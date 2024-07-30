Josh Hawley Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Acting Secret Service Director for Not Firing...
This Is Fine: Julio Rosas Reports Violent Venezuelan Gang Has Green Light to...
Hello, 911? Scott Baio DESTROYS Hillary Clinton When It Comes to Being 'Weird'
Misinformation Is Back, Baby! Axios Whines About 'Deep Fake' Political Parody Video Shared...
Molly Jong-Fast Locks Down Her X Account, Blocks Everybody
Given Opportunity to Clarify Biden's Bizarre Threat To Speaker Johnson Yesterday, KJP Doub...
Flashback to Kamala Harris Endorsing Reparations Before She Claims She Changed Her Mind...
Thing That Isn't Happening Keeps Happening: More Than 100 NON-CITIZENS Voted in DC's...
Deflating Democrats, Bengals QB Joe Burrow Clarifies He Was NOT on 'White Dudes...
The Stupid ... It BURNS! Kamala Harris Just Falls APART When Asked What...
PATRIARCHY! Riley Gaines BLASTS Olympics for Glorifying Mentally Ill Men PUNCHING Women in...
JUSTICE? Activists in Jackson, MS Decide Solution to Neighborhood's Crime Is to Punish...
BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins...
RUN AWAY: Roy Cooper Removes Himself From Consideration As Harris Running Mate

More Crime and Open Borders? X Users WRECK Hakeem Jeffries for Saying Future Is Bright With Kamala Harris

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on July 30, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

What's bright about a future with Kamala Harris as president?

No red meat? No gas stoves? No fracking? Open borders? Inflation? Gun confiscation?

Her radically progressive agenda is going to destroy America, but that doesn't stop Hakeem Jeffries from telling us things will be great under a Kamala administration:

Advertisement

You mean affordable gas, groceries, and housing?

Man, those awful MAGA Republicans.

Ouch.

Progress! 

The entire post reads:

What's bright about a country with no borders where our tax dollars go to house and give medical treatment to non citizens?

What's bright about a future where you are called an extremist and villlafied for disagreeing with Democrats?

The Democrats are in power, getting rich off the taxpayers, so of course Jeffries would consider that a 'bright future.'

Recommended

BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins Screaming' (WATCH)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Such a wonderful future!

So, so bright!

Exactly. Look to South America if you want to see the 'bright future' the Democratic Party has in store for us.

But tell us more about how Republicans are living in the past.

They sure do.

We sure are.

Advertisement

Consistency isn't his strong suit, is it?

What we're living through right now is a cake walk compared to what's coming if Kamala wins.

Yes, they are.

We mean, we have to admire the audacity that drives them to say the future is bright when Americans are struggling to make ends meet.

But we all know it's a lie.

Tags: 2024 DEMOCRATIC PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES HOUSE DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins Screaming' (WATCH)
Sam J.
Josh Hawley Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Acting Secret Service Director for Not Firing Anyone (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
The Stupid ... It BURNS! Kamala Harris Just Falls APART When Asked What She'll Do About Inflation (Watch)
Sam J.
Hello, 911? Scott Baio DESTROYS Hillary Clinton When It Comes to Being 'Weird'
Amy Curtis
JUST IN: Gab Founder Document Dump Says FBI LIED About Trump Assassin's Social Media Account
Amy Curtis
Molly Jong-Fast Locks Down Her X Account, Blocks Everybody
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins Screaming' (WATCH) Sam J.
Advertisement