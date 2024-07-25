Miss Maryland Teen Apparently Working Hard to Earn Miss Teen Terrorist Title
She's the Border Czar, and Team Trump Plans to Spend $32 Million Reminding...
Stephen King Challenges Elon Musk To A 'Dad Joke' Competition
Ron DeSantis on Pro-Hamas DC Rioters: Hold Them Accountable (WATCH)
Kamala's Plan to "Sashay Shante' with RuPaul Raises Eyebrows
This Gen Zer Will Restore Your Hope in the Youth of America
After Twenty Years of Broken Promises, Gavin Newsom Passes the Buck on California's...
Christopher Rufo Offers a Chilling Reminder of What Kamala Harris ACTUALLY Believes
Womp Womp: Poor Brian Krassenstein Makes SECOND ATTEMPT at Trump V. Harris Pool...
Kamala Harris is Too Conservative! Jill Stein Outraged Over Harris Condemning Hamas Thugs
This Is Fine: 39% of American Adults Are Worried About Income Meeting Expenses
Wikipedia Scrubs All Mention of Kamala as 'Border Czar' Now that Democrats Decreed...
Debate and Switch: Kamala Harris WRECKED for Trying to Say Trump's 'Backpedaling' on...
No One Is Above the Law? Capitol Police Explain Why So Few Arrests...

Expected in Oakland: Sad Thread on Police Response to Home Break In Shows How Government FAILS US

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on July 25, 2024
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Government has one job: to protect its citizens. Local, state, and federally, that's their one duty.

But they're failing to do that, whether through gross incompetence, mismanagement, or blatant disregard.

Advertisement

So this thread should be a wake up call to us all about how government 1) won't protect us and 2) needs to be fundamentally changed.

We are glad you're okay.

But this is so scary.

We pay a not insignificant amount of taxes for public services like 911 operators and police. You should always get through to 911. Always.

Full disclosure: back in 2007, this writer's apartment was broken into and her car was stolen. She sat outside in the cold October weather for hours waiting for Milwaukee police to show up.

Nothing ever came of their investigation, except they did locate her car (with a dead battery).

Recommended

Miss Maryland Teen Apparently Working Hard to Earn Miss Teen Terrorist Title
justmindy
Advertisement

It's a violation of the sanctity of your home.

This writer never felt safe in that apartment, and we moved in 2008.

It's a failure at every level.

This has to be political, because politicians make the decisions -- decisions about public mental health treatment, decisions about police budgets (hello, 'defund the police'), decisions about what laws will/won't be enforced.

They are choosing not to prioritize the things that keep communities safe and keep people -- whether mentally unwell or violent criminals -- off the streets and out of our homes.

Advertisement

And every blue city controlled by Democrats.

Like we said: priorities.

They're all wrong.

We'd love to know how things got this bad.

This is the solution.

It doesn't have to be this way.

Tags: CRIME OAKLAND POLICE VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Miss Maryland Teen Apparently Working Hard to Earn Miss Teen Terrorist Title
justmindy
Christopher Rufo Offers a Chilling Reminder of What Kamala Harris ACTUALLY Believes
justmindy
Womp Womp: Poor Brian Krassenstein Makes SECOND ATTEMPT at Trump V. Harris Pool (Guess How It's Going)
Amy Curtis
Stephen King Challenges Elon Musk To A 'Dad Joke' Competition
Amy
She's the Border Czar, and Team Trump Plans to Spend $32 Million Reminding Voters of That Fact
Amy Curtis
Ron DeSantis on Pro-Hamas DC Rioters: Hold Them Accountable (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Miss Maryland Teen Apparently Working Hard to Earn Miss Teen Terrorist Title justmindy
Advertisement