More Crime and Open Borders? X Users WRECK Hakeem Jeffries for Saying Future Is Bright With Kamala Harris

What's bright about a future with Kamala Harris as president?

No red meat? No gas stoves? No fracking? Open borders? Inflation? Gun confiscation?

Her radically progressive agenda is going to destroy America, but that doesn't stop Hakeem Jeffries from telling us things will be great under a Kamala administration:

Vice President Kamala Harris and House Democrats represent the promise of a brighter future.



Extreme MAGA Republicans practice the politics of the past. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) July 30, 2024

You mean affordable gas, groceries, and housing?

Man, those awful MAGA Republicans.

Dollar Store Obama up pandering lies again, early.... — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 30, 2024

Ouch.

Explain why everything is 30%-40% more expensive now than it was under Trump Obama Lite. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) July 30, 2024

Progress!

Dear Temu Obama ,



What's bright about a future with 5 dollar gas and 6 dollar eggs?



What's bright about a future where rent is doubled and new home ownership is impossible?



What's bright about a future where women are forced to use the bathroom with men in dresses?



What's… — Mad Bull America (@america_mad) July 30, 2024

The entire post reads:

What's bright about a country with no borders where our tax dollars go to house and give medical treatment to non citizens? What's bright about a future where you are called an extremist and villlafied for disagreeing with Democrats?

The Democrats are in power, getting rich off the taxpayers, so of course Jeffries would consider that a 'bright future.'

Brighter future?



More crime.



Open border. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) July 30, 2024

Such a wonderful future!

Housing crisis and more crime. pic.twitter.com/PmbGcebjO2 — Steve Wilson (@wilstv) July 30, 2024

So, so bright!

Both Argentina and now Venezuela are fighting for independence from the "bright future" of socialist regimes. Stay current 🙄 — Flyonthewall (@Flyonth85407338) July 30, 2024

Exactly. Look to South America if you want to see the 'bright future' the Democratic Party has in store for us.

You guys just held two White's Only events to fundraise for your candidate. https://t.co/Lu3fRTXnzH — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 30, 2024

But tell us more about how Republicans are living in the past.

Weird to host whites only zoom calls for Kamala Harris. Still got a thing for segregation. https://t.co/ZByhbatXY8 — Le Fleur (@tbflowers) July 30, 2024

They sure do.

IF THE PAST IS A PREDICTOR OF THE FUTURE WE ARE DOOMED UNDER DEMOCRATIC RULE https://t.co/ffgQTddjsQ — Kent Newsom (@riteleaning) July 30, 2024

We sure are.

Same dude who said Russia stole the 2016 election, then said election denial is a sickness that is poisoning "our democracy." https://t.co/Q4GWopQ8OG — MudFlap (@MudFlap_85) July 30, 2024

Consistency isn't his strong suit, is it?

Your so-called “bright future” is what we’re living through right now.

So no thank you and go f**k off https://t.co/ipzgxSLhIg — COB (@COB823z) July 30, 2024

What we're living through right now is a cake walk compared to what's coming if Kamala wins.

You just held 2 segregated zoom events



Racists https://t.co/ewGo9qF99i — Chale (@Chale333) July 30, 2024

Yes, they are.

We mean, we have to admire the audacity that drives them to say the future is bright when Americans are struggling to make ends meet.

But we all know it's a lie.