VIDEO: If the Olympics Aren't Your Thing, Check Out THIS Gymnastics Performance Instead

Lots of people aren't watching the Olympics, and for a variety of reasons. Whether the time jump -- Paris is six hours ahead of New York -- or the offensive opening ceremony, or just a lack of interesting in increasingly politicized sports, this writer has seen a lot of posts on X of people boycotting the Olympics.

But if you want a dose of gymnastics, this will more than suffice.

WATCH:

The music absolutely killed us.

I give him a 10!!!! — DeniseMG 🙏♥🤍💙🇺🇲🇧🇷 (@DeniseMG7) July 28, 2024

So do we.

Tens across the board!

Nailed the landing!! — RRRM (@RRRM76785822) July 28, 2024

He sure did.

Woo hoo. That’s a perfect 10. pic.twitter.com/Y8uA1nqvJU — Susan Spurgeon (@SusanSpurgeon7) July 28, 2024

Flawless performance.

The newest Olympic event.

Get this guy a medal! 🏅 https://t.co/vLZdVz2K5s — Ashley McCully (@TXTrendyChick) July 28, 2024

All the gold!

Rural Olympics need to be a thing.

I could watch the Redneck Olympics all day. 🤠 https://t.co/B8U8YADhuV — Chels (@ChesterXeet) July 28, 2024

So could we.

Damn that’s actually quite impressing as someone who’s always wanted to be able to do a cartwheel in a balance beam 🤭 https://t.co/8XwodwCEoy — innocentlyignorant🤷🏻‍♀️ (@rkanuch) July 28, 2024

This writer suffers no delusions: she would end up in traction if she tried this.

Can we just get an entire slate of redneck #Olympics, please? Sponsored by Carhartt, GMC, Milwaukee, and Coors. https://t.co/BgrPw4Bqvd — Lauren wants TEXIT 🗳 (@9thGenTexian) July 28, 2024

We could have the fence balance beam, the tractor pull, corn shucking, and other events.

The dog acting as spotter is 😂 https://t.co/lvkRi3wLx3 — Dr. Holly A. Bell ☕️ (@HollyBell8) July 28, 2024

Doggo did a fantastic job.