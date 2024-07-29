The 10 Plagues of Egypt? Millions of Dragonflies Swarm Rhode Island Beach (WATCH)

This is the stuff of nightmares and an invasion of biblical proportions.

Watch as a swarm of giant dragonflies -- yeah, dragonflies -- take over a beach in Rhode Island, sending beachgoers running for cover and trying to swat at the flying insects.

NEW: Swarm of supersized dragonflies invade Misquamicut Beach in Rhode Island.



Beachgoers were seen ducking for cover while others tried swatting them away as the swarm took over the beach.



The insects can travel in swarms of billions, so large that the swarms can show up on… pic.twitter.com/GoUj0ygA2G — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 29, 2024

This would put a damper on our vacation for sure.

Is this a sign…? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 29, 2024

Could very well be.

Klaus Schwabs idea of an all you can eat buffet. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) July 29, 2024

Heh.

Something out of a horror movie. I love it. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 29, 2024

You'd be in the minority. This is horrifying.

Someone had to do it... pic.twitter.com/ml2EPkWhF9 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 29, 2024

Sound on.

And HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Egypt: 1300 BCE — OldSowell (@brjust) July 29, 2024

Where's Moses when you need him?

They eat other insects like mosquitoes. Just go home and wait them out — Teresa K🇺🇲 God Bless America (@Kelly2Future) July 29, 2024

We'll take dragonflies over mosquitoes any day of the week.

Yeah, it's a big nope from us, too.

I strive to be as good-humored in the face of a literal sign and marvel as the woman shooting this video is. https://t.co/rR4KFZSkWI — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 29, 2024

She's so calm it's amazing.

The perfect meme from this.

Welcome to my literal, no fooling, nightmare. https://t.co/1keIzyCb5B — Rhode Islander (@rhodeislander) July 29, 2024

Our sympathies.

Looks like a low-budget Hitchcock film. https://t.co/ejPuZa4E5j — Not Dorothy Parker (@NotDottieParker) July 29, 2024

+1000 for the Hitchcock mention.