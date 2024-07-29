Sure, Jan: Check Out This RIDICULOUS Theory About Kamala Harris' Positive Media Coverage

This writer honestly hadn't heard much about Semafor Media before today, although Twitchy has mentioned them not infrequently. But now that they've crossed into her timeline, she's amazed by the absolute spin and water carrying they're doing for Kamala Harris:

Advertisement

Kamala Harris has spent her last two years as vice president repairing a difficult relationship with the national media — an investment that paid off when her sudden ascent came with a wave of positive coverage.



New from @maxwelltani in Semafor Media:https://t.co/i7GTLiJqgT — Semafor (@semafor) July 29, 2024

Max Tani writes (with a straight face):

Kamala Harris has spent her last two years as vice president repairing a difficult relationship with the national media — an investment that paid off when her sudden ascent to the top of the Democratic ticket came with a wave of positive press coverage. It’s a striking turn for a politician who just a few years ago seemed stuck in a perpetual cycle of negative headlines. Her 2020 presidential campaign ended in finger-pointing in The New York Times. Her policy portfolio has at times left her with few tangible wins. And in a White House that has prided itself on its lack of leaks, the internal drama in her office has still managed to spill out into public view.

What 'difficult relationship' with the national media?

Do you mean the one that routinely covered up for President Biden's failing cognitive health? The one that called videos of him looking lost, slurring his speech, and reading stage directions off the teleprompter 'cheap fakes'? The ones that lied about his struggling economy and gaslight the American people?

That 'difficult relationship'?

And then to argue it's because Kamala 'repaired' it that they're giving her such positive coverage now.

Back in 2021, when it was okay to report such things, negative stories about Kamala Harris weren't uncommon, like this one on her 'frustrating start' as VP from CNN, or this one from March of this year, in The Washington Post, calling on Harris to step aside 'for the sake of the country.'

None of this has to do with the work Kamala did to 'repair' relationships with the media.

They'd be giving positive coverage to a ham sandwich if it ran against Trump.

Semafor got absolutely dragged on social media for this steaming hot take, too:

You guys thought this was a good idea. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2024

They sure did.

Do you have any shame at all? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 29, 2024

Not one ounce of shame.

I'm disappointed, but not as much as your parents are. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) July 29, 2024

They have to be so disappointed.

"Kamala Harris has spent her last two years as the most unpopular Vice President in recent history - a liability that was completely memory holed when the Democratic Party coup d'etat came about."



Fix it for you, you absolute clowns. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 29, 2024

This is the actual reality of it.

Wow! I’d like to say I’m surprised at your total capitulation but I’m not. Absolutely shameless. You…you do realize your job isn’t to roll over & prostrate yourselves before her, right? Hold the powerful accountable? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 29, 2024

They do not realize that.

Their job is to be the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.

Advertisement

The national media supporting a Democratic candidate is unprecedented I tell ya. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) July 29, 2024

Totally unheard of.

You guys are giving the game away here https://t.co/lswDgzGvzC — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 29, 2024

They don't even care.

Incredible… they’re openly letting you know exactly the game being played… the industry is filled with shameless garbage https://t.co/hJ8VUAK9Dw — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 29, 2024

Filled with it.

Trump is biased but Harris isn’t when it comes to the media. IOW, Harris kisses ass and Trump doesn’t. https://t.co/0ZkK0AENd3 — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) July 29, 2024

Why would she be biased when the media are in her corner, running cover for her?

My favorite part about this is that these beltway outlets are always billed as "different." Axios was treated the same way as was Politico once upon a time.



Why does Semafor exist? What did it bring to the table?



In the end, they are all the same hacks just shuffling chairs. https://t.co/9wNNWdBTbb — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 29, 2024

They're all the same.