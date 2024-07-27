WATCH: Short Trump Ads Targeting Swing States Are ABSOLUTELY Brilliant Political Advertising

In most elections, the choice of the voters often (not always, but often) comes down to voting against someone rather than for someone. It's just a political calculus people make. Is it ideal? No. But it's the reality, especially in a two-party system.

Advertisement

So when this writer stumbled across this thread of short, natural sound, micro-targeted Trump ads, it really was an eye opening change of pace.

It's giving voters something to vote for -- not negative, not bombastic. Just simple ads.

Watch:

NEW: The Trump supportive SuperPAC- Make America Great Again Inc - just started running a bunch of short microtargeted video ads like the ones threaded below.



They all feature natural sound (no voice over) & are generally focused on a single shot.



They've definitely different! pic.twitter.com/AU4f2Iq4f9 — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) July 22, 2024

This writer loves everything about these ads.

Here's one of the ones specifically focused on the military.



There's about a dozen of them in total - all generally focused on economic, military or family related shots.



They are all being microtargeted at specific communities in key swing states. pic.twitter.com/KiOIgvW7vu — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) July 22, 2024

Micro-targeted at specific communities in swing states?

Well played.

Here's one revolving around a family vacation.



Once I get some time to analyze all of them, they'll eventually end up in the Trump microtargeting dashboard - to understand which communities their targeting with which messages: https://t.co/0wI4iPkTVM pic.twitter.com/0pPHqOQAj8 — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) July 22, 2024

The tag lines are great.

Simple, easy to remember, and consistent.

It's a pretty dramatic shift in tone for the SuperPac. Up until this point, all of their ads have been Biden (& recently Harris) attack ads. All of those were focused on immigration or economic issues. pic.twitter.com/njbEMDHJXv — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) July 22, 2024

Attack ads have a place, and are needed. Especially against Kamala's radical Left record.

But this?

What sort of similar ads can Kamala run?

Sounds of a Planned Parenthood clinic?

Here are the communities they are targeting with these adshttps://t.co/5S6PGW7L0X — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) July 27, 2024

The areas that need these ads.

Should be in every swing state, too.

When I initially caught all of this (and made this thread), I was sitting at the airport waiting to catch a flight - so I didn't have a ton of time!



Here are some more of the ads they're running - since I have a little more time today to grab them. This was is just called Summer pic.twitter.com/rU6K3vRac6 — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) July 27, 2024

So much better than the Biden administration bragging about saving literally pennies on Independence Day meals.

Here's another one related to the military, encouraging less wars. pic.twitter.com/AsiEDMNHro — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) July 27, 2024

Advertisement

Well done.

This one focuses on home ownership and trying to capture the American Dream. pic.twitter.com/JUN3PXMgqr — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) July 27, 2024

The issues Americans care about.

This was i called "Family Dinner" and is also focused on economic issues.



A good portion of these ads ended up focusing on an economic related issue in one way or another. pic.twitter.com/kejzlzrR5f — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) July 27, 2024

And that's the biggest concern for voters -- the economy.

There should be several on gas prices. That will speak across all economic demographics.

But this is a good move from the Trump campaign.