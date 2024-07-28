X Users Don't Feel the Love After Biden Posts How He Gave 'Heart and Soul' to the Nation

Their Dad's Uncle's Cousin's Neighbor's Barber's Grocer's Banker's Dog's GOP Sister Is Vot...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on July 28, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

This post is weird.

It almost has the tone of a farewell. Which -- if in November or January would make sense. But in July? After dropping out of the presidential race and amid questions about his cognitive and physical health? It strikes us as bizarre.

Like we said, so weird.

But few were returning the warm feelings.

We all know.

You're welcome.

We think this is a little tongue in cheek, but only just.

No lies detected.

He's been in politics longer than this writer has been alive.

A good question.

The lack of transparency is the problem.

Excellent point.

Like the polar opposite of King Midas.

Yeah, that was our gut reaction, too.

Heh.

We'll never get answers.

Yeah, it really is.

It always comes back to the stutter.

He sure did.

No, he's not.

Biden ran on 'healing the soul of the nation', but no one believes he did that, and most seem glad to see him heading out the door.

