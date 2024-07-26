History Rewrite Continues: CBS Says Trump 'Falsely' Accused Harris of Donating to MN...
WATCH: ‘Republican’ Haley Voter Who Says He’s Backing Harris Made SEVERAL Donations to Act Blue, Dems

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on July 26, 2024
Twitchy Meme

In the era of the Internet, you'd think people would give second thought to posting stuff like this online, because they should know someone is going to do a deep dive into their background and expose the lies.

Meet Chris Rauen, who says he's a Republican who voted for Haley (red flag numero uno), but this time he's voting for Kamala (red flag numero dos).

Color us skeptical.

The entire story stank to high heaven, and intrepid X users did some digging.

What they find will not shock you.

Ouch.

We tend to agree.

Definitely.

Oh. Em. Gee.

We're dead.

Ouch.

Totally conservative.

TOTALLY A REPUBLICAN THO!

Solid advice.

Nailed it.

Go get 'em!

Very much a liar.

No it's not.

