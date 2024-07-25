Karine Jean-Pierre Does NOT Want to Say Why Biden Dropped Out of the...
Wellness Farms? Here's RFK Jr.'s Plan to Help People With Depression and ADHD

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on July 25, 2024
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

This is an odd platform for a presidential candidate, but in 2024, it doesn't surprise us.

Mother Jones (yeah, we know) has this scoop on Robert F. Kennedy's plan to 'cure' people of 'addiction'  to antidepressants and ADHD meds

More from Mother Jones:

In a virtual event last week that was billed as a “Latino Town Hall,” presidential candidate and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. unveiled his plan to overhaul addiction treatment programs. Speaking during a live recording of the Latino Capitalist podcast, Kennedy described opioid, antidepressant, and ADHD “addicts” receiving treatment on tech-free “wellness farms,” where they would spend as much as three or four years growing organic produce.

How to pay for these farms? Kennedy had an answer. With money generated through a sales tax on cannabis products, Kennedy said, “I’m going to dedicate that revenue to creating wellness farms—drug rehabilitation farms, in rural areas all over this country,” he said. “I’m going to make it so people can go, if you’re convicted of a drug offense, or if you have a drug problem, you can go to one of these places for free.”

Yeah, we don't think that'll work.

It doesn't.

It is. And this writer likes Kennedy. But this is a big misstep.

Excellent reference.

Yeah, it's a no from us, too.

Da, comrade.

Heh.

Weird, huh?

This made us chuckle.

It's not a cure, and medication can be very helpful -- even necessary -- for some people.

It's an interesting scoop, for sure.

We're having a hard time reconciling sending people to camps with 'sensible and compassionate', but you do you.

Love this meme.

Exactly -- when has government done anything right? We can't imagine what a hellscape these camps would be.

Well, the Democrats kicked him out, so he had to go somewhere.

