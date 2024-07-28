X Users Don't Feel the Love After Biden Posts How He Gave 'Heart and Soul' to the Nation

This post is weird.

It almost has the tone of a farewell. Which -- if in November or January would make sense. But in July? After dropping out of the presidential race and amid questions about his cognitive and physical health? It strikes us as bizarre.

Like so many others, I have given my heart and my soul to our nation.



And I have been blessed a million times in return with the love and support of the American people.



I hope you have some idea how grateful I am to all of you. pic.twitter.com/ZXgpTZmKfm — President Biden (@POTUS) July 28, 2024

Like we said, so weird.

But few were returning the warm feelings.

How did you get so filthy rich working for government?



We know. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 28, 2024

We all know.

You must be very happy to have stolen and laundered US taxpayer dollars, with your blatant corruption.



Thank Hunter for us too. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) July 28, 2024

You're welcome.

Joey, you promised to restore the soul of the nation. You didn’t and now the world is ending. Thanks for nothing. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 28, 2024

We think this is a little tongue in cheek, but only just.

Joe Biden was pushed out of the nomination.



He got railroaded by the big party bosses.



Now, he is rarely seen, and we don’t even know who is running things in this country. — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) July 28, 2024

No lies detected.

You haven't given a damn thing to this nation.



You have parasitically lived off of taxpayers your entire adult life. You've only taken from this nation. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) July 28, 2024

He's been in politics longer than this writer has been alive.

Jill Biden, Ed.D. is allegedly in Paris, France right now.



When was this photo taken? — Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) July 28, 2024

A good question.

The lack of transparency is the problem.

You've sucked off the government teat your entire life without producing anything of substance. Oh, other than this: pic.twitter.com/6NOjv2cD3y — Pam D (@soirchick) July 28, 2024

Excellent point.

I am not grateful.



I am mad that you destroyed whatever you touched as president. — Real Defender🇺🇸 (@real_defender) July 28, 2024

Like the polar opposite of King Midas.

Yeah, that was our gut reaction, too.

Fact check: Estimates of the blessings in question vary from 40 to over 100 million. https://t.co/jm9c78wB1B — Holz10: Ho Bot Whisperer (@HolzRevivified) July 28, 2024

Heh.

In a related story, the president still hasn't told us exactly why he stepped down from the campaign.



And in another related story, this President has been on vacation for 40% of this presidency. https://t.co/D9wRCQzzce — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 28, 2024

We'll never get answers.

Whoever is writing these tweets, desist. It’s beyond embarrassing. https://t.co/5nWzpRHif7 — David Vance (@DVATW) July 28, 2024





Yeah, it really is.

I'm sorry your party chased you from the White House over your stutter. Monsters. https://t.co/3aeyW20FQg — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) July 28, 2024

It always comes back to the stutter.

Did you harvest 10% of those blessings for the #BigGuy? https://t.co/s9JLVGgRDS — Don Kilmer (@donkilmer) July 28, 2024

He sure did.

But you’re not even running the country https://t.co/NMNvUTNfa3 — The Average American (@TAAtoday) July 28, 2024

No, he's not.

Biden ran on 'healing the soul of the nation', but no one believes he did that, and most seem glad to see him heading out the door.