RUN AWAY: Roy Cooper Removes Himself From Consideration As Harris Running Mate

Yesterday North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper removed his name from the short list of potential VP running mates for Kamala Harris:

JUST IN: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper removes himself from Harris VP consideration - CNN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 29, 2024

Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Governor, also withdrew her name from consideration.

Here's Cooper's statement:

The statement reads:

I strongly support Vice President Harris' campaign for President. I know she's going to win and I was honored to be considered for this role. This just wasn't the right time for North Carolina and for me to potentially be on a national ticket," he wrote. "As I've said from the beginning, she has an outstanding list of people from which to choose, and we'll all work to make sure she wins.

This writer is convinced any politician who wants a political career after this year is going to stay far away from the Harris campaign.

*you know she's going to lose — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) July 30, 2024

Sure feels that way.

Governor, my concern is that you haven't pondered the passage of time – the passage of time, which has great significance as it relates to the way that time has passed – and that you've therefore allowed yourself to fail to consider what can be, unburdened by what has been. — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) July 30, 2024

Heh.

Translation: @KamalaHarris is one of the worst, least qualified, candidates in history and I don’t want to tarnish my national brand by being associated with her — Jake Snake (@JakeSnake4321) July 30, 2024

Seems a likely explanation.

Don't want to be on a losing ticket, eh? — NoMonkeyBusiness (@NoMonkeyBusine4) July 30, 2024

This is a common theme.

smart decision. think about 2028 — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TippingOddsLV) July 30, 2024

He is. So is Whitmer.

Popular 67-year-old Democrat governor of a red state whose second term ends three weeks before inauguration day 2025 claiming he knows Kamala's going to win but doesn't want his name on the short list? Call me skeptical. https://t.co/8AV0BmuFHw — Righwing Nomad (@RWnomad) July 30, 2024

Right? Makes no sense.

Kamala, if you’re looking for another Cooper I am available and would gladly debate JD Vance https://t.co/e1SpqfMVeW — M. Dean Cooper (@NoTheOtherLeft) July 30, 2024

Shoot your shot, we suppose.

Paraphrase:



I wasn't going to help her win, so she booted me off the list. https://t.co/eHiZZIRpIQ — Bill Mynatt (@bill_mynatt) July 30, 2024

We don't think that's it. Trump won North Carolina in 2020 with 1.34% of the vote. She could've used Cooper to win a red-leaning state.

Dudes like “nah, I ain’t boarding the Titanic” https://t.co/J0qqLqsyt5 — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) July 30, 2024

Accurate.

Gov. Cooper would have been an excellent choice for vice president. As a moderate dealmaker from a purple state, he has successfully reduced the tax burden and expanded Medicaid.



Hoping @KamalaHarris chooses someone similar. https://t.co/wuZaum0mJb — Reily Connaughton (@reilyseanconn) July 30, 2024

This is why it seems like it was Cooper's decision.

Gov Roy Cooper makes it official. He’s not longer in the #veepstakes. #ncpol https://t.co/dHc6Ptckbh — Danielle Battaglia (@dani__battaglia) July 30, 2024

There is still a list of people who can be Kamala's VP, but who will it be, and will anyone else drop out?

Time will tell.