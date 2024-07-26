WATCH: ‘Republican’ Haley Voter Who Says He’s Backing Harris Made SEVERAL Donations to Act Blue, Dems

In the era of the Internet, you'd think people would give second thought to posting stuff like this online, because they should know someone is going to do a deep dive into their background and expose the lies.

Advertisement

Meet Chris Rauen, who says he's a Republican who voted for Haley (red flag numero uno), but this time he's voting for Kamala (red flag numero dos).

I’m a Haley Voter, and a Republican…and I’m supporting Kamala Harris for President. @HaleyVte4Harris pic.twitter.com/6JviLRYRd4 — Chris Rauen (@RauenChris) July 25, 2024

Color us skeptical.

The entire story stank to high heaven, and intrepid X users did some digging.

What they find will not shock you.

Wow Chris, for a Republican you sure donate a lot to ActBlue and the Democrat Senate fundraising committee. Stop lying. 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/yCqQVSD4GG — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 26, 2024

Ouch.

You were never a republican 😂😂😂😂 — Kambree (@KamVTV) July 25, 2024

We tend to agree.

Definitely never been a Republican — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 25, 2024

Definitely.

Mkay, whatever you say Mr. Mackey pic.twitter.com/OvKPeHP43S — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) July 25, 2024

Oh. Em. Gee.

We're dead.

lol you look exactly like a man who would vote for Kamala 😂 — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) July 25, 2024

Ouch.

I'm a Republican who lets the television tell me who my enemies are, and then I support massive wealth transfers to the military industrial complex because that's like really conservative — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) July 26, 2024

Totally conservative.

TOTALLY A REPUBLICAN THO!

I’m begging all of you.



Never make a video like this and post it to social media. https://t.co/6ecVq3Ft0z — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) July 25, 2024

Solid advice.

This is the demographic of "Republican" who never likes Republicans when they're in office, only appreciates their policies in hindsight, and then compares each new Republican negatively to the previous one they actually hated when in office. https://t.co/LfBCt9PmI4 — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 25, 2024

Nailed it.

If any of these people are CAGOP delegates I'll be working to have them removed https://t.co/9rorqvmmkC — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 26, 2024

Go get 'em!

Very much a liar.

“Reagan” Republicans supporting Kamala’s policy agenda (which can’t be denied as hard left) remind me of women who date with the exclusive aim of pissing off their ex.



Not a healthy way to live one’s life. https://t.co/y4hXMQZUJL — Hampton Prescott 🇺🇸 (@hampprescott) July 25, 2024

No it's not.