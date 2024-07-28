Guardian Issues Apology for 'Insensitive' Ad Placement and HOO BOY It's Bad

We usually dunk on the media for their rampant bias and corruption. In America, the media are the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party and the mouthpiece of Leftist political parties around the world (by and large).

But this time, we're dunking on The Guardian for an absolute editorial fail that is so incredibly cringeworthy, it deserves mockery.

I mean, how bad could it be? pic.twitter.com/R3tdFz3djU — Alex Selby-Boothroyd (@AlexSelbyB) July 27, 2024

How bad could it be, really?

Oh.

Oh no.

YIKES.

Oh wow — Edie Hancock (@Edith_L_Hancock) July 27, 2024

Right?

It's so bad even Keith Olbermann posted something sane and reasonable:

It's probably apocryphal but there exists a tape of a CBS Radio newscast from the 70s about the trials of Idi Amin officials about forced cannibalism. The barbecue commercial that followed: "we got a way of fixin ribs over hot coals and it is mmm-mmm gooood!" — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 28, 2024

He's probably right that it's apocryphal, but holy hell.

Okay, this is even worse.

Egads.

Perhaps they shouldn't accept ads that refer to porn. — Robert Little (@inlanddefense) July 27, 2024

Might be a wise editorial decision going forward.

I am so going to hell for laughing. — Chris Crampton (@BlueEarthMngmnt) July 27, 2024

We'll save you a seat cause we laughed, too.

This will be used in future journalism courses as an example of what not to do. — SemiautodidacticWeapon🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇲 (@AdriaMaria) July 28, 2024

We sure hope so.

Learn from your mistakes. y'all.

The reaction of every person reading this is pictured in this gif.

There is no excuse for this kind of thing. It is t a mistake. These add campaigns goes through too many people for it to be anything but purposeful

We live in incredibly stupid and grotesque times https://t.co/mmCXTHPg5D — Smoke yer Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) July 28, 2024

We can't believe this was missed.

Tried imagining the worst thing possible…



So much worse than that. https://t.co/kCqoEicueG — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) July 27, 2024

Yeah, it really is.

Yall my jaw DROPPED!! the reveal is in the comments https://t.co/8mfoQCyNSZ — Noah Zark 444 (@NoahsArk25) July 28, 2024

Our jaws dropped, too.

Unpopular opinion: this is entirely* the fault of the watch brand for going with such a crass, obnoxious piece of copy. There is no where to place that ad that wouldn’t risk being gross



*with the caveat that it is gob smacking the Guardian didn’t catch it https://t.co/A31jimuuma — Alice Salisbury (@alicesalisburyj) July 28, 2024

This is a reasonable position.

no matter how badly you messed up thus week you didnt mess up this bad https://t.co/4MIx5IMgwz — treats hog 🥥🌴 (@tusionni) July 28, 2024

Chances are this is true.

Please, media buyers, planners, and strategists…look at this very short thread 😂 https://t.co/Kc1XcJ9qQX — ॐ Bree Van De Kamp ॐ (@LaylaLestrange) July 28, 2024

Look and learn.

As someone who built pages around ad stacks without all the ads dropped in, this was one of my worst fears. https://t.co/P2FVR82oNn — Bonnie Bolden (@Bonnie_Bolden_) July 28, 2024

And we can understand why.