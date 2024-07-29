The Abortion Candidate: Kamala Harris Lies About Iowa Women Losing Rights Thanks to...
Olympic Spirit: The Uplifting Story of Eric 'the Eel' Moussambani (That You Probably Haven't Heard)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on July 29, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Amid the ongoing trouble at the Paris Olympics this year, here's a thread to remind you what the Olympics is really about, and it's a story you may or may not have heard before (this writer certainly hadn't heard it):

The backstory is wild:

He dived in anyway.

Took guts and determination.

But he finished.

He. Couldn't. Swim.

But he showed up anyway.

For us Americans, 12 meters is about 40 feet and 50 meters is about 164 feet.

A kind gesture.

He shaved a minute off of his time.

Amazing.

He went from just a regular citizen to the national coach.

Give it a watch.

It is a great story that more people should know.

This writer used to listen to Paul Harvey with her dad, and this is correct -- it would've been a perfect story for Harvey's show.

We love it, too.

