JUSTICE? Activists in Jackson, MS Decide Solution to Neighborhood's Crime Is to Punish Gas Station Owner

The Left is willing to explore any and all options to reducing crime -- including stripping you of your Second Amendment rights -- but they're never willing to do the one thing that works: put criminals behind bars.

Advertisement

In Jackson, MS, activists -- including Councilman Kenneth Stokes -- have decided the solution to crime in a neighborhood is to make a gas station owner shut down his business.

WATCH:

NEW: Black activists in Jackson, Miss., are calling for a Texaco gas station to shut down because of the growing murders and crime in the area



Someone said “The owner should have the integrity of a human being for [himself] to say, we need to shut this down”



Councilman Kenneth… pic.twitter.com/2AdV7o4c0r — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) July 29, 2024

The post continues:

Councilman Kenneth Stokes says he will bring a vote of no confidence against the city's legal department for not shutting down the gas station sooner “Where people suffer harm or injury, it’s got to be considered a nuisance. How many people have to die here before they realize it’s harmful?” Councilman Stokes said.

This is the embodiment of the Left: punish the innocent. Perhaps the legal department hasn't shut down the gas station because it's not doing anything illegal.

The gas station owner is an innocent victim trying to provide goods and services to his community. This writer could see a justifiable argument for shutting down a business that was attracting crime -- like a bar or a strip club or a pawn shop -- but this is a gas station.

It's not the owner's fault criminals commit crimes.

Why doesn't Councilman Stokes hold a vote of no confidence in the DA for not prosecuting crimes? Or the police for not arresting criminals and patrolling the area?

Oh, perhaps it's because Councilman Stokes told constituents to throw bottles and rocks at police back in 2016, and it wasn't a one-off.

They never take responsibility — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) July 29, 2024

Never.

It's literally Councilman Stoke's job to protect the community. And the best he's got is to shut down businesses.

Then he'll turn around and, like the rest of the Democratic Party, scream 'RACISM' when stores close in high crime areas.

They do not understand cause/effect — Just Posting Ls (@MomsPostingLs) July 29, 2024

They do not.

A man has to shut down his business because criminals are able to loiter and rob and murder people with impunity?



How about the police patrol the area and arrest and/or shoot the armed criminals tormenting the community?



Na. Let’s force a business to close instead. 🤯 — Darth Crypto null af (@DefNotDarth) July 29, 2024

As we mentioned above, Councilman Stokes told people to throw things at police going after criminals.

We’ve entered the last stage where the victim is to blame and not the criminal. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 29, 2024

This is the equivalent of the 'If she wasn't wearing a short skirt' mentality.

They’re actually blaming the business for the crimes holy s**t man — Digital Soldat (@DigitaISoldat) July 29, 2024

Realize where we are.

Advertisement

We hope the owner gets help fighting this.

They're blaming a gas station for an increase in murders and crime.



Think about that for a second.



They have a violent crime problem in their neighborhood and they're blaming a gas station.



A gas station. https://t.co/xP2HzfbTLD pic.twitter.com/bqcc1blrxV — T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) July 29, 2024

Which provides necessary goods and services to that community.

Today it's... **checks notes** ...the gas station's fault that murders and crime are happening.



Trust the science! https://t.co/HdM2TR3dK6 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 30, 2024

Much science. Major logic.

Gas stations don’t kill people. Armed criminals kill people. (Perhaps work within the community to shut down the latter?!) https://t.co/XPy6mZAp4p — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) July 30, 2024

But that would be racist and unfair. Or something.

Next thing you know they’ll be crying about a “food desert” or “racism contributes to lack of gas stations in the black community.” https://t.co/7AEGqJjwa1 — Kitler (@Kitler512) July 29, 2024

As predictable as the sun rising in the east.