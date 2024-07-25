Wellness Farms? Here's RFK Jr.'s Plan to Help People With Depression and ADHD

This is an odd platform for a presidential candidate, but in 2024, it doesn't surprise us.

Mother Jones (yeah, we know) has this scoop on Robert F. Kennedy's plan to 'cure' people of 'addiction' to antidepressants and ADHD meds

SCOOP: RFK Jr. plans to create government "wellness farms" where people will spend 3 or 4 years harvesting organic vegetables to cure their addiction to antidepressants and ADHD meds: https://t.co/jyn8Y5QrZh — Kiera Butler (@kieraevebutler) July 24, 2024

More from Mother Jones:

In a virtual event last week that was billed as a “Latino Town Hall,” presidential candidate and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. unveiled his plan to overhaul addiction treatment programs. Speaking during a live recording of the Latino Capitalist podcast, Kennedy described opioid, antidepressant, and ADHD “addicts” receiving treatment on tech-free “wellness farms,” where they would spend as much as three or four years growing organic produce. How to pay for these farms? Kennedy had an answer. With money generated through a sales tax on cannabis products, Kennedy said, “I’m going to dedicate that revenue to creating wellness farms—drug rehabilitation farms, in rural areas all over this country,” he said. “I’m going to make it so people can go, if you’re convicted of a drug offense, or if you have a drug problem, you can go to one of these places for free.”

Where does the Constitution provide that as a responsibility for the Federal Government? — Blad (@tlindblad) July 24, 2024

This kind of California flakiness is disqualifying. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) July 25, 2024

"Work on a collective farm will cure your ills" pic.twitter.com/h2kNJ9fpmg — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) July 24, 2024

No — kaiju (@m0nster_b) July 25, 2024

So gulags are back in vogue, huh? — SGT Mortis Von Gobbleshanks (@WitchyDruss) July 24, 2024

Good, because I’ve just been advocating for lobotomizing the homeless like we used to but this sounds much more humane — Eldris (@EldrisArt) July 24, 2024

Didn't Margaret Atwood reference those in The Handmaid's Tale?

I believe they were call the Colonies.s.. pic.twitter.com/lP0G5NYaQY — Barbara Waxer 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈 (@barbarawaxer) July 24, 2024

Damn, if I only had a Kennedy inheritance I could get off the Wellbutrin — Jim Jewell (@jamesje85833064) July 24, 2024

I harvest organic vegetables and raise chickens and still take Lexapro because working outside can help the symptoms of depression but farming isn’t a cure for mental illness, you dolt https://t.co/HvLujijAfn — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) July 24, 2024

It's not a cure, and medication can be very helpful -- even necessary -- for some people.

He said this on @RisingTheHill to me right after the debate a month ago but good SCOOP! https://t.co/6EjIrZWi8s — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) July 25, 2024

RFK also wants to send the homeless and people suffering from addiction to these healing camps, it is a sensible and compassionate idea. https://t.co/7qttbXWSgE — Dr. Ben Braddock (@GraduatedBen) July 24, 2024

We're having a hard time reconciling sending people to camps with 'sensible and compassionate', but you do you.

Staying at a place to garden and get closer to nature and God is beautiful



Government forcing people they disapprove of in labor camps is one of the worst things imaginable



Intentional farming communities already exist.



Don't get govt involved https://t.co/MyQUErpKHR — Meow 🏳️‍⚧️🐈‍⬛🕊️🕉 cartooncatrat on Bluesky (@Acartoonkitty) July 25, 2024

Exactly -- when has government done anything right? We can't imagine what a hellscape these camps would be.

RFK Jr wants to send people to collective farms to cure societal ills and Internet goobers will still call him "libertarian" https://t.co/YTrXOJH4jk — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) July 24, 2024

Well, the Democrats kicked him out, so he had to go somewhere.