Biden Defense Department to Strip Medals of Honor of 20 U.S. Soldiers From Battle of Wounded Knee

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on July 27, 2024
Remember when we said the Left's mission to erase 'problematic' and 'racist' American history wouldn't stop at Confederate statues?

This writer was accused of being a member of the KKK for opposing the removal of Confederate statues, because she knew it wouldn't end there. And it didn't. Statues of the Founding Fathers have been removed, buildings renamed, and the info at historical sites rewritten to emphasize slavery, and minimize the contributions of the Founders.

So when the news of Biden's Defense Department plans to strip 20 U.S. soldiers of the Medal of Honor, it did not surprise us.

More from Red State:

Joe Biden's Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has convened a special panel empowered to revoke Medals of Honor awarded to 20 US cavalrymen. The panel is looking at the Medals of Honor awarded for the Battle of Wounded Knee, where some 350 hostile Dakota men, women, and children were killed in a confused and one-sided fight. Austin's charge is to review records of the event, investigate “each awardee’s individual actions,” and “consider the context of the overall engagement.”

“It’s never too late to do what’s right,” an unnamed senior defense official said in a statement Wednesday. “And that’s what is intended by the review that the secretary directed, which is to ensure that we go back and review each of these medals in a rigorous and individualized manner.”

Our values in 2024 are not the values of 1890. To apply today's values -- 'do what's right' -- to a different era seems very sketchy, at best.

These soldiers are not around to defend themselves, and they were operating under orders from the U.S. government. How can we punish them for doing what the government demanded of them?

Really, we do.

Spoiler alert: they won't stop there.

Exactly.

It seems like the priorities are all out of whack.

Really is. But give them time.

This writer spent a lot of time in visiting historic sites in June, including cemeteries where Confederate soldiers are buried. It would not surprise her -- in the least -- if the Left tried to shut them down and remove the graves some day.

Unless we stop them.

Excellent questions.

An absolute pit of unhappiness.

Precisely this. It is wrong to strip this medals 135 years after the fact. This isn't 'doing the right thing', it's retconning history, which is shameful.

But par for the course for the Left.

Wounded Knee was an awful battle. But it was how things were in 1890 and -- don't forget this -- at the behest of the government. Government did this, and remember it when current political candidates want to do things like confiscate guns and control health care. Nothing good comes of it, no matter how much they tell you they're the good guys.

Tags: AWARD DEFENSE DEFENSE DEPARTMENT GOVERNMENT HISTORY NATIVE AMERICANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

