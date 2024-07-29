The 10 Plagues of Egypt? Millions of Dragonflies Swarm Rhode Island Beach (WATCH)

This is the stuff of nightmares and an invasion of biblical proportions.
Watch as a swarm of giant dragonflies -- yeah, dragonflies -- take over a beach in Rhode Island, sending beachgoers running for cover and trying to swat at the flying insects.
NEW: Swarm of supersized dragonflies invade Misquamicut Beach in Rhode Island.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 29, 2024
Beachgoers were seen ducking for cover while others tried swatting them away as the swarm took over the beach.
The insects can travel in swarms of billions, so large that the swarms can show up on… pic.twitter.com/GoUj0ygA2G
This would put a damper on our vacation for sure.
Is this a sign…?— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 29, 2024
Could very well be.
Klaus Schwabs idea of an all you can eat buffet.— Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) July 29, 2024
Heh.
Something out of a horror movie. I love it.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 29, 2024
You'd be in the minority. This is horrifying.
Someone had to do it... pic.twitter.com/ml2EPkWhF9— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 29, 2024
Sound on.
And HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
Egypt: 1300 BCE— OldSowell (@brjust) July 29, 2024
Where's Moses when you need him?
They eat other insects like mosquitoes. Just go home and wait them out— Teresa K🇺🇲 God Bless America (@Kelly2Future) July 29, 2024
Recommended
We'll take dragonflies over mosquitoes any day of the week.
Nope. https://t.co/3RXkDM2iA7— Matt Welch (@MattWelch) July 29, 2024
Yeah, it's a big nope from us, too.
I strive to be as good-humored in the face of a literal sign and marvel as the woman shooting this video is. https://t.co/rR4KFZSkWI— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 29, 2024
She's so calm it's amazing.
https://t.co/4ScvsGZO7D pic.twitter.com/JQ3BLXYHfX— Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) July 29, 2024
The perfect meme from this.
Welcome to my literal, no fooling, nightmare. https://t.co/1keIzyCb5B— Rhode Islander (@rhodeislander) July 29, 2024
Our sympathies.
Looks like a low-budget Hitchcock film. https://t.co/ejPuZa4E5j— Not Dorothy Parker (@NotDottieParker) July 29, 2024
+1000 for the Hitchcock mention.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member