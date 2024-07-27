WATCH: Short Trump Ads Targeting Swing States Are ABSOLUTELY Brilliant Political Advertising

Feel the UNITY: Harris Campaign Holds Race- and Gender-Specific Supporter Calls
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on July 27, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

In most elections, the choice of the voters often (not always, but often) comes down to voting against someone rather than for someone. It's just a political calculus people make. Is it ideal? No. But it's the reality, especially in a two-party system.

So when this writer stumbled across this thread of short, natural sound, micro-targeted Trump ads, it really was an eye opening change of pace.

It's giving voters something to vote for -- not negative, not bombastic. Just simple ads.

Watch:

This writer loves everything about these ads.

Micro-targeted at specific communities in swing states?

Well played.

The tag lines are great.

Simple, easy to remember, and consistent.

Attack ads have a place, and are needed. Especially against Kamala's radical Left record.

But this?

What sort of similar ads can Kamala run?

Sounds of a Planned Parenthood clinic?

The areas that need these ads.

Should be in every swing state, too.

So much better than the Biden administration bragging about saving literally pennies on Independence Day meals.

Well done.

The issues Americans care about.

And that's the biggest concern for voters -- the economy.

There should be several on gas prices. That will speak across all economic demographics.

But this is a good move from the Trump campaign.

