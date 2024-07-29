The 10 Plagues of Egypt? Millions of Dragonflies Swarm Rhode Island Beach (WATCH)

The Abortion Candidate: Kamala Harris Lies About Iowa Women Losing Rights Thanks to...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on July 29, 2024
Twitchy

This is the stuff of nightmares and an invasion of biblical proportions.

Watch as a swarm of giant dragonflies -- yeah, dragonflies -- take over a beach in Rhode Island, sending beachgoers running for cover and trying to swat at the flying insects.

This would put a damper on our vacation for sure.

Could very well be.

Heh.

You'd be in the minority. This is horrifying.

Sound on.

And HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Where's Moses when you need him?

We'll take dragonflies over mosquitoes any day of the week.

Yeah, it's a big nope from us, too.

She's so calm it's amazing.

The perfect meme from this.

Our sympathies.

+1000 for the Hitchcock mention.

Tags: BIBLE EGYPT INVASION VACATION VIDEO

