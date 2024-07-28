BOO-YAH! AOC Forced to Eat Her Words as Tucker's Podcast Soars to the...
WATCH: British Author Douglas Murray Speaks the BRUTAL TRUTH on Hamas, Terrorism and...
Guardian Issues Apology for 'Insensitive' Ad Placement and HOO BOY It's Bad
Things Are (Not) Going Swimmingly! Paris Cancels Triathlon Training Due to Dirty Seine
Based! Elon Musk Posts Epic Meme and Leftists are BIG Mad
Sen. Roger Marshall: 'I’ll Be Making an Official Inquiry Into @Google This Week'
Going Green Is PRICEY! Watch Yellen Say 'Lower Carbon Global Economy' Will Cost...
Your Comprehensive Primer to Understanding the 'Kamala is BRAT' Movement
Well Looky Here: Google's Biased Algorithm Hides Trump Assassination Attempt Search Result...
Engagement Farming Clown: Journalist WRECKED for Blaming Deaths of Druze Children on Israe...
A Pretty Fly 'White Guy' Details Getting Thrown Out of the 'White Guys...
Their Dad's Uncle's Cousin's Neighbor's Barber's Grocer's Banker's Dog's GOP Sister Is Vot...
X Users Don't Feel the Love After Biden Posts How He Gave 'Heart...
GET A GRIP! Megyn Kelly Just Goes OFF on the Scolds Shaming JD...

VIDEO: If the Olympics Aren't Your Thing, Check Out THIS Gymnastics Performance Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on July 28, 2024
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Lots of people aren't watching the Olympics, and for a variety of reasons. Whether the time jump -- Paris is six hours ahead of New York -- or the offensive opening ceremony, or just a lack of interesting in increasingly politicized sports, this writer has seen a lot of posts on X of people boycotting the Olympics.

Advertisement

But if you want a dose of gymnastics, this will more than suffice.

WATCH:

The music absolutely killed us.

So do we.

Tens across the board!

He sure did.

Flawless performance.

The newest Olympic event.

All the gold!

Rural Olympics need to be a thing.

So could we.

Recommended

WATCH: British Author Douglas Murray Speaks the BRUTAL TRUTH on Hamas, Terrorism and the West
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This writer suffers no delusions: she would end up in traction if she tried this.

We could have the fence balance beam, the tractor pull, corn shucking, and other events.

Doggo did a fantastic job.

Tags: AMERICA FUNNY OLYMPICS PARIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: British Author Douglas Murray Speaks the BRUTAL TRUTH on Hamas, Terrorism and the West
Amy Curtis
BOO-YAH! AOC Forced to Eat Her Words as Tucker's Podcast Soars to the Top of the Charts
justmindy
Guardian Issues Apology for 'Insensitive' Ad Placement and HOO BOY It's Bad
Amy Curtis
Based! Elon Musk Posts Epic Meme and Leftists are BIG Mad
justmindy
Pete Buttigieg Going on Fox News to Convince Viewers Dems Actually DO Like Kamala Goes SO Wrong (Watch)
Sam J.
'Will BLOW Your Mind': BOMBSHELL Video Exposes Kamala Harris/Democrats ActBlue 'Fraud Scheme' (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: British Author Douglas Murray Speaks the BRUTAL TRUTH on Hamas, Terrorism and the West Amy Curtis
Advertisement