Guardian Issues Apology for 'Insensitive' Ad Placement and HOO BOY It's Bad

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on July 28, 2024
Meme

We usually dunk on the media for their rampant bias and corruption. In America, the media are the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party and the mouthpiece of Leftist political parties around the world (by and large).

Advertisement

But this time, we're dunking on The Guardian for an absolute editorial fail that is so incredibly cringeworthy, it deserves mockery.

How bad could it be, really?

Oh.

Oh no.

YIKES.

Right?

It's so bad even Keith Olbermann posted something sane and reasonable:

He's probably right that it's apocryphal, but holy hell.

Okay, this is even worse.

Egads.

Might be a wise editorial decision going forward.

We'll save you a seat cause we laughed, too.

We sure hope so.

Learn from your mistakes. y'all.

The reaction of every person reading this is pictured in this gif.

We can't believe this was missed.

Yeah, it really is.

Our jaws dropped, too.

This is a reasonable position.

Chances are this is true.

Look and learn.

And we can understand why.

