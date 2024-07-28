VIDEO: If the Olympics Aren't Your Thing, Check Out THIS Gymnastics Performance Instead

Lots of people aren't watching the Olympics, and for a variety of reasons. Whether the time jump -- Paris is six hours ahead of New York -- or the offensive opening ceremony, or just a lack of interesting in increasingly politicized sports, this writer has seen a lot of posts on X of people boycotting the Olympics.
But if you want a dose of gymnastics, this will more than suffice.
WATCH:
Here, watch this, this is better anyways... 😂 pic.twitter.com/YmDqkcGC7P— D-Bark (@DBark012) July 28, 2024
The music absolutely killed us.
I give him a 10!!!!— DeniseMG 🙏♥🤍💙🇺🇲🇧🇷 (@DeniseMG7) July 28, 2024
So do we.
Tens across the board!
Nailed the landing!!— RRRM (@RRRM76785822) July 28, 2024
He sure did.
Woo hoo. That’s a perfect 10. pic.twitter.com/Y8uA1nqvJU— Susan Spurgeon (@SusanSpurgeon7) July 28, 2024
Flawless performance.
Farmnastics.— RushBabe49 🇺🇸🐈⬛ (@RushBabe49) July 28, 2024
The newest Olympic event.
Get this guy a medal! 🏅 https://t.co/vLZdVz2K5s— Ashley McCully (@TXTrendyChick) July 28, 2024
All the gold!
I prefer #RuralOlympics https://t.co/vDSJAImHMP— Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 28, 2024
Rural Olympics need to be a thing.
I could watch the Redneck Olympics all day. 🤠 https://t.co/B8U8YADhuV— Chels (@ChesterXeet) July 28, 2024
So could we.
Damn that’s actually quite impressing as someone who’s always wanted to be able to do a cartwheel in a balance beam 🤭 https://t.co/8XwodwCEoy— innocentlyignorant🤷🏻♀️ (@rkanuch) July 28, 2024
This writer suffers no delusions: she would end up in traction if she tried this.
Can we just get an entire slate of redneck #Olympics, please? Sponsored by Carhartt, GMC, Milwaukee, and Coors. https://t.co/BgrPw4Bqvd— Lauren wants TEXIT 🗳 (@9thGenTexian) July 28, 2024
We could have the fence balance beam, the tractor pull, corn shucking, and other events.
The dog acting as spotter is 😂 https://t.co/lvkRi3wLx3— Dr. Holly A. Bell ☕️ (@HollyBell8) July 28, 2024
Doggo did a fantastic job.
