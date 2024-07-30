RUN AWAY: Roy Cooper Removes Himself From Consideration As Harris Running Mate

PATRIARCHY! Riley Gaines BLASTS Olympics for Glorifying Mentally Ill Men PUNCHING Women in...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on July 30, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Yesterday North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper removed his name from the short list of potential VP running mates for Kamala Harris:

Advertisement

Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Governor, also withdrew her name from consideration.

Here's Cooper's statement:

The statement reads:

I strongly support Vice President Harris' campaign for President. I know she's going to win and I was honored to be considered for this role. This just wasn't the right time for North Carolina and for me to potentially be on a national ticket," he wrote. "As I've said from the beginning, she has an outstanding list of people from which to choose, and we'll all work to make sure she wins.

This writer is convinced any politician who wants a political career after this year is going to stay far away from the Harris campaign.

Sure feels that way.

Heh.

Advertisement

Seems a likely explanation.

This is a common theme.

He is. So is Whitmer.

Right? Makes no sense.

Shoot your shot, we suppose.

We don't think that's it.  Trump won North Carolina in 2020 with 1.34% of the vote. She could've used Cooper to win a red-leaning state.

Advertisement

Accurate.

This is why it seems like it was Cooper's decision.

There is still a list of people who can be Kamala's VP, but who will it be, and will anyone else drop out?

Time will tell.

