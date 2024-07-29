Sure, Jan: Check Out This RIDICULOUS Theory About Kamala Harris' Positive Media Coverage

Thanks, Joe! Homelessness at Record High in 2023, Now There's Uptick in People...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on July 29, 2024
Twitter

This writer honestly hadn't heard much about Semafor Media before today, although Twitchy has mentioned them not infrequently. But now that they've crossed into her timeline, she's amazed by the absolute spin and water carrying they're doing for Kamala Harris:

Advertisement

Max Tani writes (with a straight face):

Kamala Harris has spent her last two years as vice president repairing a difficult relationship with the national media — an investment that paid off when her sudden ascent to the top of the Democratic ticket came with a wave of positive press coverage.

It’s a striking turn for a politician who just a few years ago seemed stuck in a perpetual cycle of negative headlines. Her 2020 presidential campaign ended in finger-pointing in The New York Times. Her policy portfolio has at times left her with few tangible wins. And in a White House that has prided itself on its lack of leaks, the internal drama in her office has still managed to spill out into public view.

What 'difficult relationship' with the national media?

Do you mean the one that routinely covered up for President Biden's failing cognitive health? The one that called videos of him looking lost, slurring his speech, and reading stage directions off the teleprompter 'cheap fakes'? The ones that lied about his struggling economy and gaslight the American people?

That 'difficult relationship'?

And then to argue it's because Kamala 'repaired' it that they're giving her such positive coverage now.

Advertisement

Back in 2021, when it was okay to report such things, negative stories about Kamala Harris weren't uncommon, like this one on her 'frustrating start' as VP from CNN, or this one from March of this year, in The Washington Post, calling on Harris to step aside 'for the sake of the country.'

None of this has to do with the work Kamala did to 'repair' relationships with the media.

They'd be giving positive coverage to a ham sandwich if it ran against Trump.

Semafor got absolutely dragged on social media for this steaming hot take, too:

They sure did.

Not one ounce of shame.

They have to be so disappointed.

This is the actual reality of it.

They do not realize that.

Their job is to be the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.

Advertisement

Totally unheard of.

They don't even care.

Filled with it.

Why would she be biased when the media are in her corner, running cover for her?

They're all the same.

Advertisement
Advertisement
