot) July 30, 2024

Don't ever give up your guns.

Remember how Christopher Dorner tied up LA law enforcement for a week? I do. I was there. https://t.co/93GWtbO7xj — Don Shift (buy my books) (@DonShift3) July 30, 2024

Dorner was a former LAPD officer who went on a killing spree back in 2013.

This is the Democrat immigration policy at work.



They’ve put us all in danger. https://t.co/AI1oVtvaYK — Dan Bishop (@danbishopnc) July 30, 2024

Intentionally.

Willfully.

Was only a matter of time https://t.co/bpWJAkk4yA — Matt Lynch (@BraintreeLynch) July 30, 2024

We're surprised it didn't happen sooner.

And this is why they want to distance her from the title of border czar.

Things are going to be getting spicier over the next few months. https://t.co/XRmMBb9Skl — Publius (@Publius_7_1776) July 30, 2024

Very, very spicy.